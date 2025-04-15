Τετάρτη 16 Απριλίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
15.04.2025 | 21:54
Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στο Ντάλας - Τραυματίστηκε 17χρονος μαθητής
Σημαντική είδηση:
15.04.2025 | 18:43
Αστυνομικός βρέθηκε νεκρός στο αυτοκίνητό του - Δίπλα του εντοπίστηκε το υπηρεσιακό του όπλο
German Ambassador to Greece Talks Ukraine, Rise of Far Right & Tariffs at Delphi Economic Forum X
Commenting on the political developments in his country, the German Ambassador stressed that it was clear the rapid formation of a new government was imperative, as the expectations across Europe showed.

Vita.gr
Spotlight

The German Ambassador to Greece, Andreas Kindl, addressed the political challenges faced by Germany, the formation of the new coalition government in Berlin, and the rising threat of the far-right during his interview with the Chief Editor of TO BHMA International Edition (tovima.com), Odin Linardatou, at the Delphi Economic Forum X.

Commenting on the political developments in his country, the German Ambassador stressed that it was clear the rapid formation of a new government was imperative, as the expectations across Europe showed.

He expressed the belief that the leaders of the two parties were fully aware of this responsibility, adding that after an agreement to form a coalition government, there would soon be a new chancellor.

Kindl also expressed optimism that once the public sees the program of the new government being implemented, dissatisfaction will begin to subside and support for the far-right will decline. He emphasized that across Europe, populist parties on both the far right and far left have gained ground by offering what he described as “cheap promises.”

On the war in Ukraine, Kindl warned of significant difficulties for Europe if the United States were to fully withdraw its support. “We need cooperation with the United States,” he stated. He also stressed that Ukraine must be the one to find a way to negotiate with Russia.

Touching on transatlantic trade issues, the German Ambassador to Greece referred to the current 90-day pause in the tariff dispute between the U.S. and the European Union. He emphasized that since the U.S. and EU are the world’s largest trading partners, any trade disruptions are especially damaging for Germany.

Source: tovima.com

Τράπεζες
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης
100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Στέλλα Χριστοδούλου: Τα μαγικά (της) χέρια
Εμβληματική αρχηγός, εξαιρετικός άνθρωπος, τίμησε το περιβραχιόνιο της ομάδας βόλεϊ γυναικών όσο καμία άλλη και έγινε η σημαία της. Και όσο για τις πάσες της...

Σύνταξη
English edition
A Legendary back-to-back
Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement

Σύνταξη
Holy Week Store Hours in Greece
Retail stores across Greece are now operating on extended holiday hours for Holy Week, following their Sunday opening on April 13. The move aims to accommodate consumers ahead of Easter, but merchants remain cautious amid sluggish market activity.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Άστον Βίλα – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν 3-2: Ζόρικη πρόκριση των Γάλλων και ιδανική εξέλιξη για τον Ολυμπιακό
Η Παρί έκανε τα εύκολα δύσκολα στην ρεβάνς με την Άστον Βίλα, αλλά τελικά πήρε την πρόκριση στα ημιτελικά του Champions League, εξέλιξη που ήταν ιδανική και για τον Ολυμπιακό

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
«Εmail gate»: Τι σημαίνει η ακύρωση του προστίμου στη ΝΔ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 15.04.25

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Δραστικές περικοπές Τραμπ στους κόλπους της αμερικανικής διπλωματίας
Η πρόταση για το Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ κατατίθεται στο πλαίσιο των μαζικών περικοπών στις οποίες προχωράει η διοίκηση Τραμπ στους κόλπους της ομοσπονδιακής κυβέρνησης, υπό την εποπτεία του Έλον Μασκ

Σύνταξη
Τετάρτη 16 Απριλίου 2025
