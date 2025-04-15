German Ambassador to Greece Talks Ukraine, Rise of Far Right & Tariffs at Delphi Economic Forum X

The German Ambassador to Greece, Andreas Kindl, addressed the political challenges faced by Germany, the formation of the new coalition government in Berlin, and the rising threat of the far-right during his interview with the Chief Editor of TO BHMA International Edition (tovima.com), Odin Linardatou, at the Delphi Economic Forum X.

Commenting on the political developments in his country, the German Ambassador stressed that it was clear the rapid formation of a new government was imperative, as the expectations across Europe showed.

He expressed the belief that the leaders of the two parties were fully aware of this responsibility, adding that after an agreement to form a coalition government, there would soon be a new chancellor.

Kindl also expressed optimism that once the public sees the program of the new government being implemented, dissatisfaction will begin to subside and support for the far-right will decline. He emphasized that across Europe, populist parties on both the far right and far left have gained ground by offering what he described as “cheap promises.”

On the war in Ukraine, Kindl warned of significant difficulties for Europe if the United States were to fully withdraw its support. “We need cooperation with the United States,” he stated. He also stressed that Ukraine must be the one to find a way to negotiate with Russia.

Touching on transatlantic trade issues, the German Ambassador to Greece referred to the current 90-day pause in the tariff dispute between the U.S. and the European Union. He emphasized that since the U.S. and EU are the world’s largest trading partners, any trade disruptions are especially damaging for Germany.