29.01.2025 | 14:53
Εντοπίστηκε ηλικιωμένος νεκρός σε διαμέρισμα - Η κόρη του είπε ότι τον σκότωσε
Greek Farmers Escalate Protests, Form Roadblocks Throughout Country
English edition 29 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 13:38

Greek Farmers Escalate Protests, Form Roadblocks Throughout Country

Greek farmers are demanding measures to reduce production costs, subsidies for key supplies and higher pensions following several years of decreased profits.

Microsoft: Προχωρούν οι εργασίες στα data center σε Σπάτα και Παιανία

Microsoft: Προχωρούν οι εργασίες στα data center σε Σπάτα και Παιανία

Spotlight

Greek farmers are intensifying their protests throughout the country through rallies, demonstrations, and roadblocks in an effort to increase their pressure on the Greek government to meet their recent demands.

On the back of several seasons characterized by low profitability due to low production levels and reduced income, the farmers want the Greek government to compensate them for lost income.

Moreover, they are pushing for measures to reduce production costs, such as tax-free diesel at the pump, a price cap on electricity at €0.07/KWh, subsidies for fertilizers, agricultural supplies, and livestock feed. At the same time, they are asking for an increase in pensions.

Farmers in Thessaly, determined to escalate their fight, have decided to step up their actions ahead of a wellknown annual Zootechnia exhibition in Thessaloniki, scheduled for February 1.

In anticiption, over 1,000 tractors have gathered at protest sites, with more arriving daily, according to reports at To Vima. 

The Location of Roadblocks and Scheduled Protests

In Larissa, there is a roadblock at Gyrtoni and local farmers are preparing for a mass demonstration on Friday, January 30, at 7:00 PM in Larissa’s central square.

A pan-Thessaly mobilization is scheduled at the Thessaly Regional Authority building in Larissa on Monday, February 3.

In Karditsa, under the E65 highway, the region’s largest roadblock, consisting of more than 700 tractors from local villages and the Farsala area, continues daily highway blockades.

In Pella, farmers in Giannitsa have stationed tractors at the Paralimni junction, while blockades remain in Krya Vrysi and Gypsochori.

Protesters are reinforcing the roadblock at the Naoussa junction on the national road to Edessa in Imathia.

The Polykastro stadium blockade is expanding daily, with new tractors arriving from Paionia. Farmers have also deployed tractors at Kilkis’ western entrance.

Farmers have stationed tractors at the city entrance of Katerini.

Additional Protests Across Greece

  • Ilia: At 11:00 AM, the Federation of Agricultural Associations of Ilia is organizing a motorcade protest in Pyrgos.
  • Northern Evia: Farmers, livestock breeders, and beekeepers will set up a roadblock at Kirinthos’ entrance today at 2:00 PM.
  • Crete: Following the large Pan-Cretan protest on January 15, the United Federation of Agricultural and Livestock Associations of Chania is organizing a motorcade protest today (Wednesday), which will end at the OPEKEPE offices in Chania.

Similar protest actions by farmers and stockbreeders have been a “seasonal occurrence” in Greece going back some 40 years, almost always taking place during the agricultural sector’s “down time”, in January and February, and with the most dynamic mobilizations in the central Thessaly province.

In an effort to keep farmers from blocking highways last week as roadblocks took form, riot police used tear gas and lobbed stun grenades at a group of farmers.

While farmer strikes are an annual occurance, the sector has come under additional pressure the past few years on account of the impact of climate change, where higher temperatures, drought and extreme weather has several impacted production levels.

Source: tovima.com

Μαρινάκης – Φράγκου – Ρογκόφ: Σε κρίση ηγεσίας η Ευρώπη
Οικονομία

Μαρινάκης - Φράγκου - Ρογκόφ: Σε κρίση ηγεσίας η Ευρώπη

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης, Αγγελική Φράγκου και Κένεθ Ρογκόφ έθιξαν το βασικό πρόβλημα της Γηραιάς Ηπείρου, σε σχέση με την Κίνα, την πολιτική Τραμπ και τις προκλήσεις από την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη, στη συζήτηση του «The World Ahead 2025 – Athens Gala Dinner» του «Economist»

Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή: Πώς θα κάνει restart η ανταγωνιστικότητα στην ΕΕ – Το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν

Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή: Πώς θα κάνει restart η ανταγωνιστικότητα στην ΕΕ – Το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν

The World Ahead 2025 29.01.25

Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe

Evangelos Marinakis, Angeliki Frangou and Kenneth Rogoff raised the core problem facing Europe vis-a-vis China, Trump’s policies and the challenges posed by AI in their discussion at “The World Ahead 2025 – Athens Gala Dinner” organized by The Economist

Σύνταξη
Ελλάδα 29.01.25

Ελεύθεροι αφέθηκαν οι έξι κατηγορούμενοι για την υπόθεση των παράνομων συνταγογραφήσεων

Κοινός παρονομαστής των απολογιών των κατηγορουμένων για τις παράνομες συνταγογραφήσεις ήταν η πλήρης άρνησή τους για το σύνολο των αποδιδόμενων αξιοποίνων πράξεων

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Ελλάδα 29.01.25

Στο περίμενε… για το Μετρό, τα έργα στο σιδηρόδρομο και τον Κηφισό… - Επικοινωνιακά σόου Σταϊκούρα

Ο Χρήστος Σταϊκούρας, υπουργός Υποδομών και Μεταφορών λίγες μέρες μετά τις κινητοποιήσεις για τα Τέμπη επιχειρεί να παρουσιάσει έργο στις δημόσιες συγκοινωνίες

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
Γαζα 29.01.25

«Η Αίγυπτος δεν θα συμμετάσχει σε πράξεις αδικίας προς τους εκτοπισμένους Παλαιστινίους», λέει ο Σίσι

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ είπε το Σάββατο ότι θέλει η Αίγυπτος και η Ιορδανία να πάρουν τους Παλαιστίνιους από τη Γάζα, για να «ξεκαθαρίσουμε όλο αυτό το πράγμα»

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 29.01.25

Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Δεν θα αλλάξουμε πολλά πράγματα, όλα για τη νίκη με Καραμπάγκ» (vid)

Ο Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ μίλησε για την αναμέτρηση με την Καραμπάγκ στο «Γ. Καραϊσκάκης», για την αδυναμία της στις στατικές φάσεις και τις λίγες αλλαγές που θα κάνει στο αυριανό ματς.

Σύνταξη
Ερωτήματα 29.01.25

Σπυρόπουλος για Τέμπη: Η πλειοψηφία του ελληνικού λαού πιστεύει ότι υπάρχει συγκάλυψη – Ας το καταλάβει η κυβέρνηση

«Ένα… αόρατο χέρι βρέθηκε εκείνο το βράδυ, πήρε τις συνομιλίες, τις έκοψε, τις έραψε, και τις έδωσε σε ένα φιλικό προς την κυβέρνηση Μέσο», τόνισε χαρακτηριστικά ο Ανδρέας Σπυρόπουλος

Σύνταξη
Το δύσκολο τρίγωνο 29.01.25

Vox populi

Ο δικαιοκρατικός δικαστής είναι αυτός που λειτουργεί βεβαίως εν ονόματι του ελληνικού λαού, αλλά δε σύρεται από τη βούληση της κοινής γνώμης

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe
The World Ahead 2025 29.01.2025

Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe

Evangelos Marinakis, Angeliki Frangou and Kenneth Rogoff raised the core problem facing Europe vis-a-vis China, Trump’s policies and the challenges posed by AI in their discussion at “The World Ahead 2025 – Athens Gala Dinner” organized by The Economist

Σύνταξη
Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95
English edition 25.01.2025

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95

Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, a prominent cleric, theologian, and scholar, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

Σύνταξη
Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe
The World Ahead 2025 29.01.2025

Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe

Evangelos Marinakis, Angeliki Frangou and Kenneth Rogoff raised the core problem facing Europe vis-a-vis China, Trump’s policies and the challenges posed by AI in their discussion at “The World Ahead 2025 – Athens Gala Dinner” organized by The Economist

Σύνταξη
Παράνομες συνταγογραφήσεις: Ελεύθεροι αφέθηκαν και οι έξι κατηγορούμενοι
Ελλάδα 29.01.2025

Ελεύθεροι αφέθηκαν οι έξι κατηγορούμενοι για την υπόθεση των παράνομων συνταγογραφήσεων

Κοινός παρονομαστής των απολογιών των κατηγορουμένων για τις παράνομες συνταγογραφήσεις ήταν η πλήρης άρνησή τους για το σύνολο των αποδιδόμενων αξιοποίνων πράξεων

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Χρήστος Σταϊκούρας: Επικοινωνιακές εμφανίσεις για «έργα» στις δημόσιες συγκοινωνίες
Ελλάδα 29.01.2025

Στο περίμενε… για το Μετρό, τα έργα στο σιδηρόδρομο και τον Κηφισό… - Επικοινωνιακά σόου Σταϊκούρα

Ο Χρήστος Σταϊκούρας, υπουργός Υποδομών και Μεταφορών λίγες μέρες μετά τις κινητοποιήσεις για τα Τέμπη επιχειρεί να παρουσιάσει έργο στις δημόσιες συγκοινωνίες

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
«Η Αίγυπτος δεν θα συμμετάσχει σε πράξεις αδικίας προς τους εκτοπισμένους Παλαιστινίους», λέει ο Σίσι
Γαζα 29.01.2025

«Η Αίγυπτος δεν θα συμμετάσχει σε πράξεις αδικίας προς τους εκτοπισμένους Παλαιστινίους», λέει ο Σίσι

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ είπε το Σάββατο ότι θέλει η Αίγυπτος και η Ιορδανία να πάρουν τους Παλαιστίνιους από τη Γάζα, για να «ξεκαθαρίσουμε όλο αυτό το πράγμα»

Σύνταξη
Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Δεν θα αλλάξουμε πολλά πράγματα, όλα για τη νίκη με Καραμπάγκ» (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 29.01.2025

Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Δεν θα αλλάξουμε πολλά πράγματα, όλα για τη νίκη με Καραμπάγκ» (vid)

Ο Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ μίλησε για την αναμέτρηση με την Καραμπάγκ στο «Γ. Καραϊσκάκης», για την αδυναμία της στις στατικές φάσεις και τις λίγες αλλαγές που θα κάνει στο αυριανό ματς.

Σύνταξη
Σπυρόπουλος για Τέμπη: Η πλειοψηφία του ελληνικού λαού πιστεύει ότι υπάρχει συγκάλυψη – Ας το καταλάβει η κυβέρνηση
Ερωτήματα 29.01.2025

Σπυρόπουλος για Τέμπη: Η πλειοψηφία του ελληνικού λαού πιστεύει ότι υπάρχει συγκάλυψη – Ας το καταλάβει η κυβέρνηση

«Ένα… αόρατο χέρι βρέθηκε εκείνο το βράδυ, πήρε τις συνομιλίες, τις έκοψε, τις έραψε, και τις έδωσε σε ένα φιλικό προς την κυβέρνηση Μέσο», τόνισε χαρακτηριστικά ο Ανδρέας Σπυρόπουλος

Σύνταξη
Φως στο αδιέξοδο της οικοδομής, το «τάμα» του μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης, μια… Ελλάδα σε αέριο πουλά η Energean, τι γυρεύουν οι Γερμανοί στο Μαξίμου, το ερώτημα για την Μπάρμπα Στάθης

Φως στο αδιέξοδο της οικοδομής, το «τάμα» του μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης, μια… Ελλάδα σε αέριο πουλά η Energean, τι γυρεύουν οι Γερμανοί στο Μαξίμου, το ερώτημα για την Μπάρμπα Στάθης

Συντάξεις: Ερχονται αναδρομικά σε χιλιάδες δικαιούχους - Ποιοι και πόσα θα λάβουν

Συντάξεις: Ερχονται αναδρομικά σε χιλιάδες δικαιούχους - Ποιοι και πόσα θα λάβουν

Ο Δένδιας και η απόκρουση ενός σμήνους από drones

Ο Δένδιας και η απόκρουση ενός σμήνους από drones

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Γαλλίδες: 5 κομμάτια που δεν αποχωρίζονται τον χειμώνα για αψεγάδιαστο στιλ

Γαλλίδες: 5 κομμάτια που δεν αποχωρίζονται τον χειμώνα για αψεγάδιαστο στιλ

Ποιος είναι ο συνδυασμός που κάνει το έντερο «χαρούμενο»

Ποιος είναι ο συνδυασμός που κάνει το έντερο «χαρούμενο»

Γιατί τα παιδιά δοκιμάζουν επικίνδυνα challenges στα social;

Γιατί τα παιδιά δοκιμάζουν επικίνδυνα challenges στα social;

Πως μηδενίζεται ο φόρος για ανείσπρακτα ενοίκια - Οι δυο κινήσεις που πρέπει να γίνουν από τους ιδιοκτήτες

Πως μηδενίζεται ο φόρος για ανείσπρακτα ενοίκια - Οι δυο κινήσεις που πρέπει να γίνουν από τους ιδιοκτήτες

