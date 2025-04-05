Σάββατο 05 Απριλίου 2025
05.04.2025 | 15:53
Λεωφορείο Γάλλων μαθητών δέχθηκε επίθεση με πέτρες στην Γαστούνη
Traffic Disruptions in Athens This Weekend for Major Cycling Event
English edition 05 Απριλίου 2025 | 15:23

Traffic Disruptions in Athens This Weekend for Major Cycling Event

Athens police advise all residents and visitors to plan ahead and allow extra travel time

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Α large-scale cycling race taking place in and around Athens this weekend will cause significant traffic disruptions across multiple municipalities, including key areas of downtown Athens. Authorities have announced a series of road closures, parking bans, and route diversions affecting both Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, due to the ΔΕΗ Tour of Hellas 2025.

Below is a breakdown of the most relevant road closures and restrictions, aimed at helping visitors and residents navigate the city more smoothly during the event.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5 — Closures from 15:00 to 18:30

Affected Areas: Oropos & Northern Suburbs (Oinofyta, Malakasa, Kapandriti, Acharnes)

  • National Road (Old and Auxiliary Roads):

    • Full closure in both directions between Avlona–Sykaminous street and the Malakasa Interchange.
    • Auxiliary roads of Athens–Lamia National Road closed between Malakasa and Kapandriti

  • Key Local Roads Closed:

    • Tyrtaiou Avenue (Kapandriti to Aristogeitonos St.), in Oropos
    • Afidnon Avenue (Tyrtaiou to Makedonias Ave.), in Oropos
    • Ippokratous Street (Athens Ave. to Ag. Triados), in Acharnes
    • Ag. Merkouriou Street (Ag. Triados to Tatoiou St.), in Acharnes
    • Tatoiou Street (Ag. Merkouriou to Kymis Ave. and the military airport), in Acharnes & Kifisia
    • Kymis Avenue (Kalyftaki Bridge to Olympic Village), in Lykovrysi-Pefki & Acharnes
    • Ioanni Melissanidi Street (Kachi Kachiasvili to Spyrou Loui), in Marousi
    • Kachi Kachiasvili Street (Kymis Ave. to roundabout with Nikos Kaklamanakis), in Marousi
    • Erythraias Avenue (Tatoiou to Varibobi Interchange), in Kifisia

Temporary Closures (16:00 – 17:30) on National Road (Athens–Lamia):

  • At interchanges of Oinofyta, Malakasa, Markopoulo-Oropou, and Kapandriti.

Parking Restrictions (from Friday 17:00 until Saturday evening):

  • Kachi Kachiasvili St.
  • Ioanni Melissanidi St.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6 — Closures from 06:00 to 16:00

City Center of Athens

Expect full traffic and parking restrictions along key central roads. The following major avenues and streets will be closed to traffic:

  • Amalias Avenue (entire length towards Syntagma Square)
  • Panepistimiou (University) Street
  • Akadimias Street
  • Vasilissis Sofias Avenue
  • Vasilissis Olgas Avenue
  • Vasilieos Konstantinou Avenue
  • Arditou Street
  • Patission Street (28th Oct.) (from Ioulianou St. to Omonia Square)
  • Athanassiou Diakou Street
  • Karea, Ilioupoleos, Kalirrois
  • Vouliagmenis Avenue (from Timoleontos to Ath. Diakou)
  • Syngrou Avenue (from Am. Frantzi to Amalias)

Many adjacent streets and perpendicular intersections will also be affected.

Other Affected Municipalities on Sunday (Selected Roads):

Markopoulo, Saronikos, Lavreotiki (09:00–13:30):

  • Lavriou Ave., Athens–Sounio Ave., Porto Rafti Ave., Vravronos Ave., and others.

Ilioupoli, Vari–Voula–Vouliagmeni (11:30–14:00):

  • K. Karamanli Ave., Vouliagmenis Ave., Poseidonos Ave., Ethn. Makariou, Athinas, and others.

Parking Bans:

Parking will be strictly prohibited along most of the affected streets and avenues during the stated hours. Tow trucks will be operating in high-traffic areas, particularly in central Athens.

Tips for Travelers & Residents:

  • Use Metro: The Athens Metro is expected to operate normally and is the best option to move around during the closures.
  • Avoid driving in central and coastal Athens on Sunday.
  • Follow police instructions and use alternative routes well in advance.
  • Ride-hailing services may be impacted or delayed due to detours.

Athens police advise all residents and visitors to plan ahead and allow extra travel time. For updates, check local traffic apps or follow @hellenicpolice on social media.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Επιχειρήσεις
Μασούτης: Τι φέρνει η εξαγορά του Κρητικού στα σούπερ μάρκετ – Οι νέες ισορροπίες

Μασούτης: Τι φέρνει η εξαγορά του Κρητικού στα σούπερ μάρκετ – Οι νέες ισορροπίες

ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ
Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ξεκινούν οι έρευνες στα διεθνή ύδατα – Αίτημα για NAVTEX

Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ξεκινούν οι έρευνες στα διεθνή ύδατα – Αίτημα για NAVTEX

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
«Εμπαινε Γιούτσο»
Σπορ 04.04.25

«Εμπαινε Γιούτσο»

Το επίπεδο ήταν ανώτερο από εκείνο του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου. Η έλευσή του στην Ελλάδα έγινε με παρέμβαση του Μίκη Θεοδωράκη και η μεταγραφή του μοιάζει βγαλμένη από σελίδες κατασκοπευτικού θρίλερ...

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Δαφνοστεφανωμένος
Σπορ 04.04.25

Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Δαφνοστεφανωμένος

Αγωνίστηκε σαν έφηβος μέχρι το τέλος της καριέρας του. Ο ζωντανός σύνδεσμος ανάμεσα στις γενιές του Ολυμπιακού – μια καριέρα γεμάτη συνέπεια, ψυχή και... πεταχτάρια που έγραψαν ιστορία

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
inTown
inTickets 03.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Γαλλική υπεροχή, Κόρε. Ύδρο και «Μαλβίδες»

Χωρίς κάποιο μεγάλο όνομα μπαίνει αυτή η κινηματογραφική εβδομάδα, αλλά με δύο ελληνικε΄ς παραγωγές να αξίζουν την προσοχή μας. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες που κάνουν την εμφάνισή τους στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Oil Price Drops 8%
English edition 05.04.25

Oil Price Drops 8%

The sell-off was fueled by escalating fears of a global trade war after China responded aggressively to new U.S. tariffs, signaling a deepening economic rift.

Σύνταξη
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’
English edition 04.04.25

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel

Σύνταξη
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned
English edition 04.04.25

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career - a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans - a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.

Σύνταξη
Bukovi’s Great Team
English edition 03.04.25

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.

Σύνταξη
The Professor’s Smile 
English edition 03.04.25

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records

Σύνταξη
Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe
English edition 03.04.25

Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

Σύνταξη
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks
English edition 02.04.25

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses

Σύνταξη
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…
English edition 02.04.25

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
Τουρκία: Αύριο το έκτακτο συνέδριο του CHP – Νέο μήνυμα Ιμάμογλου από τη φυλακή
Στις 6 Απριλίου 05.04.25

Τουρκία: Αύριο το έκτακτο συνέδριο του CHP – Νέο μήνυμα Ιμάμογλου από τη φυλακή

Λογοκρισία, συλλήψεις και εκφοβισμός στην Τουρκία - «Αυτές είναι οι τελευταίες προσπάθειες μιας χούφτας αβοήθητων και φτωχών ανθρώπων να προστατεύσουν τις θέσεις τους», διαμηνύει ο Ιμάμογλου

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Βαλένθια
Ποδόσφαιρο 05.04.25

LIVE: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Βαλένθια

LIVE: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Βαλένθια. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Βαλένθια, για την 30η αγωνιστική της La Liga, Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Novasports 1.

Σύνταξη
Ποιος «έκοψε» τον σωματοφύλακα του Μέσι – Το MLS «κάρφωσε» την Ιντερ και ο Αργεντινός δεν κρύβει τον εκνευρισμό του
On Field 05.04.25

Ποιος «έκοψε» τον σωματοφύλακα του Μέσι – Το MLS «κάρφωσε» την Ιντερ και ο Αργεντινός δεν κρύβει τον εκνευρισμό του

Η απόφαση της Ιντερ Μαϊάμι να «κόψει» τον σωματοφύλακα του Λιονέλ Μέσι, Γιασίν Τσουέκο, παίρνει απρόβλεπτες διαστάσεις, με τον Αργεντινό να «βράζει» με την ομάδα του, καθώς κοίταξε τη «δημόσια εικόνα» της και όχι την προσωπική του ασφάλεια.

Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Νικόλαος Κώτσης
LIVE: Ίπσουιτς – Γουλβς
Premier League 05.04.25

LIVE: Ίπσουιτς – Γουλβς

LIVE: Ίπσουιτς – Γουλβς. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ίπσουιτς – Γουλβς, για την 31η αγωνιστική της Premier League, Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Novasports 5.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Πανσερραϊκός
Super League 05.04.25

LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Πανσερραϊκός

LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Πανσερραϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λεβαδειακός – Πανσερραϊκός, για τη 2η αγωνιστική των play out (9-14) της Stoiximan Superleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Novasports 2.

Σύνταξη
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Χωρίς κοινό ρυθμιστικό πλαίσιο, μπορεί να απειλήσει την ειρήνη, προειδοποιεί η Ελλάδα στον ΟΗΕ
«Φόρμουλα Άρια» 05.04.25

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Χωρίς κοινό ρυθμιστικό πλαίσιο, μπορεί να απειλήσει την ειρήνη, προειδοποιεί η Ελλάδα στον ΟΗΕ

Ο μόνιμος αντιπρόσωπος της Ελλάδας, πρέσβης Ευάγγελος Σέκερης, υπογράμμισε τη σημασία της συνεργασίας για την αντιμετώπιση των προκλήσεων που επιφέρει η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΑΕΚ – ΠΑΟΚ
Μπάσκετ 05.04.25

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – ΠΑΟΚ

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – ΠΑΟΚ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΑΕΚ – ΠΑΟΚ, για τα playoffs της Stoiximan GBL, Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από ΕΡΤ3.

Σύνταξη
Πωλείται το σενάριο που ο Ζαν-Λυκ Γκοντάρ (μάλλον) μισούσε να γράφει
Νουβέλ Βαγκ 05.04.25

Πωλείται το σενάριο που ο Ζαν-Λυκ Γκοντάρ (μάλλον) μισούσε να γράφει

Η ταινία «Με κομμένη την ανάσα» γυρίστηκε το 1960 από τον Ζαν-Λυκ Γκοντάρ, τον Γάλλο σκηνοθέτη, ο οποίος απαρνήθηκε τις παραδόσεις του Χόλιγουντ για να εμπνεύσει τον κινηματογράφο της πρωτοπορίας.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Τροχαίο στη Χαλκιδική: «Καμία ευθύνη δεν φέρει ο οδηγός του φορτηγού» – Ο δικηγόρος του 62χρονου στο in
Ελλάδα 05.04.25

Τροχαίο στη Χαλκιδική: «Καμία ευθύνη δεν φέρει ο οδηγός του φορτηγού» – Ο δικηγόρος του 62χρονου στο in

«Ο 62χρονος οδηγούσε καθ’ όλα σύννομα, τηρώντας το όριο ταχύτητας και έχοντας λάβει κάθε απαραίτητο μέτρο που πρέπει να λάβει ο μέσος συνετός οδηγός», λέει για το θανατηφόρο τροχαίο στη Χαλκιδική

Γεωργία Κακή
Γεωργία Κακή
«Ψάχνοντας τον Χίτλερ»: Η έρευνα δεκαετιών της CIA στη Νότια Αμερική
Stories 05.04.25

«Ψάχνοντας τον Χίτλερ»: Η έρευνα δεκαετιών της CIA στη Νότια Αμερική

Συγκλονιστικά έγγραφα που αποχαρακτηρίστηκαν από τη CIA αποκάλυψαν μια μυστική αποστολή για τον εντοπισμό του ηγέτη των Ναζί, Αδόλφου Χίτλερ,10 χρόνια μετά το τέλος του Β’ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου

Σύνταξη
