Athens to Return Confiscated License Plates Ahead of Easter Holiday

As the Easter holiday approaches, Greek authorities are preparing to implement the annual temporary measure allowing the return of confiscated vehicle license plates—a common practice during major holiday periods.

In Athens, the City Municipality has announced that starting from April 16, 2025, vehicle owners—both car and motorcycle drivers—will be able to retrieve their license plates, which were previously removed by the Athens Municipal Police. The initiative is aimed at easing travel during the Easter season, a time when many residents head out of the city to celebrate with family.

To reclaim their vehicle license plates, motorists must first pay the corresponding fine. They will also need to present the required documentation, including a vehicle registration, insurance policy, and a police-issued ID. If someone is collecting the plates on behalf of the vehicle owner, they must present a certified authorization. The plates can be collected from the Municipal Police offices at 14 Agiou Konstantinou Street, 1st floor, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m..

Exemptions from the Policy

It’s important to note that not all cases are eligible for the Easter reprieve. License plates and driving licenses that were confiscated due to antisocial parking violations—such as parking on disability ramps or in spots designated with signs Ρ-71 and Ρ-72—will not be returned. Additionally, cases involving court orders will also be excluded from this measure.

Source: tovima.com