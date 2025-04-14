Δευτέρα 14 Απριλίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
14.04.2025 | 12:16
Συρμός προαστιακού συγκρούστηκε με φορτηγό στην Αυλίδα
Holy Week Store Hours in Greece
English edition 14 Απριλίου 2025 | 11:10

Holy Week Store Hours in Greece

Retail stores across Greece are now operating on extended holiday hours for Holy Week, following their Sunday opening on April 13. The move aims to accommodate consumers ahead of Easter, but merchants remain cautious amid sluggish market activity.

Spotlight

Starting on Holy Monday, April 14, and running through Holy Thursday, April 17, stores will be open from 09:00 to 21:00. On Good Friday (April 18), operating hours will shift to the afternoon, from 13:00 to 19:00, in observance of the day’s solemn character. On Holy Saturday (April 19), stores will open from 09:00 to 15:00, while all businesses will remain closed on Easter Sunday (April 20) and Easter Monday (April 21).

These adjusted hours are part of the annual Easter schedule aimed at giving consumers ample time for holiday shopping, but early signs point to lower-than-expected turnout.

Merchants Concerned About Consumer Behavior Shift
Despite the extended hours, retail activity appears slower than in previous years. Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Athens Traders Association President Thanos Tsaggaris highlighted growing concern among shopowners.

“Compared to last year, foot traffic is significantly lower,” Tsaggaris said. “The weather isn’t helping, but beyond that, consumer habits have changed. People are more likely to spend money on dining out or going on short trips than on retail shopping.”

He also cited broader economic pressures, such as potential European responses to U.S. tariffs, as added uncertainty impacting consumer sentiment.

Urban vs Rural Shopping Trends
Interestingly, the shift away from retail shopping appears to be more pronounced in urban centers like Athens. According to Tsaggaris, “In the provinces, people are more social and community-driven. They support local markets more actively than in large cities.”

As retailers enter the critical days leading up to Orthodox Easter, many are hoping for a last-minute boost in sales.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Διεθνή
Bloomberg: Πού θα οδηγήσουν τα επιτόκια της ΕΚΤ οι δασμοί Τραμπ – Τι προβλέπουν οι αναλυτές

Bloomberg: Πού θα οδηγήσουν τα επιτόκια της ΕΚΤ οι δασμοί Τραμπ – Τι προβλέπουν οι αναλυτές

Επιχειρήσεις
HELLENiQ ENERGY: Πού και γιατί επενδύει 4 δισ. την επόμενη πενταετία

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Πού και γιατί επενδύει 4 δισ. την επόμενη πενταετία

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Ο Πατριάρχης του μπάσκετ
Σπορ 14.04.25

Ο Πατριάρχης του μπάσκετ

Η κληρονομιά του Φαίδωνα Ματθαίου είναι (πολύτομη) εγκυκλοπαίδεια. Και δεν είναι τυχαίο το παρατσούκλι που του είχαν κολλήσει οι περισσότεροι παίκτες και προπονητές

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
English edition
A Legendary back-to-back
English edition 14.04.25

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement

Σύνταξη
Water Polo’s Golden Girls
English edition 11.04.25

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade

Σύνταξη
Χρηστίδης: Πόσα λεφτά των Ελλήνων φορολογουμένων πηγαίνουν στη χρηματοδότηση της «Ομάδας Αλήθειας»;
Πολιτική 14.04.25

Χρηστίδης: Πόσα λεφτά των Ελλήνων φορολογουμένων πηγαίνουν στη χρηματοδότηση της «Ομάδας Αλήθειας»;

Ο Παύλος Χρηστίδης μίλησε για γκρίζα διαφήμιση, η οποία - όπως είπε - γίνεται γαλάζια με σφραγίδα της μισής Κοινοβουλευτικής Ομάδας της Νέας Δημοκρατίας, η οποία υπερασπίζεται την Ομάδα Αλήθειας.

Σύνταξη
Αίγιο: Προφυλακιστέος κρίθηκε ο 23χρονος μετά την ομολογία του για το διπλό φονικό
Οδηγείται στον Κορυδαλλό 14.04.25

Προφυλακιστέος κρίθηκε ο 23χρονος - Αποδέχτηκε την κατηγορία για το διπλό φονικό

Μετά την απολογία του όπου αποδέχτηκε την κατηγορία ότι δολοφόνησε τον θείο του και έναν φίλο του στο Αίγιο, ο 23χρονος αναμένεται να μεταφερθεί στις φυλακές Κορυδαλλού

Σύνταξη
Αμείλικτα ερωτήματα για τον γαλάζιο μηχανισμό προπαγάνδας με συντονιστή την Ομάδα Αλήθειας
Πυρά κομμάτων 14.04.25

Αμείλικτα ερωτήματα για τον γαλάζιο μηχανισμό προπαγάνδας με συντονιστή την Ομάδα Αλήθειας

«Στο όνομα του πρωθυπουργού η χώρα κινείται στην τοξικότητα» - Σάλος μετά τις αποκαλύψεις για τις οικονομικές διασυνδέσεις του προπαγανδιστικού μηχανισμού της ΝΔ και της κυβέρνησης με συντονιστή την Ομάδα Αλήθειας

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Όλοι οι κωφοί θα λαμβάνουν το επίδομα των 391 ευρώ
Άμεση ισχύ 14.04.25

Επέκταση του επιδόματος κώφωσης σε όλους τους κωφούς ανεξαρτήτως ηλικίας, ανακοίνωσε ο Μητσοτάκης

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, επισκέφθηκε το Εθνικό Ίδρυμα Κωφών όπου ανακοίνωσε μια σειρά μέτρων που ικανοποιούν πάγια αιτήματα της κοινότητας των Κωφών και βαρήκοων ατόμων.

Σύνταξη
