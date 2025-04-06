Κυριακή 06 Απριλίου 2025
06.04.2025
Έκρηξη σε φεστιβάλ στη Βρετανία – Αναφορές για αρκετούς τραυματίες
06.04.2025
Πτώμα γυναίκας εντοπίστηκε να επιπλέει στον Ισθμό της Κορίνθου
World Day of Physical Activity: About One in Three Greek Adolescents Physically Inactive
World Day of Physical Activity: About One in Three Greek Adolescents Physically Inactive

Almost one-third (30.4%) of Greek adolescents are considered physically inactive, meaning they engage in less than three days of physical activity per week. This rate is significantly higher than the international average of 24%

Spotlight

April 6th marks the World Day of Physical Activity, an annual observance established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2002. This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity and its role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The goal is to encourage people worldwide to engage in more physical activity for better health.

Concerning Findings About Physical Activity in Adolescents

In Greece, recent findings reveal an urgent need for action to address concerning levels of physical inactivity, particularly among adolescents.

According to the latest national survey conducted in 2022 by the “Hellenic Research Institute for Mental Health, Neurosciences, and Precision Medicine,” a worrying trend is emerging among Greek teenagers. Almost one-third (30.4%) of Greek adolescents are considered physically inactive, meaning they engage in less than three days of physical activity per week. This rate is significantly higher than the international average of 24%, underscoring a growing problem in Greece.

Gender Disparities in Physical Activity

Girls are particularly more likely to be inactive, with 37.1% of girls reporting low levels of physical activity compared to 22.9% of boys. Additionally, the inactivity rate increases with age, as older adolescents are less likely to meet physical activity guidelines.

Sedentary Lifestyle Among Teens

The problem of physical inactivity is compounded by an increasing trend of sedentary behavior. One in four teenagers (24.1%) report spending a significant portion of their leisure time sitting or lying down, a habit that worsens with age.

COVID-19’s Impact on Physical Activity

The COVID-19 pandemic has also negatively impacted physical activity levels. Over 40% of teenagers reported that the pandemic limited their ability to be physically active. This decline in activity was especially noticeable among older adolescents.

The Need for Urgent Action in Greece

Experts stress the urgent need for interventions to promote physical activity, particularly for older adolescents, girls, and those from lower-income families. Dr. Anna Kokkevi, the scientific leader of the study, emphasizes that this issue requires stronger support from the government and communities. Schools, local authorities, and health professionals must collaborate to encourage physical activity through better sports programs, improved infrastructure (such as safe walking and cycling paths), and awareness campaigns for parents and the public.

Source: tovima.com

Διεθνή
Μεξικό: Πώς η πρόεδρος κατάφερε να αποφύγει τους νέους δασμούς Τραμπ 

Μεξικό: Πώς η πρόεδρος κατάφερε να αποφύγει τους νέους δασμούς Τραμπ 

Διεθνή
Φον ντερ Λάιεν: Διαπραγματεύσεις ΕΕ – ΗΠΑ για τους δασμούς – Αναλογικά αντίμετρα εάν χρειαστεί

Φον ντερ Λάιεν: Διαπραγματεύσεις ΕΕ – ΗΠΑ για τους δασμούς – Αναλογικά αντίμετρα εάν χρειαστεί

«Εμπαινε Γιούτσο»
Σπορ 04.04.25

«Εμπαινε Γιούτσο»

Το επίπεδο ήταν ανώτερο από εκείνο του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου. Η έλευσή του στην Ελλάδα έγινε με παρέμβαση του Μίκη Θεοδωράκη και η μεταγραφή του μοιάζει βγαλμένη από σελίδες κατασκοπευτικού θρίλερ...

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Δαφνοστεφανωμένος
Σπορ 04.04.25

Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Δαφνοστεφανωμένος

Αγωνίστηκε σαν έφηβος μέχρι το τέλος της καριέρας του. Ο ζωντανός σύνδεσμος ανάμεσα στις γενιές του Ολυμπιακού – μια καριέρα γεμάτη συνέπεια, ψυχή και... πεταχτάρια που έγραψαν ιστορία

Σύνταξη
inTickets 03.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Γαλλική υπεροχή, Κόρε. Ύδρο και «Μαλβίδες»

Χωρίς κάποιο μεγάλο όνομα μπαίνει αυτή η κινηματογραφική εβδομάδα, αλλά με δύο ελληνικε΄ς παραγωγές να αξίζουν την προσοχή μας. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες που κάνουν την εμφάνισή τους στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Oil Price Drops 8%
English edition 05.04.25

Oil Price Drops 8%

The sell-off was fueled by escalating fears of a global trade war after China responded aggressively to new U.S. tariffs, signaling a deepening economic rift.

Σύνταξη
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’
English edition 04.04.25

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel

Σύνταξη
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned
English edition 04.04.25

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career - a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans - a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.

Σύνταξη
Bukovi’s Great Team
English edition 03.04.25

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.

Σύνταξη
The Professor’s Smile 
English edition 03.04.25

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records

Σύνταξη
Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe
English edition 03.04.25

Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

Σύνταξη
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks
English edition 02.04.25

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses

Σύνταξη
Πώς επηρεάζουν σεισμοί και πλημμύρες τις κρατήσεις του Πάσχα στα νησιά – ναυαρχίδες του ελληνικού τουρισμού
Ελλάδα 06.04.25

Πώς επηρεάζουν σεισμοί και πλημμύρες τις κρατήσεις του Πάσχα στα νησιά – ναυαρχίδες του ελληνικού τουρισμού

Δύσκολη κατάσταση φαίνεται να διαμορφώνεται στη Σαντορίνη λόγω των σεισμών - Αγώνα να όλα έτοιμα μέχρι το Πάσχα δίνουν σε Μύκονο και Πάρο μετά τις καταστροφικές πλημμύρες

Σύνταξη
Πόλεμος, τρόμος και θάνατος: Η κρυφή ζωή της Όντρεϊ Χέπμπορν δεν θύμιζε σε τίποτα τις ταινίες της
«Μαύρες Βραδιές» 06.04.25

Πόλεμος, τρόμος και θάνατος: Η κρυφή ζωή της Όντρεϊ Χέπμπορν δεν θύμιζε σε τίποτα τις ταινίες της

H Όντρεϊ Χέπμπορν ήταν μια ηρωίδα εντός και έκτος της μεγάλης οθόνης. Γεννημένη από φασίστες γονείς, έκανε ό,τι περνούσε από τα χέρια της για να «ξεπλύνει» τις πράξεις της οικογένειάς της από πάνω της.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός 2-1: Δικέφαλος για δεύτερη θέση, παράταση στη στέψη για τους Πειραιώτες
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.04.25

ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός 2-1: Δικέφαλος για δεύτερη θέση, παράταση στη στέψη για τους Πειραιώτες

Ο ΠΑΟΚ επικράτησε στο ντέρμπι της Τούμπας με 2-1 του Ολυμπιακού και παρέμεινε γερά στο κόλπο για τη δεύτερη θέση – Παράταση στη στέψη για τους Πειραιώτες.

Σάββας Λιαμίρας
Σάββας Λιαμίρας
Έκρηξη σε φεστιβάλ στη Βρετανία – Αναφορές για αρκετούς τραυματίες
Κόσμος 06.04.25

Έκρηξη σε φεστιβάλ στη Βρετανία – Αναφορές για αρκετούς τραυματίες

Έκρηξη σε φεστιβάλ θρησκευτικού χαρακτήρα στη Βρετανία - Χιλιάδες είχαν συγκεντρωθεί για τη θρησκευτική πομπή των Σιχ - Ο χώρος του φεστιβάλ ήταν κατάμεστος από ανθρώπους τη στιγμή της έκρηξης

Σύνταξη
Τουρκία: Αντιδράσεις Ερντογάν στον χαρακτηρισμό “αρχηγός χούντας” του Οζγκούρ Οζέλ
Κόσμος 06.04.25

Τουρκία: Αντιδράσεις Ερντογάν στον χαρακτηρισμό “αρχηγός χούντας” του Οζγκούρ Οζέλ

«Ο Ερντογάν αφιέρωσε τη ζωή του στη βούληση του έθνους και πολέμησε αποφασιστικά εναντίον των κέντρων πολιτικής κηδεμονίας», ανέφερε ο επικεφαλής της Διεύθυνσης Επικοινωνίας της τουρκικής προεδρίας

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – ΑΕΚ
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.04.25

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – ΑΕΚ

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – ΑΕΚ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – ΑΕΚ, για τη 2η αγωνιστική των play off της Stoiximan Superleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Cosmote Sports 1.

Σύνταξη
Μάτα Μιχαλαρέα: Πέθανε η ηθοποιός σε ηλικία 89 ετών
Ελλάδα 06.04.25

Πέθανε η ηθοποιός Μάτα Μιχαλαρέα

Η Μάτα Μιχαλαρέα, ήταν ηθοποιός του Εθνικού Θεάτρου αλλά και πρωταθλήτρια Ελλάδος στο στίβο κατά τη δεκαετία του ’50 - Η σημαντικότερη, ίσως, εμφάνισή της ήταν το 1969, στο αρχαίο θέατρο Επιδαύρου.

Σύνταξη
Τουρκία: Ο Οζγκιούρ Οζέλ επανεξελέγη στην ηγεσία του CHP και χαρακτήρισε τον Ερντογάν «αρχηγό χούντας»
Κλίμα πόλωσης 06.04.25

Ο Οζγκιούρ Οζέλ επανεξελέγη στην ηγεσία του CHP και χαρακτήρισε τον Ερντογάν «αρχηγό χούντας»

Πανηγυρική επανεκλογή του Οζγκιούρ Οζέλ στο συνέδριο του CHP. Χαρακτήρισε τον Ερντογάν «αρχηγό χούντας». Η αντίδραση του εκπροσώπου του εκπροσώπου του Τούρκου προέδρου.

Σύνταξη
Λύθηκε το «μυστήριο» με την κατα λάθος διαρροή απόρρητων πληροφοριών σε δημοσιογράφο στις ΗΠΑ
Είναι δυνατόν 06.04.25

Λύθηκε το «μυστήριο» με την κατα λάθος διαρροή απόρρητων πληροφοριών σε δημοσιογράφο στις ΗΠΑ

Σύμφωνα με τον Λευκό Οίκο, ο αριθμός που ανήκε σε γνωστό δημοσιογράφο, αποθηκεύτηκε λανθασμένα από το iPhone του Συμβούλου Ασφαλείας των ΗΠΑ, Μάικλ Βαλτς.

Σύνταξη
Τι όνειρο είδε ο Τραμπ, έχασε 5,7 δισ. το ΧΑ σε 4 ημέρες, το «16άρι» της Coca Cola, αλλάζει η Δυτ. Μακεδονία, ζωντανεύει το Ξενία Ουρανούπολης, το βιομεθάνιο της ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας

Τι όνειρο είδε ο Τραμπ, έχασε 5,7 δισ. το ΧΑ σε 4 ημέρες, το «16άρι» της Coca Cola, αλλάζει η Δυτ. Μακεδονία, ζωντανεύει το Ξενία Ουρανούπολης, το βιομεθάνιο της ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας

Αγορές με μετρητά και αδήλωτες μεταβιβάσεις ψάχνει η Εφορία

Αγορές με μετρητά και αδήλωτες μεταβιβάσεις ψάχνει η Εφορία

«Πούντο πούντο το δαχτυλίδι, ψάξε – ψάξε δε θα το βρεις…»

«Πούντο πούντο το δαχτυλίδι, ψάξε – ψάξε δε θα το βρεις…»

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Maya Angelou: Η σεξουαλική κακοποίηση και η διαδρομή της Αφροαμερικανής ποιήτριας με το ελληνικό όνομα

Maya Angelou: Η σεξουαλική κακοποίηση και η διαδρομή της Αφροαμερικανής ποιήτριας με το ελληνικό όνομα

Βλάπτουν οι αλλεργίες την καρδιά;

Βλάπτουν οι αλλεργίες την καρδιά;

Κινητό: Εργαλείο οργάνωσης ή αποδιοργάνωσης;

Κινητό: Εργαλείο οργάνωσης ή αποδιοργάνωσης;

«Μάτωσαν» τα χρηματιστήρια με την ανακοίνωση των δασμών του Τραμπ

«Μάτωσαν» τα χρηματιστήρια με την ανακοίνωση των δασμών του Τραμπ

