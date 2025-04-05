Σάββατο 05 Απριλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.04.2025 | 08:24
Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις εν όψει ποδηλατικών αγώνων - Οι δρόμοι που κλείνουν
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Oil Price Drops 8%
English edition 05 Απριλίου 2025 | 11:33

Oil Price Drops 8%

The sell-off was fueled by escalating fears of a global trade war after China responded aggressively to new U.S. tariffs, signaling a deepening economic rift.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Καφές: Ποια ώρα να τον πίνουμε για να ζήσουμε περισσότερο;

Καφές: Ποια ώρα να τον πίνουμε για να ζήσουμε περισσότερο;

Spotlight

Oil prices fell by 8% on Friday, heading toward their lowest close since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, as China hit back in an escalating global trade war with the United States following a barrage of tariffs announced earlier this week by President Donald Trump.

Brent crude futures dropped by $5.30, or 7.6%, to $64.84 per barrel as of 12:54 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell by $5.47, or 8.2%, to $61.48. Both benchmarks were on track for their largest weekly percentage losses in over two years.

The sell-off was fueled by escalating fears of a global trade war after China responded aggressively to new U.S. tariffs, signaling a deepening economic rift. “China’s aggressive move on U.S. tariffs confirms that we are heading toward a global trade war—a war with no winners, which will hurt economic growth and reduce demand for key commodities like crude oil and refined products,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Adding further pressure to oil prices was the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to proceed with plans to increase production. The group now aims to return 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the market in May, significantly higher than the previously scheduled 135,000 bpd.

This move has contributed to the bearish sentiment in the market, with traders concerned that increased supply amid weakening demand could exacerbate the downward pressure on prices.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ
Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ξεκινούν οι έρευνες στα διεθνή ύδατα – Αίτημα για NAVTEX

Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ξεκινούν οι έρευνες στα διεθνή ύδατα – Αίτημα για NAVTEX

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Καφές: Ποια ώρα να τον πίνουμε για να ζήσουμε περισσότερο;

Καφές: Ποια ώρα να τον πίνουμε για να ζήσουμε περισσότερο;

Ενέργεια
Παπασταύρου: Το ενδιαφέρον της Chevron είναι μια ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης προς την Ελλάδα

Παπασταύρου: Το ενδιαφέρον της Chevron είναι μια ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης προς την Ελλάδα

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
«Εμπαινε Γιούτσο»
Σπορ 04.04.25

«Εμπαινε Γιούτσο»

Το επίπεδο ήταν ανώτερο από εκείνο του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου. Η έλευσή του στην Ελλάδα έγινε με παρέμβαση του Μίκη Θεοδωράκη και η μεταγραφή του μοιάζει βγαλμένη από σελίδες κατασκοπευτικού θρίλερ...

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Δαφνοστεφανωμένος
Σπορ 04.04.25

Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Δαφνοστεφανωμένος

Αγωνίστηκε σαν έφηβος μέχρι το τέλος της καριέρας του. Ο ζωντανός σύνδεσμος ανάμεσα στις γενιές του Ολυμπιακού – μια καριέρα γεμάτη συνέπεια, ψυχή και... πεταχτάρια που έγραψαν ιστορία

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
inTickets 03.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Γαλλική υπεροχή, Κόρε. Ύδρο και «Μαλβίδες»

Χωρίς κάποιο μεγάλο όνομα μπαίνει αυτή η κινηματογραφική εβδομάδα, αλλά με δύο ελληνικε΄ς παραγωγές να αξίζουν την προσοχή μας. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες που κάνουν την εμφάνισή τους στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες.

Σύνταξη
English edition
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’
English edition 04.04.25

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel

Σύνταξη
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned
English edition 04.04.25

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career - a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans - a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.

Σύνταξη
Bukovi’s Great Team
English edition 03.04.25

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.

Σύνταξη
The Professor’s Smile 
English edition 03.04.25

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records

Σύνταξη
Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe
English edition 03.04.25

Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

Σύνταξη
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks
English edition 02.04.25

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses

Σύνταξη
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…
English edition 02.04.25

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’
English edition 02.04.25

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Αυστραλία: Μητέρα κρεμόταν για ώρα από φράχτη σχολείου με το χέρι καρφωμένο στο κάγκελο
Τρόμος 05.04.25

Μητέρα κρεμόταν για ώρα από φράχτη σχολείου με το χέρι καρφωμένο στο κάγκελο - Τι συνέβη

Η 37χρονη γυναίκα από την Αυστραλία, που νοσηλεύεται σε νοσοκομείο του Σίδνεϊ σε σοβαρή αλλά σταθερή κατάσταση, ήθελε να πάρει πίσω το κινητό που η κόρη της είχε ξεχάσει στο σχολείο

Σύνταξη
Χαλκιδική: Πώς έγινε το τροχαίο δυστύχημα – Νεκρός 33χρονος οδηγός, διασωληνωμένη 46χρονη αστυνομικός
Τραγωδία στην άσφαλτο 05.04.25

Πώς έγινε το τροχαίο δυστύχημα στη Χαλκιδική - Νεκρός 33χρονος οδηγός, διασωληνωμένη 46χρονη αστυνομικός

Η 45χρονη αστυνομικός νοσηλεύεται σε σοβαρή κατάσταση, έχοντας υποστεί σοβαρά χτυπήματα στο κεφάλι, σε ολόκληρο το σώμα της και στη σπονδυλική στήλη - Η ανακοίνωση της ΠΟΑΣΥ

Σύνταξη
Σάκκαρη: «Δεν ήμουν σημαιοφόρος στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες λόγω της σχέσης μου»
Άλλα Αθλήματα 05.04.25

Σάκκαρη: «Δεν ήμουν σημαιοφόρος στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες λόγω της σχέσης μου»

Η Μαρία Σάκκαρη μίλησε στο «The Second Serve» και μεταξύ άλλων αναφέρθηκε και στον λόγο για τον οποίο δεν ήταν σημαιοφόρος της ελληνικής αποστολής στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Παρισιού.

Σύνταξη
Αιτωλοακαρνανία: Έρευνα από την Αντιτρομοκρατική για τη ληστεία – Εξετάζεται αν είχαν συνεργό οι δράστες
Στην Κατοχή 05.04.25

Έρευνα από την Αντιτρομοκρατική για τη ληστεία στην Αιτωλοακαρνανία - Εξετάζεται αν είχαν συνεργό οι δράστες

Στο μικροσκόπιο της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. έχει μπει βιντεοληπτικό υλικό με τις κινήσεις των δραστών στην Αιτωλοακαρνανία - Οι δύο ληστές είχαν βαρύ οπλισμό και καλυμμένα τα χαρακτηριστικά τους

Σύνταξη
Μακεδονία: Συνελήφθη 35χρονος για παράνομη και ανεξέλεγκτη υλοτομία στο δάσος της Αρέθουσας
Εκτεταμένη αποψίλωση 05.04.25

Συνελήφθη 35χρονος για παράνομη υλοτομία στο δάσος της Αρέθουσας - Μεγάλη οικολογική καταστροφή

Ο συλληφθείς μαζί με τον πατέρα και τον αδελφό του κατάφεραν να αποψιλώσουν όλη την κορυφή του βουνού - Μεγάλη η οικολογική καταστροφή καθώς η βλάβη στο δάσος κρίνεται μη αναστρέψιμη

Σύνταξη
Επίσημο το τέλος εποχής στη Μπάγερν: «Αντίο» από τον Τόμας Μίλερ (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 05.04.25

Επίσημο το τέλος εποχής στη Μπάγερν: «Αντίο» από τον Τόμας Μίλερ (pics)

Μετά από 25 χρόνια και 33 τίτλους, ένας από τους ζωντανούς θρύλους της Μπάγερν Μονάχου, ο Τόμας Μίλερ, αποχωρεί από τον βαυαρικό σύλλογο το καλοκαίρι. Το αποχαιρετιστήριο μήνυμα του 35χρονου στον κόσμο της ομάδας.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τι όνειρο είδε ο Τραμπ, έχασε 5,7 δισ. το ΧΑ σε 4 ημέρες, το «16άρι» της Coca Cola, αλλάζει η Δυτ. Μακεδονία, ζωντανεύει το Ξενία Ουρανούπολης, το βιομεθάνιο της ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας

Τι όνειρο είδε ο Τραμπ, έχασε 5,7 δισ. το ΧΑ σε 4 ημέρες, το «16άρι» της Coca Cola, αλλάζει η Δυτ. Μακεδονία, ζωντανεύει το Ξενία Ουρανούπολης, το βιομεθάνιο της ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας

Αγορές με μετρητά και αδήλωτες μεταβιβάσεις ψάχνει η Εφορία

Αγορές με μετρητά και αδήλωτες μεταβιβάσεις ψάχνει η Εφορία

«Πούντο πούντο το δαχτυλίδι, ψάξε – ψάξε δε θα το βρεις…»

«Πούντο πούντο το δαχτυλίδι, ψάξε – ψάξε δε θα το βρεις…»

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Maya Angelou: Η σεξουαλική κακοποίηση και η διαδρομή της Αφροαμερικανής ποιήτριας με το ελληνικό όνομα

Maya Angelou: Η σεξουαλική κακοποίηση και η διαδρομή της Αφροαμερικανής ποιήτριας με το ελληνικό όνομα

Βλάπτουν οι αλλεργίες την καρδιά;

Βλάπτουν οι αλλεργίες την καρδιά;

Κινητό: Εργαλείο οργάνωσης ή αποδιοργάνωσης;

Κινητό: Εργαλείο οργάνωσης ή αποδιοργάνωσης;

«Μάτωσαν» τα χρηματιστήρια με την ανακοίνωση των δασμών του Τραμπ

«Μάτωσαν» τα χρηματιστήρια με την ανακοίνωση των δασμών του Τραμπ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 05 Απριλίου 2025
Απόρρητο