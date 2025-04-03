Πέμπτη 03 Απριλίου 2025
03.04.2025 | 15:36
Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα σε τράπεζα στην πλατεία Νέας Σμύρνης
EU Condemns Trump Tariffs, Prepares to Retaliate
English edition 03 Απριλίου 2025 | 15:04

EU Condemns Trump Tariffs, Prepares to Retaliate

As tensions escalate, the EU is expected to continue negotiations with Washington while preparing for potential economic retaliation.

Spotlight

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs as a severe threat to the global economy, warning that the European Union is prepared to retaliate if negotiations with Washington fail.

EU’s Countermeasure Plans
Speaking in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, ahead of an EU-Central Asia partnership summit, von der Leyen stated that the EU was already finalizing an initial package of countermeasures in response to U.S. steel tariffs. She confirmed that Brussels is now preparing additional actions to protect European interests and businesses.

“We are already finalizing the first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel,” von der Leyen said. “And we’re now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail.”

While she did not specify the nature of future EU sanctions, officials have signaled plans to impose tariffs on up to €26 billion ($28.4 billion) worth of U.S. goods this month, targeting industries affected by Washington’s 25% steel and aluminum tariffs introduced on March 12.

Trump’s Tariffs and Global Fallout

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 10% minimum tariff on most goods imported into the U.S., with a steeper 20% tariff on EU products, marking an aggressive escalation in his administration’s trade policies. The move has triggered fears of a full-scale trade war, with potential consequences for inflation, supply chains, and global economic growth.

Von der Leyen expressed deep regret over the decision, warning of “immense consequences” not only for major economies but also for vulnerable countries facing some of the highest U.S. tariffs.

“Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism,” she cautioned, highlighting rising consumer costs for essential goods such as food, medicine, and transportation, as well as major disruptions for businesses.

A Call for Trade Reform

Despite her criticism of Trump’s unilateral trade measures, von der Leyen acknowledged the need for global trade reform.

“What is more, there seems to be no order in the disorder, no clear path to the complexity and chaos that is being created as all U.S. trading partners are hit,” she said. “I agree that others have taken unfair advantage of global trade rules, and we are ready to support efforts to reform them.”

Source: Tovima.com

Επιχειρήσεις
Γιώργος Στάσσης: Επενδύσεις 5,8 έως 12 δισ. ευρώ από τη ΔΕΗ στη Δυτική Μακεδονία

Γιώργος Στάσσης: Επενδύσεις 5,8 έως 12 δισ. ευρώ από τη ΔΕΗ στη Δυτική Μακεδονία

Οικονομία
Δασμοί Τραμπ: Συναγερμός για επιτραπέζια ελιά, φέτα και κρασί

Δασμοί Τραμπ: Συναγερμός για επιτραπέζια ελιά, φέτα και κρασί

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Του Μπούκοβι την ομαδάρα
Σπορ 03.04.25

Του Μπούκοβι την ομαδάρα

Mια μυθιστορηματική φυσιογνωμία. Προπονητής παγκοσμίου διαμετρήματος. Ωστόσο, η παραίτησή του και οι λόγοι αυτής μνημονεύονται περισσότερο από τους τίτλους του

Σύνταξη
Το χαμόγελο του «Professor»
Σπορ 03.04.25

Το χαμόγελο του «Professor»

Ο Πέδρο Μαρτίνς ήρθε όταν δεν τον γνώριζε κανείς – πέρα από τον Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη – και έφυγε παίρνοντας μαζί του ένα σωρό ιστορικά ρεκόρ του Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
inTown
Νέες ταινίες: Γαλλική υπεροχή, Κόρε. Ύδρο και «Μαλβίδες»
inTickets 03.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Γαλλική υπεροχή, Κόρε. Ύδρο και «Μαλβίδες»

Χωρίς κάποιο μεγάλο όνομα μπαίνει αυτή η κινηματογραφική εβδομάδα, αλλά με δύο ελληνικε΄ς παραγωγές να αξίζουν την προσοχή μας. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες που κάνουν την εμφάνισή τους στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Bukovi’s Great Team
English edition 03.04.25

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.

Σύνταξη
The Professor’s Smile 
English edition 03.04.25

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records

Σύνταξη
Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe
English edition 03.04.25

Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

Σύνταξη
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks
English edition 02.04.25

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses

Σύνταξη
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…
English edition 02.04.25

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’
English edition 02.04.25

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Ανδρουλάκης: Θλιβερές πρωτιές για τη Δυτική Μακεδονία στα χρόνια πρωθυπουργίας του Μητσοτάκη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 03.04.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Θλιβερές πρωτιές για τη Δυτική Μακεδονία στα χρόνια πρωθυπουργίας του Μητσοτάκη

Ο πρόεδρος του κόμματος της αξιωματικής αντιπολίτευσης Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης κατηγορεί τον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη ότι στα χρόνια της πρωθυπουργίας του «η Δυτική Μακεδονία κατέκτησε τρεις θλιβερές πρωτιές

Σύνταξη
Απάντηση κόπι πάστε από Π. Μαρινάκη για τη δίωξη της διοίκησης του Ολυμπιακού – Η καραμέλα περί Δικαιοσύνης
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 03.04.25

Απάντηση κόπι πάστε από Π. Μαρινάκη για τη δίωξη της διοίκησης του Ολυμπιακού – Η καραμέλα περί Δικαιοσύνης

Την καραμέλα περί διάκρισης εξουσιών και σεβασμού της Δικαιοσύνης αναμάσησε ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος Παύλος Μαρινάκης ερωτηθείς σχετικά με τη δίωξη -παρά την ανυπαρξία στοιχείων - της διοίκησης του Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: Όνειδος για τη Δημοκρατία η μεθόδευση για τη δίωξη του Προέδρου και της Διοίκησης
Ελλάδα 03.04.25

ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: Όνειδος για τη Δημοκρατία η μεθόδευση για τη δίωξη του Προέδρου και της Διοίκησης

Κατασκευασμένες κατηγορίες από κάποιους που «διεκπεραίωσαν την εντολή του πρωθυπουργού να διωχθούμε» καταγγέλλει σε σκληρή ανακοίνωση η ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός. Αποδομώντας τα έωλα επιχειρήματα του κατηγορητηρίου αποκαλύπτει άγνωστες πτυχές και πρωταγωνιστές στην υπόθεση αυτή και δεσμεύεται να ξεσκεπάσει τη σκευωρία.

Σύνταξη
Αττική: Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις λόγω ποδηλατικού αγώνα το Σαββατοκύριακο
Στην Αττική 03.04.25

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις λόγω ποδηλατικού αγώνα το Σαββατοκύριακο - Οι δρόμοι που κλείνουν

Οι κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις αφορούν έντεκα δήμους στην Αττική - Ο αγώνας θα διεξαχθεί από τις 15:00 έως τις 18:00 το Σάββατο και από τις 10:30 έως τις 14:30 την Κυριακή

Σύνταξη
Οροφή λεωφορείου κατέρρευσε πάνω στον οδηγό – «Μέχρι να φρενάρω είχα βγει στο αντίθετο ρεύμα»
Ελληνικά ΜΜΜ 03.04.25

Οροφή λεωφορείου κατέρρευσε πάνω στον οδηγό – «Μέχρι να φρενάρω είχα βγει στο αντίθετο ρεύμα»

Οδηγώντας το δρομολόγιο Β5 από τον Σταθμό Λαρίσης στην Αγία Παρασκευή, ανέφερε ότι η οροφή του λεωφορείου πάνω από τη θέση του κατέρρευσε και έπεσε πάνω του

Σύνταξη
Το σχέδιο Στάσση για επενδύσεις έως 12 δισ. στη Δυτική Μακεδονία
Τι περιλαμβάνουν 03.04.25

Το σχέδιο Στάσση για επενδύσεις έως 12 δισ. στη Δυτική Μακεδονία

«Το όραμά μας για τη Δυτική Μακεδονία είναι να γίνει ένας τεχνολογικός και πράσινος ενεργειακός κόμβος για τη χώρα και τη νοτιοανατολική Ευρώπη», είπε χαρακτηριστικά ο Γιώργος Στάσσης

Χρήστος Κολώνας, Γιώργος Πολύζος
Συμμαχίες για το Νερό: Χτίζοντας το Μέλλον της Βιωσιμότητας και της κλιματικής ανθεκτικότητας
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 03.04.25

Συμμαχίες για το Νερό: Χτίζοντας το Μέλλον της Βιωσιμότητας και της κλιματικής ανθεκτικότητας

Στη συνάντηση εργασίας της Παπαστράτος στον Ασπρόπυργο, φορείς της Πολιτείας, της επιστήμης, της αυτοδιοίκησης και των επιχειρήσεων ένωσαν δυνάμεις για τη βιώσιμη διαχείριση των υδάτων.

Σύνταξη
«Λουκέτο» στα Δημαρχεία για δυο μέρες;
Στα άκρα; 03.04.25

«Λουκέτο» στα Δημαρχεία για δυο μέρες;

Το μέτρο του κλεισίματος των Δημαρχείων για δυο μέρες προτείνει η Περιφερειακή Ένωση Δήμων Ηπείρου. Τι ζητάει η πρωτοβάθμια αυτοδιοίκηση;

Σύνταξη
ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: «Tο ΑΣΕΑΔ επικύρωσε την ποινή απαγόρευσης εισόδου στα γήπεδα για τον Γιαννακόπουλο»
Μπάσκετ 03.04.25

ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: «Tο ΑΣΕΑΔ επικύρωσε την ποινή απαγόρευσης εισόδου στα γήπεδα για τον Γιαννακόπουλο»

Η ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός εξέδωσε ανακοίνωση με αφορμή την επικύρωση από το ΑΣΕΑΔ της τιμωρίας του Δημήτρη Γιαννακόπουλου με απαγόρευση εισόδου στα γήπεδα για ένα μήνα.

Σύνταξη
Έφτασε η μεγάλη μέρα, «κλειδώνει» το τετ-α-τετ Μητσοτάκη – Μερτς, τα περιθώρια Metlen, η σειρά της Qualco, το project του Χατζηδάκη και το στοίχημα Ανδρεάδη

Έφτασε η μεγάλη μέρα, «κλειδώνει» το τετ-α-τετ Μητσοτάκη – Μερτς, τα περιθώρια Metlen, η σειρά της Qualco, το project του Χατζηδάκη και το στοίχημα Ανδρεάδη

Οταν το παραμύθι ανεβαίνει στη σκηνή

Οταν το παραμύθι ανεβαίνει στη σκηνή

Οι στασιαστές βουλευτές

Οι στασιαστές βουλευτές

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Μαρίν Λε Πεν: Από την κακή σχέση με τον πατέρα της, Ζαν-Μαρί, στον πολιτικό της θάνατο

Μαρίν Λε Πεν: Από την κακή σχέση με τον πατέρα της, Ζαν-Μαρί, στον πολιτικό της θάνατο

Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Γονείς: Μέχρι που θα φτάσουμε για να φάνε τα παιδιά τα λαχανικά τους;

Γονείς: Μέχρι που θα φτάσουμε για να φάνε τα παιδιά τα λαχανικά τους;

56χρονη καταγγέλλει σοβαρό τραυματισμό από αστικό λεωφορείο

56χρονη καταγγέλλει σοβαρό τραυματισμό από αστικό λεωφορείο

