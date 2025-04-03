EU Condemns Trump Tariffs, Prepares to Retaliate

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs as a severe threat to the global economy, warning that the European Union is prepared to retaliate if negotiations with Washington fail.

EU’s Countermeasure Plans

Speaking in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, ahead of an EU-Central Asia partnership summit, von der Leyen stated that the EU was already finalizing an initial package of countermeasures in response to U.S. steel tariffs. She confirmed that Brussels is now preparing additional actions to protect European interests and businesses.

“We are already finalizing the first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel,” von der Leyen said. “And we’re now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail.”

While she did not specify the nature of future EU sanctions, officials have signaled plans to impose tariffs on up to €26 billion ($28.4 billion) worth of U.S. goods this month, targeting industries affected by Washington’s 25% steel and aluminum tariffs introduced on March 12.

Trump’s Tariffs and Global Fallout

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 10% minimum tariff on most goods imported into the U.S., with a steeper 20% tariff on EU products, marking an aggressive escalation in his administration’s trade policies. The move has triggered fears of a full-scale trade war, with potential consequences for inflation, supply chains, and global economic growth.

Von der Leyen expressed deep regret over the decision, warning of “immense consequences” not only for major economies but also for vulnerable countries facing some of the highest U.S. tariffs.

“Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism,” she cautioned, highlighting rising consumer costs for essential goods such as food, medicine, and transportation, as well as major disruptions for businesses.

A Call for Trade Reform

Despite her criticism of Trump’s unilateral trade measures, von der Leyen acknowledged the need for global trade reform.

“What is more, there seems to be no order in the disorder, no clear path to the complexity and chaos that is being created as all U.S. trading partners are hit,” she said. “I agree that others have taken unfair advantage of global trade rules, and we are ready to support efforts to reform them.”