14.04.2025
Συρμός προαστιακού συγκρούστηκε με φορτηγό στην Αυλίδα
Green Getaway Ideas for Easter 2025 in Greece
English edition 14 Απριλίου 2025

Green Getaway Ideas for Easter 2025 in Greece

Celebrate Easter 2025 in Greece the sustainable way with eco-farms, car-free islands, and family-friendly getaways rooted in nature and tradition.

Easter in Greece is a time of powerful tradition—candle-lit vigils, home-cooked feasts, and village celebrations. But in 2025, families are reimagining the holiday with a sustainable twist. From car-free islands to eco-farms, there are low-impact travel ideas that allow you to celebrate Easter while teaching children the value of nature and culture.

For those seeking an unplugged escape, Tinos and Ikaria offer the perfect blend of tradition and tranquility. In Tinos, families can explore marble villages, visit small-scale artisans, and experience Orthodox Easter without the crowds. In Ikaria—the island of longevity—you can join local panigyria, bake traditional Easter bread, and enjoy scenic walks surrounded by nature. Both islands maintain a slower pace of life that’s ideal for families looking to disconnect from screens and reconnect with each other.

In the Peloponnese, eco-farms near Kalamata or Arcadia provide hands-on Easter experiences. Children can dye eggs using natural colors, collect vegetables straight from the garden, and feed animals, while parents unwind with organic wine and fresh meals. Many of these farms feature small guesthouses powered by solar energy and run zero-waste kitchens, offering a fully immersive sustainable stay.

Hydra and Astypalaia are top choices for car-free adventures. Hydra is especially suited to families with young children—no traffic, just donkeys, boats, and cobbled paths perfect for wandering. The island offers intimate Easter services in historic monasteries, seafood dinners by the water, and fireworks over the harbor. Astypalaia, Greece’s first smart and sustainable island, goes even further, offering electric taxis and bikes, along with eco-conscious accommodations designed with families in mind.

Easter 2025 in Greece doesn’t have to mean excess or crowds. With a little planning, families can enjoy a meaningful, low-impact holiday that connects them to tradition, the land—and each other. Whether it’s farming in the Peloponnese or watching the Easter flame light up a quiet island night, Greece has a green getaway for every family.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
A Legendary back-to-back
English edition 14.04.25

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement

Σύνταξη
Holy Week Store Hours in Greece
English edition 14.04.25

Holy Week Store Hours in Greece

Retail stores across Greece are now operating on extended holiday hours for Holy Week, following their Sunday opening on April 13. The move aims to accommodate consumers ahead of Easter, but merchants remain cautious amid sluggish market activity.

Σύνταξη
Water Polo’s Golden Girls
English edition 11.04.25

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade

Σύνταξη
