Pet Registration Data Goes Digital in Greece

Pet owners can now have immediate access to important information concerning their pets through Greece’s Gov.gr Wallet mobile application, which allows users to create, save and check relevant digital documents, the Digital Governance Ministry announced this week.

Pet ownership information, including pet’s name, photo, identification code (microchip), gender, species, sterilization indication, rabies vaccination indication, vaccination expiry date, can now be stored and accessed on the Gov.gr Wallet.

The ministry adds that owners will always have access to their pet’s vaccinations and microchip information which can facilitate the process of finding their pet in case of loss.

Information submitted on Greece’s National Pet Register can only be modified by registered veterinarians.

Users can download the Gov.gr Wallet app to their mobile phones via App Store, Google Play, or wallet.gov.gr.

Other documents that can be added to Greece’s Gov.gr Wallet include ID cards, driving licenses, disability cards, unemployment cards, access to the Athens ring road card, vehicle registration data, and insurance data, among others.

According to the ministry, the Gov.gr Wallet app has been downloaded by 4,026,645 users so far.