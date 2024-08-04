Δευτέρα 05 Αυγούστου 2024
Paris Olympics: Lefteris Petrounias Wins Bronze Medal in Rings
English edition 04 Αυγούστου 2024 | 23:42

Paris Olympics: Lefteris Petrounias Wins Bronze Medal in Rings

Legendary Lefteris Petrounias earns bronze in men’s rings final, marking his third consecutive Olympic medal and the fifth medal for the Greek team at the Paris Olympics

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Διεθνή

Γερμανία: Το φρένο στην οικονομία της ανησυχεί την Ευρώπη

Γερμανία: Το φρένο στην οικονομία της ανησυχεί την Ευρώπη

Spotlight

He is the legend of the rings, and he proves it at every opportunity. For the third time in his illustrious career, renowned Lefteris Petrounias has climbed the Olympic podium, winning the bronze medal.

With a score of 15.100, Petrounias earned his third consecutive Olympic medal, following his gold in Rio de Janeiro and bronze in Tokyo.ol

Chinese gymnast Yang Liu secured the gold medal with a score of 15.300, while his compatriot Zou Jingyuan took silver with a score of 15.233.

Petrounias’ medal marks Greece’s fifth in the Paris Olympics while two more Greek athletes are competing in finals today:

  • 20:55 Women’s High Jump Final – Tatiana Gusin (ERT2)
  • 21:30 Men’s Hammer Throw Final – Christos Frantzeskakis (ERT2)

23 year-old Emmanouela Katzouraki finished in fifth place after qualifying in Women’s skeet final earlier today.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Χρυσό και… σύνταξη για τον Τζόκοβιτς (vid)
Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες

Χρυσό και… σύνταξη για τον Τζόκοβιτς (vid)

Η Σερβία συγκαταλέγεται στις πιο γενναιόδωρες χώρες και μόνο δύο χώρες δίνουν περισσότερα για το Ολυμπιακό χρυσό.

Διεθνή

Γερμανία: Το φρένο στην οικονομία της ανησυχεί την Ευρώπη

Γερμανία: Το φρένο στην οικονομία της ανησυχεί την Ευρώπη

Κόσμος

ΗΠΑ: Ποιες χώρες θα επηρεαστούν περισσότερο από μία δεύτερη θητεία Τραμπ [χάρτης]

ΗΠΑ: Ποιες χώρες θα επηρεαστούν περισσότερο από μία δεύτερη θητεία Τραμπ [χάρτης]

Ρατσιστική βία 05.08.2024

Νεοναζί, χούλιγκαν και «ακροδεξιοί κακοποιοί» συνθέτουν το σκηνικό του πογκρόμ σε όλη τη Βρετανία

Επεισόδια λαμβάνουν χώρα από άκρη σε άκρη της Βρετανίας, μετά από μαζικές επιθέσεις ακροδεξιών εναντίον προσφύγων, μεταναστών, μουσουλμάνων...διαφορετικών.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες 04.08.2024

Tο κλάμα του Πετρούνια, η Βάσω, η Σιμόν Μπάιλς και ο Πύρρος με τον Παπανικολάου (pics)

Το in.gr έζησε από κοντά τις πρώτες ώρες μετά το μετάλλιο του Λευτέρη Πετρούνια στο Παρίσι και σας μεταφέρει τις στιγμές που έζησε έντονα ο τρεις φορές Ολυμπιονίκης.

Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές ☀️

Γυναίκα 👩

English edition

SFEE: Just 1 in 5 New Pharmaceutical Drugs Reach Greece
English edition 26.07.2024

SFEE: Just 1 in 5 New Pharmaceutical Drugs Reach Greece

Greece spends 70% less than the European average on pharmaceuticals, and Greek patients face significant challenges accessing pharmaceutical drugs and treatments that are available in the country

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Βρετανία: Νεοναζί, χούλιγκαν και «ακροδεξιοί κακοποιοί» συνθέτουν το σκηνικό του πογκρόμ
Ρατσιστική βία 05.08.2024

Νεοναζί, χούλιγκαν και «ακροδεξιοί κακοποιοί» συνθέτουν το σκηνικό του πογκρόμ σε όλη τη Βρετανία

Επεισόδια λαμβάνουν χώρα από άκρη σε άκρη της Βρετανίας, μετά από μαζικές επιθέσεις ακροδεξιών εναντίον προσφύγων, μεταναστών, μουσουλμάνων...διαφορετικών.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Tο κλάμα του Πετρούνια, η Βάσω, η Σιμόν Μπάιλς και ο Πύρρος με τον Παπανικολάου (pics)
Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες 04.08.2024

Tο κλάμα του Πετρούνια, η Βάσω, η Σιμόν Μπάιλς και ο Πύρρος με τον Παπανικολάου (pics)

Το in.gr έζησε από κοντά τις πρώτες ώρες μετά το μετάλλιο του Λευτέρη Πετρούνια στο Παρίσι και σας μεταφέρει τις στιγμές που έζησε έντονα ο τρεις φορές Ολυμπιονίκης.

Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Βέλντε με… σπασμένα φρένα! (vids)
On Field 04.08.2024

Βέλντε με… σπασμένα φρένα! (vids)

Τρεις προπονήσεις και δύο αγώνες από τον Νορβηγό εξτρέμ και όμως είναι ήδη θέμα συζήτησης για τους Κυπελλούχους Ευρώπης με τους Ρωμαίους να τον θυμούνται για καιρό…

Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης

