Holy Week Store Hours in Greece
Retail stores across Greece are now operating on extended holiday hours for Holy Week, following their Sunday opening on April 13. The move aims to accommodate consumers ahead of Easter, but merchants remain cautious amid sluggish market activity.
Starting on Holy Monday, April 14, and running through Holy Thursday, April 17, stores will be open from 09:00 to 21:00. On Good Friday (April 18), operating hours will shift to the afternoon, from 13:00 to 19:00, in observance of the day’s solemn character. On Holy Saturday (April 19), stores will open from 09:00 to 15:00, while all businesses will remain closed on Easter Sunday (April 20) and Easter Monday (April 21).
These adjusted hours are part of the annual Easter schedule aimed at giving consumers ample time for holiday shopping, but early signs point to lower-than-expected turnout.
Merchants Concerned About Consumer Behavior Shift
Despite the extended hours, retail activity appears slower than in previous years. Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Athens Traders Association President Thanos Tsaggaris highlighted growing concern among shopowners.
“Compared to last year, foot traffic is significantly lower,” Tsaggaris said. “The weather isn’t helping, but beyond that, consumer habits have changed. People are more likely to spend money on dining out or going on short trips than on retail shopping.”
He also cited broader economic pressures, such as potential European responses to U.S. tariffs, as added uncertainty impacting consumer sentiment.
Urban vs Rural Shopping Trends
Interestingly, the shift away from retail shopping appears to be more pronounced in urban centers like Athens. According to Tsaggaris, “In the provinces, people are more social and community-driven. They support local markets more actively than in large cities.”
As retailers enter the critical days leading up to Orthodox Easter, many are hoping for a last-minute boost in sales.
