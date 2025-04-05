Greece Opens Summer 2025 Season with 28.2 Million Airline Seats, Up 4.6%

Greece is to welcome a robust summer tourist season in 2025, with 28.2 million scheduled airline seats on international routes, marking a 4.6% increase compared to 2024. This is the main takeaway from the latest analysis by the Air Data Tracker, the digital platform of the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE), which monitors the dynamics of air seat planning and booking trends for incoming international flights.

The figures reflect a stable structure of tourism demand, with sustained interest from key European markets and growing momentum from the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Europe.

The data underscores that Greece’s strategic outreach to new markets, along with a noticeable uptick in early-season activity, signals continued strength in the tourism sector. “Competitiveness, resilience, sustainability, and adaptability are essential conditions for Greek tourism to maintain and enhance its strong position in the global market,” noted the president of INSETE.

Market Breakdown

The United Kingdom remains Greece’s largest source market, accounting for 5.6 million airline seats—an increase of 2.2% from last year—and representing 20% of the total. Germany follows closely with 4.7 million seats and a 17% market share. Italy ranks third with 2.5 million seats and a 9% share, continuing its upward trend in recent years.

Among key international markets, the most significant growth comes from the United States, which shows an 18.6% increase and 727,000 scheduled seats. Israel stands out with a remarkable 52.1% rise, exceeding 1.3 million seats.

Destination Overview

Looking at destinations, Thessaloniki leads the top 10 airports in growth with an 11.4% increase, reaching 2.3 million seats. Athens follows with 10 million seats (+8.3%), then Chania with 1.4 million seats (+5.6%), Corfu with 2.3 million seats (+5.1%), and Rhodes with 2.9 million seats (+2.4%).

Other key destinations such as Mykonos (+0.9%, 650,000 seats), Heraklion (+0.2%, 3.7 million seats), and Kos (+0.1%, 1.4 million seats) saw marginal increases. On the flip side, Santorini and Zakynthos saw declines, with seat availability dropping by 11.6% (to 754,000) and 1.5% (to 1 million), respectively.