14.04.2025 | 17:31
Ακινητοποιήθηκε συρμός του Προαστιακού στην Οινόη – Ταλαιπωρία για 51 επιβάτες
Σημαντική είδηση:
14.04.2025 | 16:07
Εργατικό δυστύχημα στη Σαντορίνη – Κρεβάτι καταπλάκωσε εργαζόμενη
Σημαντική είδηση:
14.04.2025 | 13:20
Θρίλερ με άνδρα που εντοπίστηκε νεκρός σε παραλία της Μυκόνου - Τον βρήκε γυμνό ο γιος του
FM Gerapetritis Calls for Unified EU Response to Global Crises at EU Council
14 Απριλίου 2025 | 15:16

“Europe is navigating through unprecedented crises — wars, humanitarian disasters, climate emergencies,” he stated.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis delivered strong remarks on the pressing geopolitical challenges facing Europe, as he arrived at the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, April 14. Addressing developments in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Syria, Gerapetritis called for a unified, values-based European response to a world grappling with overlapping crises.

“Europe is navigating through unprecedented crises — wars, humanitarian disasters, climate emergencies,” he stated. “These are global crises that threaten not only the architecture of international security but also the core values of humanism.”

Gerapetritis emphasized that the EU must speak with a single voice grounded in its foundational principles — adherence to international law, peaceful conflict resolution, a halt to hostilities on all fronts, and a firm commitment to the rule of law and democracy.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, Gerapetritis condemned recent attacks in Ukraine and reaffirmed Greece’s support for the country’s sovereignty.
“We condemn the recent assaults. Ukraine must retain its territorial integrity and independence,” he said.

Turning to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Greek Foreign Minister urged Europe to maintain an active presence in the region.
“We are particularly concerned about developments in the West Bank. A political dialogue must begin — one that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he said, underlining that the Palestinian Authority remains the only legitimate governing entity in the area.

Gerapetritis also called for Europe to engage more robustly in Syria, promoting full inclusion of all ethnic and religious minorities and upholding international legal standards — especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He further stressed the need for European involvement in addressing humanitarian crises in Africa and beyond.

Highlighting Greece’s longstanding advocacy, Gerapetritis urged the EU to prioritize the integration of the Western Balkans.
“The enlargement process must move forward based on merit,” he said. “Europe must grow stronger — and that requires a clear, unified institutional voice.”

Source: tovima.com

