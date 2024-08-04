Κυριακή 04 Αυγούστου 2024
04.08.2024
Τραγωδία σε πλοίο ανοιχτά του ΑΓ. Όρους: Φορτηγό όχημα κύλησε και σκότωσε ναύτη
Olympics: Greece’s Participation on Day 9 of the Games
English edition 04 Αυγούστου 2024

Olympics: Greece’s Participation on Day 9 of the Games

Don’t miss today’s Greek athletes competing in the finals: men’s rings with Lefteris Petrounias, high jump with Tatiana Gusin, and hammer throw with Christos Frantzeskakis

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Spotlight

Today’s schedule for the Olympic Games in Paris features numerous Greek athletes, some competing in finals, bringing high hopes for increasing the country’s medal tally.

The first final features renowned Lefteris Petrounias, aiming to defend his gold medal in the men’s rings. Later, Tatiana Gusin will compete in the high jump final, and Christos Frantzeskakis will participate in the hammer throw final.

There is also a chance that Emmanuela Katzouraki will qualify for the skeet final, having performed excellently in the first stage of the qualifiers.

The Greek women’s water polo team faces a critical match against France, aiming for their first win to advance in the competition. Additionally, Miltos Tentoglou will compete in the long jump qualifiers.

Greek Athletes’ Schedule on Sunday, August 4

Shooting

  • 10:30 Women’s skeet 2nd qualifying day – Emmanuela Katzouraki
  • 16:30 Women’s skeet final – Emmanuela Katzouraki (if qualified) – ERT3

Athletics

  • 11:55 Women’s 200m first round – Polyneiki Emmanouilidou (ERT2)
  • 12:00 Long jump qualifiers – Miltos Tentoglou (ERT2)
  • 12:45 Women’s hammer throw B group qualifiers – Stamatia Scarvelis (ERT2)
  • 20:5 Women’s High jump final – Tatiana Gusin (ERT2)
  • 21:30 Men’s Hammer throw final – Christos Frantzeskakis (ERT2)

Artistic Gymnastics

  • 16:00 Men’s Rings final – Lefteris Petrounias (ERT2)

Sailing

  • 13:05 3rd day – Ariadne Spanaki/Odysseas Spanakis (ERT1)
  • 13:13 Formula kite 1st day – Kameron Maramenides (ERT1)

Women’s Water Polo

  • 21:05: Women’s Group B fourth match: France vs. Greece (ERT1)

ERT TV Broadcasts on Sunday 04/08

ERT 1

  • 10:00-13:00: Badminton: Men’s and Women’s Semifinals
  • 13:00-15:00: Sailing: KITE R 1/2/3/4
  • 13:00: Formula kite 1st day – Cameron Maramenides
  • 15:00-18:00: Tennis: Men’s Final
  • 18:00-20:00: Sailing: 470 R 5-6
  • 20:00-21:00: Women’s Water Polo: Canada vs. Netherlands
  • 21:00-22:30: Women’s Water Polo: France vs. Greece
  • 22:30-24:00: Women’s Volleyball: Brazil vs. Poland

ERT 2

  • 11:00-14:15: Athletics: 4th day
  • 12:00: Long jump qualifiers – Miltos Tentoglou
  • 12:10: Women’s 200m first round – Polyneiki Emmanouilidou
  • 12:45: Women’s hammer throw B group qualifiers – Stamatia Scarvelis
  • 14:15-16:00: Women’s Volleyball: France vs. USA
  • 16:00-18:40: Artistic gymnastics: Men’s and Women’s apparatus finals
  • 16:00: Rings final – Lefteris Petrounias
  • 18:40-19:30: Women’s road cycling
  • 19:30-23:00: Athletics: 4th day
  • 20:55: High jump final – Tatiana Gusin
  • 21:30: Hammer throw final – Christos Frantzeskakis
  • 23:00-00:30: OLYMPIC NIGHTS – Live show

ERT 3

  • 10:00-12:00: Women’s Volleyball: Italy vs. Turkey
  • 12:00-14:30: Boxing: Men’s Semifinals 51kg, 63kg, 80kg, 92kg; Women’s 54kg
  • 14:30-15:30: Table Tennis: Men’s third place match
  • 15:30-16:30: Table Tennis: Men’s Final
  • 16:30-17:45: Shooting: Women’s skeet final
  • 16:30: Women’s skeet final – Emmanuela Katzouraki (if qualified)
  • 17:45-18:45: Boxing: Semifinals
  • 18:45-19:30: Women’s Basketball: Germany vs. USA
  • 19:30-21:00: Swimming: 9th day
  • 21:00-22:00: Men’s Handball: Denmark vs. Norway
  • 22:00-24:00: Women’s Basketball: Australia vs. France

ERT SPORTS 1

  • 13:00-14:30: Equestrian: Dressage final
  • 16:30-17:45: Women’s Water Polo: Italy vs. Spain
  • 18:15-20:15: Women’s Basketball: Germany vs. USA

ERT SPORTS 2

  • 18:00-20:00: Tennis: Women’s Doubles Final

Source: tovima.com

English edition

SFEE: Just 1 in 5 New Pharmaceutical Drugs Reach Greece
English edition 26.07.2024

SFEE: Just 1 in 5 New Pharmaceutical Drugs Reach Greece

Greece spends 70% less than the European average on pharmaceuticals, and Greek patients face significant challenges accessing pharmaceutical drugs and treatments that are available in the country

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

