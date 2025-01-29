Greek Farmers Escalate Protests, Form Roadblocks Throughout Country

Greek farmers are intensifying their protests throughout the country through rallies, demonstrations, and roadblocks in an effort to increase their pressure on the Greek government to meet their recent demands.

On the back of several seasons characterized by low profitability due to low production levels and reduced income, the farmers want the Greek government to compensate them for lost income.

Moreover, they are pushing for measures to reduce production costs, such as tax-free diesel at the pump, a price cap on electricity at €0.07/KWh, subsidies for fertilizers, agricultural supplies, and livestock feed. At the same time, they are asking for an increase in pensions.

Farmers in Thessaly, determined to escalate their fight, have decided to step up their actions ahead of a wellknown annual Zootechnia exhibition in Thessaloniki, scheduled for February 1.

In anticiption, over 1,000 tractors have gathered at protest sites, with more arriving daily, according to reports at To Vima.

The Location of Roadblocks and Scheduled Protests

In Larissa, there is a roadblock at Gyrtoni and local farmers are preparing for a mass demonstration on Friday, January 30, at 7:00 PM in Larissa’s central square.

A pan-Thessaly mobilization is scheduled at the Thessaly Regional Authority building in Larissa on Monday, February 3.

In Karditsa, under the E65 highway, the region’s largest roadblock, consisting of more than 700 tractors from local villages and the Farsala area, continues daily highway blockades.

In Pella, farmers in Giannitsa have stationed tractors at the Paralimni junction, while blockades remain in Krya Vrysi and Gypsochori.

Protesters are reinforcing the roadblock at the Naoussa junction on the national road to Edessa in Imathia.

The Polykastro stadium blockade is expanding daily, with new tractors arriving from Paionia. Farmers have also deployed tractors at Kilkis’ western entrance.

Farmers have stationed tractors at the city entrance of Katerini.

Additional Protests Across Greece

Ilia: At 11:00 AM, the Federation of Agricultural Associations of Ilia is organizing a motorcade protest in Pyrgos.

Northern Evia: Farmers, livestock breeders, and beekeepers will set up a roadblock at Kirinthos’ entrance today at 2:00 PM.

Crete: Following the large Pan-Cretan protest on January 15, the United Federation of Agricultural and Livestock Associations of Chania is organizing a motorcade protest today (Wednesday), which will end at the OPEKEPE offices in Chania.

Similar protest actions by farmers and stockbreeders have been a “seasonal occurrence” in Greece going back some 40 years, almost always taking place during the agricultural sector’s “down time”, in January and February, and with the most dynamic mobilizations in the central Thessaly province.

In an effort to keep farmers from blocking highways last week as roadblocks took form, riot police used tear gas and lobbed stun grenades at a group of farmers.

While farmer strikes are an annual occurance, the sector has come under additional pressure the past few years on account of the impact of climate change, where higher temperatures, drought and extreme weather has several impacted production levels.

Source: tovima.com