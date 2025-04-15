Τρίτη 15 Απριλίου 2025
Servicers: How More Properties Could Enter the Greek Market
English edition 15 Απριλίου 2025 | 10:10

Servicers: How More Properties Could Enter the Greek Market

Buying or renting a home is out of reach for many in Greece. Servicers propose faster processes and incentives to boost property supply and ease the housing crisis.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Buying or renting a property has become an unattainable dream for a large portion of the population, a reality confirmed by the latest Alpha Bank report published yesterday. Despite recent Greek government initiatives, the housing crisis remains acute.

Demand continues to outpace supply, and the need to inject more properties into the market is more urgent than ever.

Bad Loans and Loan Servicers

These fall into two main categories and could provide much-needed relief to the housing market.

The first category includes an estimated 700,000 properties currently held by loan management companies. These cannot be sold on the market without the borrower’s consent. In such cases, servicers are already proposing “consensual sales” to the borrowers, allowing the property to be sold with the borrower’s agreement.

According to servicer representatives, delays in land registry processing and in various public services are significant. Court backlogs also create issues, especially in the case of legal objections (appeals) where hearing dates are pushed back, preventing properties from being sold in a timely manner.

What servicers are asking for

Servicers are calling for faster procedures to clear the legal status of properties more efficiently and allow quicker sales. They have also proposed a policy change: giving buyers the option to take on the responsibility of resolving outstanding legal or technical issues tied to a property, instead of the current requirement for funds to do so. As an incentive, buyers would be offered a discount on the purchase price.

This measure, servicers argue, could significantly increase the flow of properties into the market and help ease Greece’s housing supply crisis.

Source: tovima.com

ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ
Ηλεκτρισμός: Νέα συνάντηση της task force για αποφυγή black out το Πάσχα

Ηλεκτρισμός: Νέα συνάντηση της task force για αποφυγή black out το Πάσχα

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άνοδος με χαμηλό τζίρο – Προσεκτικοί οι αγοραστές

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άνοδος με χαμηλό τζίρο – Προσεκτικοί οι αγοραστές

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Ο Πατριάρχης του μπάσκετ
Σπορ 14.04.25

Ο Πατριάρχης του μπάσκετ

Η κληρονομιά του Φαίδωνα Ματθαίου είναι (πολύτομη) εγκυκλοπαίδεια. Και δεν είναι τυχαίο το παρατσούκλι που του είχαν κολλήσει οι περισσότεροι παίκτες και προπονητές

Σύνταξη
Θρυλικό back to back
Σπορ 14.04.25

Θρυλικό back to back

Κωνσταντινούπολη 2012, Λονδίνο 2013 και μια παρέα που μας υπενθύμισε την ανάγκη να πιστεύουμε σε θαύματα. Ηταν ο Βασίλης Σπανούλης, ο Γιώργος Πρίντεζης και ένα απίθανο διπλό κατόρθωμα

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
English edition
A Legendary back-to-back
English edition 14.04.25

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement

Σύνταξη
Holy Week Store Hours in Greece
English edition 14.04.25

Holy Week Store Hours in Greece

Retail stores across Greece are now operating on extended holiday hours for Holy Week, following their Sunday opening on April 13. The move aims to accommodate consumers ahead of Easter, but merchants remain cautious amid sluggish market activity.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Δικαστής ανέστειλε απόφαση του Τραμπ που θα οδηγούσε σε απέλαση 532.000 μετανάστες
Στη Βοστώνη 15.04.25

Δεν ακυρώνεται το νομικό καθεστώς 532.000 μεταναστών - Δικαστής ανέτρεψε την απόφαση Τραμπ

Οι μετανάστες τους οποίους αφορούσε η κατάργηση του ειδικού προγράμματος του Μπάιντεν θα έπρεπε να εγκαταλείψουν τις ΗΠΑ έως τις 24 Απριλίου, 30 ημέρες μετά την έκδοσή του διατάγματος Τραμπ

Σύνταξη
Ένα τηλέφωνο που δεν παύει να χτυπά: Το Abortion Dream Team μιλά χωρίς φόβο για τις αμβλώσεις στην Πολωνία
Trailer 15.04.25

Ένα τηλέφωνο που δεν παύει να χτυπά: Το Abortion Dream Team μιλά χωρίς φόβο για τις αμβλώσεις στην Πολωνία

Το ντοκιμαντέρ Abortion Dream Team αποδίδει έξοχα το αθέατο ψυχολογικό τίμημα του ακτιβισμού υπεράσπισης των αμβλώσεων σε μια Πολωνία όπου η απαγόρευσή τους είναι σχεδόν ολοκληρωτική.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Τσουκαλάς: Η κυβέρνηση άφησε απροστάτευτους τους πολίτες στο πιο ακριβό Πάσχα όλων των εποχών
Πολιτική 15.04.25

Τσουκαλάς: Η κυβέρνηση άφησε απροστάτευτους τους πολίτες στο πιο ακριβό Πάσχα όλων των εποχών

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ-ΚΙΝΑΛ σημειώνει ότι «η Νέα Δημοκρατία άφησε χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους, μακροχρόνια ανέργους, δικαιούχους αναπηρικών και οικογενειακών βοηθημάτων στο έλεος της ακρίβειας»

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης σε Τασούλα: Όλοι οι εμπορικοί πόλεμοι τελικά έχουν μόνο χαμένους και κανέναν κερδισμένο
Στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο 15.04.25

Μητσοτάκης σε Τασούλα: Όλοι οι εμπορικοί πόλεμοι τελικά έχουν μόνο χαμένους και κανέναν κερδισμένο

Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης επανέλαβε τα περί ανάγκης για «πολιτική και οικονομική σταθερότητα» προσθέτοντας ότι «η δημοσιονομική πειθαρχία είναι το θεμέλιο πάνω στο οποίο χτίζονται όλες οι πολιτικές μας».

Σύνταξη
Παρουσία του Θ. Λιβάνιου το κοινό συνέδριο Δήμων και Περιφερειών
Αυτοδιοίκηση 15.04.25

Παρουσία του Θ. Λιβάνιου το κοινό συνέδριο Δήμων και Περιφερειών

Κεντρική Ένωση Δήμων Ελλάδας και Ένωση Περιφερειών Ελλάδας σε κοινή συνεδρίαση στις 28 Απριλίου με κεντρικό θέμα συζήτησης το νέο κώδικα της Αυτοδιοίκησης. Οριστικοποιήθηκε το πρόγραμμα.

Χρήστος Ράπτης
Χρήστος Ράπτης
