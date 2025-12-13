Σάββατο 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.12.2025 | 12:23
Πανελλαδική απεργία την Τρίτη 16 Δεκεμβρίου - Ποιοι δεν θα συμμετέχουν, τι θα γίνει με τα ΜΜΜ
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.12.2025 | 11:26
Οι παγίδες με το επίδομα θέρμανσης: Πότε θα γίνουν οι πληρωμές - Ποιοι θα το λάβουν
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.12.2025 | 14:56
Πότε πληρώνουν e-ΕΦΚΑ και ΔΥΠΑ - Οι ημερομηνίες ανά κατηγορία δικαιούχων
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 13:24

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
Vita.gr
Άνοια: Μειώστε τον κίνδυνο κατά 50% ξεκινώντας από σήμερα

Άνοια: Μειώστε τον κίνδυνο κατά 50% ξεκινώντας από σήμερα

Spotlight

The Walt Disney Company has reached a landmark agreement with OpenAI, committing $1 billion to become the first major content licensing partner for OpenAI’s social video platform, Sora. The deal marks a major step for Disney in controlling how its intellectual property is used in AI-generated content.

AI Meets Disney Magic

Through the partnership, Sora users will gain access to over 200 animated, masked, and fictional characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. In addition, they can use hundreds of animated objects, such as lightsabers, to create short videos or photos designed for social media.

However, the agreement restricts the use of character voices and prohibits long-form video production with Disney’s intellectual property. OpenAI has committed to implementing responsible measures to ensure content safety, including age-appropriate policies and platform-wide oversight.

Protecting Intellectual Property

This agreement comes amid Disney’s increasing legal efforts to protect its content from unauthorized AI use. In recent months, the company has sent cease-and-desist letters to major AI companies like Google and Character.AI and has filed lawsuits against generative AI firms such as Midjourney and MiniMax for large-scale copyright infringement.

Under the new Sora agreement, Disney will retain rights over AI-generated content featuring its characters and will have the ability to highlight the best user-created videos on its Disney+ streaming service.

Bitcoin: Γιατί αρχίζει να θυμίζει τη μανία της… τουλίπας 

Bitcoin: Γιατί αρχίζει να θυμίζει τη μανία της… τουλίπας 

Vita.gr
Άνοια: Μειώστε τον κίνδυνο κατά 50% ξεκινώντας από σήμερα

Άνοια: Μειώστε τον κίνδυνο κατά 50% ξεκινώντας από σήμερα

Χριστούγεννα: «Σηκώνουν μανίκια» οι επιχειρήσεις – Τι περιμένουν

Χριστούγεννα: «Σηκώνουν μανίκια» οι επιχειρήσεις – Τι περιμένουν

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President
English edition 12.12.25

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President

The Eurogroup, a key forum for the 20 eurozone finance ministers, coordinates economic policy and ensures the stability of the euro. Newly elected president Kyriakos Piera­kakis will set priorities, mediate discussions, and represent the eurozone internationally

Σύνταξη
MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App
English edition 12.12.25

MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece unveils MyHealthApp, a digital assistant giving citizens secure access to medical records, test results, prescriptions, and vaccination history, streamlining healthcare management and emphasizing prevention

Σύνταξη
Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub
English edition 12.12.25

Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub

Customers will be able to withdraw cash at participating stores by having the amount charged to their card at the POS and receiving the money directly from the merchant.

Σύνταξη
Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026
English edition 03.12.25

Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026

Greece has extended its Social Tourism program through June 2026, offering subsidized holidays, expanded stay durations, and increased funding for select regions, with updated benefits for both workers and unemployed beneficiaries

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week
English edition 03.12.25

Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week

Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras announced nearly €500 million in payments to farmers, along with a series of upcoming subsidies, compensation packages and energy support measures as the government seeks to ease pressure on the sector

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas
English edition 01.12.25

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers across Greece stage road blockades over unpaid subsidies, sending messages to the government while tensions rise with authorities and new protests are planned nationwide

Σύνταξη
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01.12.25

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Σύνταξη
Εύκολο απόγευμα για τη Λίβερπουλ (2-0) – Επέστρεψε στις νίκες η Τσέλσι (2-0)
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.12.25

Εύκολο απόγευμα για τη Λίβερπουλ (2-0) – Επέστρεψε στις νίκες η Τσέλσι (2-0)

Με τον Μοχάμεντ Σαλάχ να επιστρέφει στην δράση, η Λίβερπουλ επιβλήθηκε της Μπράιτον με 2-0 χάρη σε δύο γκολ του Εκιτικέ. Επιτέλους νίκη για την Τσέλσι η οποία «καθάρισε» την Έβερτον στο πρώτο μέρος (2-0).

Σύνταξη
Συνελήφθη 30χρονος που έκλεψε κινητό τηλέφωνο 74χρονου στο Μετρό – Ζητούσε 100 ευρώ για να το επιστρέψει
Ελλάδα 13.12.25

Συνελήφθη 30χρονος που έκλεψε κινητό τηλέφωνο 74χρονου στο Μετρό – Ζητούσε 100 ευρώ για να το επιστρέψει

Ο 30χρονος εντοπίστηκε στο κέντρο της Αθήνας και αντιστάθηκε απωθώντας τους αστυνομικούς - Στην κατοχή του βρέθηκε το κινητό τηλέφωνο το οποίο αποδόθηκε στον 74χρονο επιβάτη

Σύνταξη
Λευκορωσία: Αποφυλακίστηκαν 123 κρατούμενοι μετά την άρση κυρώσεων των ΗΠΑ – Και ηγέτες της αντιπολίτευσης
Αντάλλαγμα η ποτάσα 13.12.25

Λευκορωσία: Αποφυλακίστηκαν 123 κρατούμενοι μετά την άρση κυρώσεων των ΗΠΑ – Και ηγέτες της αντιπολίτευσης

Η άρση των αμερικανικών κυρώσεων για την ποτάσα από τη Λευκορωσία επέτρεψε την αποφυλάκιση 123 πολιτικών κρατουμένων από την κυβέρνηση Λουκασένκο. Μεταξύ αυτών βραβευμένος με Νόμπελ Ειρήνης.

Σύνταξη
Bundesliga: Στην τετράδα με τεσσάρα η Χόφενχαϊμ (4-1) – Τρίποντο για την Βόλφσμπουργκ του Κουλιεράκη (3-1)
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.12.25

Bundesliga: Στην τετράδα με τεσσάρα η Χόφενχαϊμ (4-1) – Τρίποντο για την Βόλφσμπουργκ του Κουλιεράκη (3-1)

H Χόφενχαϊμ διέλυσε με 4-1 το Αμβούργο και πάτησε στην τετράδα της Bundesliga, νίκη με 3-1 για την Βόλφσμπουργκ του Κουλιεράκη που έβαλε αυτογκόλ με την Γκλάντμπαχ.

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Αυτά είναι τα αιτήματά τους – Τι θα ζητήσουν τη Δευτέρα από το Μαξίμου
Οι κόκκινες γραμμές 13.12.25

Αυτά είναι τα αιτήματα των αγροτών - Τι θα ζητήσουν τη Δευτέρα από το Μαξίμου

Οι αγρότες αποφάσισαν ότι, μέχρι η κυβέρνηση να τοποθετηθεί επί των αιτημάτων τους, δεν πρόκειται να αποχωρήσουν από τα μπλόκα. Αναμένεται, μάλιστα, να κλιμακώσουν τις κινητοποιήσεις τους.

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Άλιμος
Άλλα Αθλήματα 13.12.25

Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Άλιμος

Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Άλιμος. Παρακολουθήστε σε live streaming στις 19:00 την αναμέτρηση Ολυμπιακός – Άλιμος για την 4η αγωνιστική της φάσης των ομίλων του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από MEGA News.

Σύνταξη
Η ψηφοφορία και τα μηνύματα της ΓΣ της ΕΠΟ
On Field 13.12.25

Η ψηφοφορία και τα μηνύματα της ΓΣ της ΕΠΟ

Ολυμπιακός, Παναθηναϊκός, ΠΑΟΚ και Αρης ψήφισαν τον διοικητικό απολογισμό, όμως η ΑΕΚ προτίμησε την απομόνωση. Επίσης, είναι ξεκάθαρο ότι η διαιτησία είναι θέμα Επιτροπής Επαγγελματικού Ποδοσφαίρου

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Πανσερραϊκός
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.12.25

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Πανσερραϊκός

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Πανσερραϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΟΦΗ – Πανσερραϊκός για τη 14η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 2.

Σύνταξη
Καρφιά Μαρινάκη στους αγρότες: «Μάλλον ο διάλογος είναι προσχηματικός» – Πυρ ομαδόν από την αντιπολίτευση
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.12.25

Καρφιά Μαρινάκη στους αγρότες: «Μάλλον ο διάλογος είναι προσχηματικός» – Πυρ ομαδόν από την αντιπολίτευση

«Ναι στο διάλογο, όχι στους κλειστούς δρόμους» τόνισε μιλώντας στη Βουλή ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος Παύλος Μαρινάκης, σχολιάζοντας τα ζητήματα των αγροτών.

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Συνεχίζει ακάθεκτη η Καλαμάτα (2-0), νίκες για Μαρκό (2-0) και Καβάλα (2-0)
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.12.25

Συνεχίζει ακάθεκτη η Καλαμάτα (2-0), νίκες για Μαρκό (2-0) και Καβάλα (2-0)

Η Καλαμάτα πήρε το διπλό, επικρατώντας 2-0 του Αιγάλεω για την 14η αγωνιστική του Β’ ομίλου της Super League 2 και έτσι πανηγύρισε την έβδομη σερί νίκη της. Νίκη και για τη Μαρκό με 2-0 στη Σύρο, όπως και για την Καβάλα κόντρα στον ΠΑΟΚ Β' (2-0).

Σύνταξη
Νάξος: Δύο εργάτες έπεσαν σε τάφρο όταν κατέρρευσε τοιχείο – Μεγάλη επιχείρηση για τον απεγκλωβισμό τους
Ελλάδα 13.12.25

Νάξος: Δύο εργάτες έπεσαν σε τάφρο όταν κατέρρευσε τοιχείο – Μεγάλη επιχείρηση για τον απεγκλωβισμό τους

Οι δύο εργάτες εγκλωβίστηκαν σε βάθος αρκετών μέτρων κατά τη διάρκεια εργασιών που είναι σε εξέλιξη για την ανάπλαση του Δημοτικού Αθλητικού Κέντρου στην περιοχή της Χώρας στη Νάξο

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Νεκρός ανώτατος διοικητής της Χαμάς σε ισραηλινή αεροπορική επιδρομή
Τέσσερις νεκροί 13.12.25

Γάζα: Νεκρός ανώτατος διοικητής της Χαμάς σε ισραηλινή αεροπορική επιδρομή

Ο Ραάντ Σαάντ ήταν επικεφαλής της ομάδας κατασκευής όπλων της Χαμάς ενώ είχε διατελέσει και επικεφαλής επιχειρήσεων της οργάνωσης. Το θάνατό του επιβεβαιώνουν Ισραηλινοί αξιωματούχοι.

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Στον Μύρο (Χιλετζάκη;) «που έχει πάρει πεντεκοσάρι στην πάρτη του» αναφέρεται ο Φραπές σε συνομιλία
Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ 13.12.25

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Στον Μύρο (Χιλετζάκη;) «που έχει πάρει πεντεκοσάρι στην πάρτη του» αναφέρεται ο Φραπές σε συνομιλία

Την παράνομη δραστηριότητα του Μύρου (Μύρωνα Χιλετζάκη;) φέρνει στο φως διάλογος από τις νόμιμες επισυνδέσεις ανάμεσα στον Γ. Ξυλούρη («Φραπές») και τον Εμμανουήλ Χαιρέτη για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ. Σε κομματική εκδήλωση της ΝΔ, ο Χιλετζάκης πανηγυρίζει που «έξι χρόνια έσπερνε η ΝΔ και τώρα θερίζουμε».

Σύνταξη
H Τέιτ ΜακΡέι μιλά για τις φυλλάδες που «κρεμούν στα μανταλάκια» τις τολμηρές τραγουδίστριες
«Άνευ σημασίας» 13.12.25

H Τέιτ ΜακΡέι μιλά για τις φυλλάδες που «κρεμούν στα μανταλάκια» τις τολμηρές τραγουδίστριες

«Θέλουν να βλέπουν τα κορίτσια να εκτίθενται. Και τη στιγμή που το κάνουν, τα καταστρέφουν», είπε η ποπ σταρ Τέιτ ΜακΡέι στο Rolling Stone, αμαφορικά με την βάναυση προσέγγιση των μέσων μαζικής ενημέρωσης.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Τώρα που αντικαθιστά τους εργαζόμενους, μάλλον θα πρέπει να πληρώσει και φόρους
Ρομπότ με ΑΦΜ 13.12.25

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Τώρα που αντικαθιστά τους εργαζόμενους, μάλλον θα πρέπει να πληρώσει και φόρους

Άνοιξε διάλογος για την επίπτωση από την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη στα δημόσια έσοδα. Τα φορολογικά συστήματα βασίζονται στη φορολόγηση της εργασίας. Αν οι άνθρωποι χάνουν τις θέσεις τους, ποιος θα πληρώνει;

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – ΑΕΛ Novibet
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.12.25

LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – ΑΕΛ Novibet

LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – ΑΕΛ Novibet. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λεβαδειακός – ΑΕΛ Novibet για τη 14η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports 2.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Τσέλσι – Έβερτον
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.12.25

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Έβερτον

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Έβερτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Τσέλσι – Έβερτον για τη 16η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports 4.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Μπράιτον
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.12.25

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Μπράιτον

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Μπράιτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λίβερπουλ – Μπράιτον για τη 16η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
