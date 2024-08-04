Olympics: Greece’s Participation on Day 9 of the Games

Today’s schedule for the Olympic Games in Paris features numerous Greek athletes, some competing in finals, bringing high hopes for increasing the country’s medal tally.

The first final features renowned Lefteris Petrounias, aiming to defend his gold medal in the men’s rings. Later, Tatiana Gusin will compete in the high jump final, and Christos Frantzeskakis will participate in the hammer throw final.

There is also a chance that Emmanuela Katzouraki will qualify for the skeet final, having performed excellently in the first stage of the qualifiers.

The Greek women’s water polo team faces a critical match against France, aiming for their first win to advance in the competition. Additionally, Miltos Tentoglou will compete in the long jump qualifiers.

Greek Athletes’ Schedule on Sunday, August 4

Shooting

10:30 Women’s skeet 2nd qualifying day – Emmanuela Katzouraki

16:30 Women’s skeet final – Emmanuela Katzouraki (if qualified) – ERT3

Athletics

11:55 Women’s 200m first round – Polyneiki Emmanouilidou (ERT2)

12:00 Long jump qualifiers – Miltos Tentoglou (ERT2)

12:45 Women’s hammer throw B group qualifiers – Stamatia Scarvelis (ERT2)

20:5 Women’s High jump final – Tatiana Gusin (ERT2)

21:30 Men’s Hammer throw final – Christos Frantzeskakis (ERT2)

Artistic Gymnastics

16:00 Men’s Rings final – Lefteris Petrounias (ERT2)

Sailing

13:05 3rd day – Ariadne Spanaki/Odysseas Spanakis (ERT1)

13:13 Formula kite 1st day – Kameron Maramenides (ERT1)

Women’s Water Polo

21:05: Women’s Group B fourth match: France vs. Greece (ERT1)

ERT TV Broadcasts on Sunday 04/08

ERT 1

10:00-13:00: Badminton: Men’s and Women’s Semifinals

13:00-15:00: Sailing: KITE R 1/2/3/4

13:00: Formula kite 1st day – Cameron Maramenides

15:00-18:00: Tennis: Men’s Final

18:00-20:00: Sailing: 470 R 5-6

20:00-21:00: Women’s Water Polo: Canada vs. Netherlands

21:00-22:30: Women’s Water Polo: France vs. Greece

22:30-24:00: Women’s Volleyball: Brazil vs. Poland

ERT 2

11:00-14:15: Athletics: 4th day

12:00: Long jump qualifiers – Miltos Tentoglou

12:10: Women’s 200m first round – Polyneiki Emmanouilidou

12:45: Women’s hammer throw B group qualifiers – Stamatia Scarvelis

14:15-16:00: Women’s Volleyball: France vs. USA

16:00-18:40: Artistic gymnastics: Men’s and Women’s apparatus finals

16:00: Rings final – Lefteris Petrounias

18:40-19:30: Women’s road cycling

19:30-23:00: Athletics: 4th day

20:55: High jump final – Tatiana Gusin

21:30: Hammer throw final – Christos Frantzeskakis

23:00-00:30: OLYMPIC NIGHTS – Live show

ERT 3

10:00-12:00: Women’s Volleyball: Italy vs. Turkey

12:00-14:30: Boxing: Men’s Semifinals 51kg, 63kg, 80kg, 92kg; Women’s 54kg

14:30-15:30: Table Tennis: Men’s third place match

15:30-16:30: Table Tennis: Men’s Final

16:30-17:45: Shooting: Women’s skeet final

16:30: Women’s skeet final – Emmanuela Katzouraki (if qualified)

17:45-18:45: Boxing: Semifinals

18:45-19:30: Women’s Basketball: Germany vs. USA

19:30-21:00: Swimming: 9th day

21:00-22:00: Men’s Handball: Denmark vs. Norway

22:00-24:00: Women’s Basketball: Australia vs. France

ERT SPORTS 1

13:00-14:30: Equestrian: Dressage final

16:30-17:45: Women’s Water Polo: Italy vs. Spain

18:15-20:15: Women’s Basketball: Germany vs. USA

ERT SPORTS 2

18:00-20:00: Tennis: Women’s Doubles Final

Source: tovima.com