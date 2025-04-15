Τρίτη 15 Απριλίου 2025
Στον 75χρονο ψαρά που αγνοούνταν στο Μεσολόγγι ανήκει η σορός που ξεβράστηκε στην Κυλλήνη
Επιστροφή πινακίδων κυκλοφορίας λόγω Πάσχα - Ποιες περιπτώσεις εξαιρούνται
Athens to Return Confiscated License Plates Ahead of Easter Holiday
English edition 15 Απριλίου 2025 | 13:54

Athens to Return Confiscated License Plates Ahead of Easter Holiday

Cases involving court orders will also be excluded from this measure.

Σύνταξη
A
A
As the Easter holiday approaches, Greek authorities are preparing to implement the annual temporary measure allowing the return of confiscated vehicle license plates—a common practice during major holiday periods.

In Athens, the City Municipality has announced that starting from April 16, 2025, vehicle owners—both car and motorcycle drivers—will be able to retrieve their license plates, which were previously removed by the Athens Municipal Police. The initiative is aimed at easing travel during the Easter season, a time when many residents head out of the city to celebrate with family.

To reclaim their vehicle license plates, motorists must first pay the corresponding fine. They will also need to present the required documentation, including a vehicle registration, insurance policy, and a police-issued ID. If someone is collecting the plates on behalf of the vehicle owner, they must present a certified authorization. The plates can be collected from the Municipal Police offices at 14 Agiou Konstantinou Street, 1st floor, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m..

It’s important to note that not all cases are eligible for the Easter reprieve. License plates and driving licenses that were confiscated due to antisocial parking violations—such as parking on disability ramps or in spots designated with signs Ρ-71 and Ρ-72—will not be returned. Additionally, cases involving court orders will also be excluded from this measure.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Τράπεζες
DBRS: Το μικρό, για την ώρα, «χτύπημα» του εμπορικού πολέμου στις ευρωπαϊκές τράπεζες

DBRS: Το μικρό, για την ώρα, «χτύπημα» του εμπορικού πολέμου στις ευρωπαϊκές τράπεζες

ΑΠΕ
MORE – ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες: Οριστική προσφορά σύνδεσης με το δίκτυο για οκτώ φωτοβολταϊκούς σταθμούς, συνολικής ισχύος 882,4 MW στη Μακεδονία

MORE – ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες: Οριστική προσφορά σύνδεσης με το δίκτυο για οκτώ φωτοβολταϊκούς σταθμούς, συνολικής ισχύος 882,4 MW στη Μακεδονία

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Στέλλα Χριστοδούλου: Τα μαγικά (της) χέρια
Σπορ 15.04.25

Στέλλα Χριστοδούλου: Τα μαγικά (της) χέρια

Εμβληματική αρχηγός, εξαιρετικός άνθρωπος, τίμησε το περιβραχιόνιο της ομάδας βόλεϊ γυναικών όσο καμία άλλη και έγινε η σημαία της. Και όσο για τις πάσες της...

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
English edition
A Legendary back-to-back
English edition 14.04.25

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement

Σύνταξη
Holy Week Store Hours in Greece
English edition 14.04.25

Holy Week Store Hours in Greece

Retail stores across Greece are now operating on extended holiday hours for Holy Week, following their Sunday opening on April 13. The move aims to accommodate consumers ahead of Easter, but merchants remain cautious amid sluggish market activity.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Χρυσοχοΐδης: Απαγορεύει τις συναυλίες στα Εξάρχεια – Για πρακτικές σκοτεινών περιόδων της ιστορίας, μιλάει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
«Να μη διανοηθεί» 15.04.25

Απαγορεύει τις συναυλίες στα Εξάρχεια ο Χρυσοχοΐδης - Για πρακτικές σκοτεινών περιόδων της ιστορίας, μιλάει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

«Δεν έχουν κανέναν λόγο να μαζεύονται εκεί 2-3 χιλιάδες άνθρωποι και να κάνουν εκδηλώσεις, π.χ. για τη Γάζα ή για οτιδήποτε. Ας πάνε κάπου αλλού», δήλωσε ο Μιχάλης Χρυσοχοΐδης

Σύνταξη
Η κατάρρευση ενός Κολοσσού: Η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ σε Κουάλα Λουμπούρ, Χονγκ Κονγκ για… ψίχουλα!
On Field 15.04.25

Η κατάρρευση ενός Κολοσσού: Η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ σε Κουάλα Λουμπούρ, Χονγκ Κονγκ για… ψίχουλα!

Η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ δεν ζει απλά τις πιο δύσκολες στιγμές της σύγχρονης ιστορίας της, αλλά... κατάφερε να «ζητιανεύει» για έσοδα, κάνοντας περιοδεία στην Ασία τον... Μάιο, αφότου τελειώσει η Premier League! Τα τραγικά οικονομικά στοιχεία και οι απολύσεις.

Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Ο Μπεν Γκβιρ πετάει για… Ουάσιγκτον – Aντιδράσεις ακόμα και από τον πιο φιλοϊσραηλινό πολιτικό
«Είναι αηδιαστικός» 15.04.25

Ο Μπεν Γκβιρ πετάει για… Ουάσιγκτον – Aντιδράσεις ακόμα και από τον πιο φιλοϊσραηλινό πολιτικό

Ο Ισραηλινός πολιτικός Μπεν Γκβιρ, που έχει υποστηρίξει πολιτικές γενοκτονίας και εθνοκάθαρσης είναι ανεπιθύμητος ακόμα και φιλοϊσραηλινούς πολιτικούς στις ΗΠΑ.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Η Inspired Education φέρνει την παγκόσμια εκπαίδευση στην Ελλάδα. Ενδυναμώνει τους μαθητές και τους δίνει πρόσβαση στα κορυφαία σχολεία του κόσμου
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 15.04.25

Η Inspired Education φέρνει την παγκόσμια εκπαίδευση στην Ελλάδα. Ενδυναμώνει τους μαθητές και τους δίνει πρόσβαση στα κορυφαία σχολεία του κόσμου

Η Inspired συνδέει τους μαθητές της Ελλάδας με τα κορυφαία σχολεία του κόσμου δίνοντάς τους νέες εκπαιδευτικές ευκαιρίες και εμπειρίες.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Ιδιώτες πληρώνουν ιδιώτες για να συκοφαντούν τους αντιπάλους της ΝΔ – Κανονικοποίηση της διαφθοράς
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 15.04.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Ιδιώτες πληρώνουν ιδιώτες για να συκοφαντούν τους αντιπάλους της ΝΔ – Κανονικοποίηση της διαφθοράς

«Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης κάνει ό,τι κατήγγειλε απέναντι στους Τσίπρα-Καμμένο», τόνισε ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης σχετικά με τις αποκαλύψεις για την «Ομάδα Αλήθειας»

Σύνταξη
Δόξα τω TikTok όλοι είναι μουσικοί κι η μουσική η ίδια: Γιατί η ποπ «συρρίκνωσε» τα τραγούδια της;
Music 15.04.25

Δόξα τω TikTok όλοι είναι μουσικοί κι η μουσική η ίδια: Γιατί η ποπ «συρρίκνωσε» τα τραγούδια της;

Το «Anxiety» της Doechii και το «Somebody That I Used to Know» του Gotye οφείλουν την επιτυχία τους στο ίδιο hook. Ποιος ο ρόλος όμως του TikTok και του Spotify στη δομή των επιτυχιών του σήμερα;

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευρωπαίοι ακυρώνουν τα ταξίδια τους στις ΗΠΑ – Στρέφονται σε άλλους τουριστικούς προορισμούς μετά τους δασμούς
«Εχθρικά σύνορα» 15.04.25

Ευρωπαίοι ακυρώνουν τα ταξίδια τους στις ΗΠΑ – Στρέφονται σε άλλους τουριστικούς προορισμούς μετά τους δασμούς

Οι ταξιδιώτες από την Ευρώπη γυρίζουν «την πλάτη» ΗΠΑ του Τραμπ, οι πολιτικές του οποίου απειλούν τον αμερικανικό τουρισμό

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
