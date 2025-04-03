Πέμπτη 03 Απριλίου 2025
Trump Tariffs Jeopardize Growth: Piraeus Chamber of Commerce
Trump Tariffs Jeopardize Growth: Piraeus Chamber of Commerce

The tariffs, aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit, are expected to have both direct and indirect effects on the European economy

As political pundits and commentators are trying to analyze the possible negative impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on sectors of the global economy, the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce expressed serious concern over the potential consequences of these measures on European products.

The tariffs, aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit, are expected to have both direct and indirect effects on the European economy and, more specifically, on Greek businesses.

The official statement by the chamber warned that the Trump tariffs, which target key sectors such as industry, agri-food, and consumer goods, could negatively impact Greek exports to the American market.

The organization highlighted the risk of a decline in exports, making Greek products more expensive and less competitive in the U.S. Among the sectors expected to suffer the most are wine, olive oil, dairy, and other agricultural goods, which could in turn affect Greece’s trade balance.

It raises additional concerns over the fact that things could get worse due to potential retaliatory measures from affected countries, which could further escalate an ongoing trade war. This could jeopardize economic growth and create inflationary pressures across European economies.

Greece, in particular, having faced prolonged financial crises, is likely to encounter additional difficulties, including potential declines in investment, tourist spending, disposable income, and employment.

In response to these challenges, the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce is urging the Ministry of Development to collaborate with market institutions to develop new trade strategies that would diversify Greek exports. At the same time, it calls on the Ministry of Finance to accelerate tax reductions to support businesses and absorb inflationary pressures in the Greek market.

The chamber emphasized the urgent need to support the real economy as it faces a shifting global trade landscape in response to the Trump tariffs.

Source: Tovima.com

Του Μπούκοβι την ομαδάρα
Σπορ 03.04.25

Του Μπούκοβι την ομαδάρα

Mια μυθιστορηματική φυσιογνωμία. Προπονητής παγκοσμίου διαμετρήματος. Ωστόσο, η παραίτησή του και οι λόγοι αυτής μνημονεύονται περισσότερο από τους τίτλους του

Σύνταξη
Το χαμόγελο του «Professor»
Σπορ 03.04.25

Το χαμόγελο του «Professor»

Ο Πέδρο Μαρτίνς ήρθε όταν δεν τον γνώριζε κανείς – πέρα από τον Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη – και έφυγε παίρνοντας μαζί του ένα σωρό ιστορικά ρεκόρ του Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
Νέες ταινίες: Γαλλική υπεροχή, Κόρε. Ύδρο και «Μαλβίδες»
inTickets 03.04.25
inTickets 03.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Γαλλική υπεροχή, Κόρε. Ύδρο και «Μαλβίδες»

Χωρίς κάποιο μεγάλο όνομα μπαίνει αυτή η κινηματογραφική εβδομάδα, αλλά με δύο ελληνικε΄ς παραγωγές να αξίζουν την προσοχή μας. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες που κάνουν την εμφάνισή τους στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Bukovi’s Great Team
English edition 03.04.25

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.

Σύνταξη
The Professor’s Smile 
English edition 03.04.25

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records

Σύνταξη
Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe
English edition 03.04.25

Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

Σύνταξη
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks
English edition 02.04.25
English edition 02.04.25

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses

Σύνταξη
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn't Be Brought Down…
English edition 02.04.25
English edition 02.04.25

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’
English edition 02.04.25

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.

Σύνταξη
Στη φυλακή ο «Παλαιοχριστιανός» μετά την απολογία του για ενδοοικογενειακή βία
Ελλάδα 03.04.25
Ελλάδα 03.04.25

Στη φυλακή ο «Παλαιοχριστιανός» μετά την απολογία του για ενδοοικογενειακή βία

Την περασμένη Δευτέρα ο λεγόμενος Παλαιοχριστιανός εντοπίστηκε να περπατάει στη Λεωφόρο Θηβών, κοντά στη δομή που βρίσκονται τα ανήλικα παιδιά του και προσήχθη στο τμήμα Ασφαλείας Καμινίων.

Σύνταξη
Ο Τραμπ παίρνει ένα πολιτικό ρίσκο, συμπαρασύροντας κάθε Αμερικανό μαζί του – Ανάλυση CNN για τους δασμούς
Στου κουφού... 03.04.25
Στου κουφού... 03.04.25

Ο Τραμπ παίρνει ένα πολιτικό ρίσκο, συμπαρασύροντας κάθε Αμερικανό μαζί του – Ανάλυση CNN για τους δασμούς

«Ο Τραμπ έχει δίκιο: Όλοι θα θυμούνται την ημέρα που ξεκίνησε έναν ολοκληρωτικό εμπορικό πόλεμο», σχολιάζει δηκτικά το αμερικανικό δίκτυο

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Μητσοτάκης: «Success story» για λίγους – «Κάτω από 1.000 ευρώ μισθοί για το 46%», παραδέχεται η κυβέρνηση
Παρακμή 03.04.25
Παρακμή 03.04.25

Μητσοτάκης: «Success story» για λίγους – «Κάτω από 1.000 ευρώ μισθοί για το 46%», παραδέχεται η κυβέρνηση

Λίγη ώρα πριν ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης γίνει αποδέκτης της λαϊκής δυσαρέσκειας και στην Κοζάνη, με τα ΜΑΤ να επιτίθενται σε εργαζόμενους και δημοσιογράφους, ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος παραδεχόταν την αλήθεια για το εισόδημα και την αγοραστική δύναμη των Ελλήνων

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
