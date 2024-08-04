Paris Olympics: Lefteris Petrounias Wins Bronze Medal in Rings

He is the legend of the rings, and he proves it at every opportunity. For the third time in his illustrious career, renowned Lefteris Petrounias has climbed the Olympic podium, winning the bronze medal.

With a score of 15.100, Petrounias earned his third consecutive Olympic medal, following his gold in Rio de Janeiro and bronze in Tokyo.ol

Chinese gymnast Yang Liu secured the gold medal with a score of 15.300, while his compatriot Zou Jingyuan took silver with a score of 15.233.

Petrounias’ medal marks Greece’s fifth in the Paris Olympics while two more Greek athletes are competing in finals today:

20:55 Women’s High Jump Final – Tatiana Gusin (ERT2)

21:30 Men’s Hammer Throw Final – Christos Frantzeskakis (ERT2)

23 year-old Emmanouela Katzouraki finished in fifth place after qualifying in Women’s skeet final earlier today.

Source: tovima.com