Traffic Disruptions in Athens This Weekend for Major Cycling Event

Α large-scale cycling race taking place in and around Athens this weekend will cause significant traffic disruptions across multiple municipalities, including key areas of downtown Athens. Authorities have announced a series of road closures, parking bans, and route diversions affecting both Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, due to the ΔΕΗ Tour of Hellas 2025.

Below is a breakdown of the most relevant road closures and restrictions, aimed at helping visitors and residents navigate the city more smoothly during the event.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5 — Closures from 15:00 to 18:30

Affected Areas: Oropos & Northern Suburbs (Oinofyta, Malakasa, Kapandriti, Acharnes)

National Road (Old and Auxiliary Roads): Full closure in both directions between Avlona–Sykaminous street and the Malakasa Interchange. Auxiliary roads of Athens–Lamia National Road closed between Malakasa and Kapandriti

Key Local Roads Closed: Tyrtaiou Avenue (Kapandriti to Aristogeitonos St.), in Oropos Afidnon Avenue (Tyrtaiou to Makedonias Ave.), in Oropos Ippokratous Street (Athens Ave. to Ag. Triados), in Acharnes Ag. Merkouriou Street (Ag. Triados to Tatoiou St.), in Acharnes Tatoiou Street (Ag. Merkouriou to Kymis Ave. and the military airport), in Acharnes & Kifisia Kymis Avenue (Kalyftaki Bridge to Olympic Village), in Lykovrysi-Pefki & Acharnes Ioanni Melissanidi Street (Kachi Kachiasvili to Spyrou Loui), in Marousi Kachi Kachiasvili Street (Kymis Ave. to roundabout with Nikos Kaklamanakis), in Marousi Erythraias Avenue (Tatoiou to Varibobi Interchange), in Kifisia



Temporary Closures (16:00 – 17:30) on National Road (Athens–Lamia):

At interchanges of Oinofyta, Malakasa, Markopoulo-Oropou, and Kapandriti.

Parking Restrictions (from Friday 17:00 until Saturday evening):

Kachi Kachiasvili St.

Ioanni Melissanidi St.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6 — Closures from 06:00 to 16:00

City Center of Athens

Expect full traffic and parking restrictions along key central roads. The following major avenues and streets will be closed to traffic:

Amalias Avenue (entire length towards Syntagma Square)

(entire length towards Syntagma Square) Panepistimiou (University) Street

Akadimias Street

Vasilissis Sofias Avenue

Vasilissis Olgas Avenue

Vasilieos Konstantinou Avenue

Arditou Street

Patission Street (28th Oct.) (from Ioulianou St. to Omonia Square)

(from Ioulianou St. to Omonia Square) Athanassiou Diakou Street

Karea, Ilioupoleos, Kalirrois

Vouliagmenis Avenue (from Timoleontos to Ath. Diakou)

(from Timoleontos to Ath. Diakou) Syngrou Avenue (from Am. Frantzi to Amalias)

Many adjacent streets and perpendicular intersections will also be affected.

Other Affected Municipalities on Sunday (Selected Roads):

Markopoulo, Saronikos, Lavreotiki (09:00–13:30):

Lavriou Ave., Athens–Sounio Ave., Porto Rafti Ave., Vravronos Ave., and others.

Ilioupoli, Vari–Voula–Vouliagmeni (11:30–14:00):

K. Karamanli Ave., Vouliagmenis Ave., Poseidonos Ave., Ethn. Makariou, Athinas, and others.

Parking Bans:

Parking will be strictly prohibited along most of the affected streets and avenues during the stated hours. Tow trucks will be operating in high-traffic areas, particularly in central Athens.

Tips for Travelers & Residents:

Use Metro: The Athens Metro is expected to operate normally and is the best option to move around during the closures.

The Athens Metro is expected to operate normally and is the best option to move around during the closures. Avoid driving in central and coastal Athens on Sunday.

Follow police instructions and use alternative routes well in advance.

and use alternative routes well in advance. Ride-hailing services may be impacted or delayed due to detours.

Athens police advise all residents and visitors to plan ahead and allow extra travel time. For updates, check local traffic apps or follow @hellenicpolice on social media.

Source: tovima.com