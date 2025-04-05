Σάββατο 05 Απριλίου 2025
Greece Opens Summer 2025 Season with 28.2 Million Airline Seats, Up 4.6%
English edition 05 Απριλίου 2025 | 08:55

Greece Opens Summer 2025 Season with 28.2 Million Airline Seats, Up 4.6%

The United Kingdom remains Greece’s largest source market, accounting for 5.6 million airline seats—an increase of 2.2% from last year—and representing 20% of the total.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greece is to welcome a robust summer tourist season in 2025, with 28.2 million scheduled airline seats on international routes, marking a 4.6% increase compared to 2024. This is the main takeaway from the latest analysis by the Air Data Tracker, the digital platform of the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE), which monitors the dynamics of air seat planning and booking trends for incoming international flights.

The figures reflect a stable structure of tourism demand, with sustained interest from key European markets and growing momentum from the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Europe.

The data underscores that Greece’s strategic outreach to new markets, along with a noticeable uptick in early-season activity, signals continued strength in the tourism sector. “Competitiveness, resilience, sustainability, and adaptability are essential conditions for Greek tourism to maintain and enhance its strong position in the global market,” noted the president of INSETE.

Market Breakdown

The United Kingdom remains Greece’s largest source market, accounting for 5.6 million airline seats—an increase of 2.2% from last year—and representing 20% of the total. Germany follows closely with 4.7 million seats and a 17% market share. Italy ranks third with 2.5 million seats and a 9% share, continuing its upward trend in recent years.

Among key international markets, the most significant growth comes from the United States, which shows an 18.6% increase and 727,000 scheduled seats. Israel stands out with a remarkable 52.1% rise, exceeding 1.3 million seats.

Destination Overview

Looking at destinations, Thessaloniki leads the top 10 airports in growth with an 11.4% increase, reaching 2.3 million seats. Athens follows with 10 million seats (+8.3%), then Chania with 1.4 million seats (+5.6%), Corfu with 2.3 million seats (+5.1%), and Rhodes with 2.9 million seats (+2.4%).

Other key destinations such as Mykonos (+0.9%, 650,000 seats), Heraklion (+0.2%, 3.7 million seats), and Kos (+0.1%, 1.4 million seats) saw marginal increases. On the flip side, Santorini and Zakynthos saw declines, with seat availability dropping by 11.6% (to 754,000) and 1.5% (to 1 million), respectively.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
ΗΛΕΚΤΡΙΣΜΟΣ
Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ξεκινούν οι έρευνες στα διεθνή ύδατα – Αίτημα για NAVTEX

Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ξεκινούν οι έρευνες στα διεθνή ύδατα – Αίτημα για NAVTEX

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Μετά το sell off τι; – Η επόμενη μέρα και οι υπερβολές της bull market

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Μετά το sell off τι; – Η επόμενη μέρα και οι υπερβολές της bull market

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
«Εμπαινε Γιούτσο»
Σπορ 04.04.25

«Εμπαινε Γιούτσο»

Το επίπεδο ήταν ανώτερο από εκείνο του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου. Η έλευσή του στην Ελλάδα έγινε με παρέμβαση του Μίκη Θεοδωράκη και η μεταγραφή του μοιάζει βγαλμένη από σελίδες κατασκοπευτικού θρίλερ...

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Δαφνοστεφανωμένος
Σπορ 04.04.25

Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Δαφνοστεφανωμένος

Αγωνίστηκε σαν έφηβος μέχρι το τέλος της καριέρας του. Ο ζωντανός σύνδεσμος ανάμεσα στις γενιές του Ολυμπιακού – μια καριέρα γεμάτη συνέπεια, ψυχή και... πεταχτάρια που έγραψαν ιστορία

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
inTown
inTickets 03.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Γαλλική υπεροχή, Κόρε. Ύδρο και «Μαλβίδες»

Χωρίς κάποιο μεγάλο όνομα μπαίνει αυτή η κινηματογραφική εβδομάδα, αλλά με δύο ελληνικε΄ς παραγωγές να αξίζουν την προσοχή μας. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες που κάνουν την εμφάνισή τους στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Oil Price Drops 8%
English edition 05.04.25

Oil Price Drops 8%

The sell-off was fueled by escalating fears of a global trade war after China responded aggressively to new U.S. tariffs, signaling a deepening economic rift.

Σύνταξη
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’
English edition 04.04.25

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel

Σύνταξη
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned
English edition 04.04.25

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career - a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans - a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.

Σύνταξη
Bukovi’s Great Team
English edition 03.04.25

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.

Σύνταξη
The Professor’s Smile 
English edition 03.04.25

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records

Σύνταξη
Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe
English edition 03.04.25

Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

Σύνταξη
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks
English edition 02.04.25

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses

Σύνταξη
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…
English edition 02.04.25

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’
English edition 02.04.25

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Euroleague: Η τελευταία αγωνιστική και οι «καραμπόλες» για την τελική κατάταξη στο top-10
On Field 05.04.25

Euroleague: Η τελευταία αγωνιστική και οι «καραμπόλες» για την τελική κατάταξη στο top-10

Στις 10 Απριλίου ο Ολυμπιακός υποδέχεται την Μακάμπι για τη Euroleague και «κλειδώνει» την πρωτιά ακόμη και με ήττα! Πότε μαθαίνει οριστικά την 4αδα που θα προκύψει ο αντίπαλος του και τι περιμένει ο Παναθηναϊκός

Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
Oil Price Drops 8%
English edition 05.04.25

Oil Price Drops 8%

The sell-off was fueled by escalating fears of a global trade war after China responded aggressively to new U.S. tariffs, signaling a deepening economic rift.

Σύνταξη
Χαλκιδική: Τσακώνονταν στη μέση του δρόμου και τους παρέσυρε φορτηγό – Ένας νεκρός, μία τραυματίας
Στη Χαλκιδική 05.04.25

Τσακώνονταν στη μέση του δρόμου και τους παρέσυρε φορτηγό - Ένας νεκρός, μία τραυματίας

Η τραυματίας αστυνομικός ήταν μέλος πληρώματος περιπολικού που είχε κληθεί στο σημείο για να παρέμβει - Άγνωστη προς το παρόν την αιτία που προκάλεσε τη μοιραία διένεξη στη Χαλκιδική

Σύνταξη
«Η κυβέρνηση οφείλει να πάρει άμεσα μέτρα» – Τι λένε τα κόμματα για τους δασμούς Τραμπ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 05.04.25

«Η κυβέρνηση οφείλει να πάρει άμεσα μέτρα» – Τι λένε τα κόμματα για τους δασμούς Τραμπ

Ο βουλευτής της ΝΔ Βαγγέλης Λιάκος, ο Κώστας Τσουκαλάς εκπρ. τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ, ο βουλευτής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, Διονύσης Καλαματιανός και ο γραμματέας της Νέας Αριστεράς, Γαβριήλ Σακκελαρίδης μίλησαν στο «MEGA Σαββατοκύριακο» για τις πολιτικές εξελίξεις, και τους δασμούς Τραμπ

Σύνταξη
Ψηφιακή αποανάπτυξη
Τιθασσεύοντας την ΑΙ 05.04.25

Ψηφιακή αποανάπτυξη

Ποια μπορεί να είναι η απάντηση στην ειδική βαρύτητα που έχει η ψηφιακή τεχνολογία στον σύγχρονο καπιταλισμό

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Πάσχα: Σε τι τιμές θα κινηθούν αρνί, κατσίκι και τσουρέκι
Το μείζον πρόβλημα 05.04.25

Σε τι τιμές θα κινηθούν τα παραδοσιακά εδέσματα εν όψει Πάσχα - Πού θα δούμε αυξήσεις

«Δεν έχουμε καθαρή εικόνα τι θα συμβεί τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα, οι τιμές έχουν αυξηθεί ήδη» λέει υπεύθυνος κρεοπωλείου - Το ενεργειακό προτάσσουν ως το μεγαλύτερο πρόβλημα οι αρτοποιοί

Σύνταξη
Αθλητικές μεταδόσεις: Πού θα δείτε τα ματς της Superleague, Ολυμπιακός-Πανιώνιος από το Mega Play
Σπορ 05.04.25

Αθλητικές μεταδόσεις: Πού θα δείτε τα ματς της Superleague, Ολυμπιακός-Πανιώνιος από το Mega Play

Γεμάτο αθλητικές μεταδόσεις για όλα τα σπορ το Σάββατο 5/4. Αυτά είναι τα κανάλια που θα δείτε τα ματς της Superleague και την αγωνιστική σε Αγγλία, Ισπανία και Γερμανία. Στο MEGA Play (14:30) το Ολυμπιακός-Πανιώνιος για την Α1 πόλο γυναικών.

Σύνταξη
