09.08.2024 | 12:50
Φρίκη στην Σπάρτη - Πατέρας βίαζε επί 5 χρόνια την 9χρονη κόρη του
09.08.2024 | 10:13
Πυροσβέστης και πρώην αστυνομικός διακινούσαν ναρκωτικά - Πώς δρούσαν
09.08.2024 | 14:30
Πώς διεξάγεται η κυκλοφορία στην Αθηνών-Κορίνθου μετά τη φωτιά στο βυτιοφόρο (Δείτε τον χάρτη)
Greek Road Tourism Booms, Eyeing Record 2024
English edition 09 Αυγούστου 2024 | 15:56

Greek Road Tourism Booms, Eyeing Record 2024

The Kipoi (Kipi) border station recorded the highest absolute increase, with 457,000 arrivals, an increase of 115,000 or 33.5%.

Road tourism in Greece is surging, with significant growth observed at most of the country’s entry points since the beginning of the year. Although the number of vehicles arriving is still lower than those coming by air, road tourism is rapidly becoming a key contributor to the nation’s travel revenue, paving the way for what could be a record-breaking year for Greek tourism in 2024.

According to the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE), Greece recorded 4 million international road arrivals between Jan. and June 2024, a notable 13.7% increase compared to 3.5 million during the same period in 2023.

This rise in Road tourism in Greece was seen at almost all border stations, except for Krystallopigi, which experienced a 17.0% decline in traffic.

The Kipoi (Kipi) border station recorded the highest absolute increase, with 457,000 arrivals, an increase of 115,000 or 33.5%. Kiprinos station posted the most significant percentage increase, with arrivals soaring by 136.1% to 81,000.

Evzoni station recorded the highest overall number of road arrivals, reaching 926,000, up by 103,000 compared to the previous year. However, road arrivals from Albania declined by 3.9%, totaling 706,000.

In contrast, road arrivals from Bulgaria increased by 16.7%, reaching 1.5 million, while those from Turkey rose by 40.6%, totaling 564,000.

Meanwhile, arrivals from North Macedonia grew by 12.2% to reach 1.2 million.

In summary, road tourism in Greece is on the rise, driven by notable increases in arrivals from several neighboring countries, particularly Bulgaria, Turkey, and North Macedonia.

Source: tovima.com

Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: Πότε επιστρέφουν στην Ελλάδα ο Μίλτος Τεντόγλου και ο Εμμανουήλ Καραλής
Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες

Πότε επιστρέφουν στην Ελλάδα ο Μίλτος Τεντόγλου και ο Εμμανουήλ Καραλής

Όπως ανακοίνωσε ο ΣΕΓΑΣ οι αθλητές θα παραθέσουν συνέντευξη Τύπου στην αίθουσα συνεντεύξεων Τύπου του «Ελ. Βενιζέλος» αμέσως μετά την άφιξη της πτήσης τους από το Παρίσι

Γουόρεν Μπάφετ: Πώς έπαιξε έξυπνα με το carry trade σε γεν και κέρδισε

Γουόρεν Μπάφετ: Πώς έπαιξε έξυπνα με το carry trade σε γεν και κέρδισε

09.08.2024

Λουάνα Αλόνσο: Έφτασε τους 1 εκατ. followers στο Instagram η αθλήτρια που απομακρύνθηκε από το Ολυμπιακό Χωριό

Η Παραγουανή κολυμβήτρια Λουάνα Αλόνσο μπορεί να μην κέρδισε κάποιο μετάλλιο αλλά έχει καταφέρει να γίνει ένα από τα πρόσωπα των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων στο Παρίσι.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
09.08.2024

«Σχεδιασμένο να διαλύει οικογένειες» - Μια συγκλονιστική ταινία για την κακοποίηση και τις παιδοκτονίες

Το ανυπέρβλητο ντοκιμαντέρ «Sugarcane» αποκαλύπτει τρομακτικές ιστορίες από τα αμφιλεγόμενα σχολεία εσωτερικής εκπαίδευσης των ΗΠΑ και του Καναδά.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

Λουάνα Αλόνσο: Έφτασε τους 1 εκατ. followers στο Instagram η αθλήτρια που απομακρύνθηκε από το Ολυμπιακό Χωριό
Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες 09.08.2024

Λουάνα Αλόνσο: Έφτασε τους 1 εκατ. followers στο Instagram η αθλήτρια που απομακρύνθηκε από το Ολυμπιακό Χωριό

Η Παραγουανή κολυμβήτρια Λουάνα Αλόνσο μπορεί να μην κέρδισε κάποιο μετάλλιο αλλά έχει καταφέρει να γίνει ένα από τα πρόσωπα των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων στο Παρίσι.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
«Σχεδιασμένο να διαλύει οικογένειες» – Μια συγκλονιστική ταινία για την κακοποίηση και τις παιδοκτονίες
09.08.2024

«Σχεδιασμένο να διαλύει οικογένειες» - Μια συγκλονιστική ταινία για την κακοποίηση και τις παιδοκτονίες

Το ανυπέρβλητο ντοκιμαντέρ «Sugarcane» αποκαλύπτει τρομακτικές ιστορίες από τα αμφιλεγόμενα σχολεία εσωτερικής εκπαίδευσης των ΗΠΑ και του Καναδά.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

