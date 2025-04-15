Greek Easter 2025: Price Hikes on Lamb, Eggs & Sweets

The cost of setting a traditional Easter table in Greece has risen once again this year, with families feeling the pinch from higher prices on everything from lamb to chocolate eggs. According to the Greek Consumers’ Institute (INKA), hosting an Easter dinner for eight now costs approximately €361.95 — an increase of €11 compared to 2024.

This 3.1% rise may seem modest, but when broken down, it reveals steeper hikes in key holiday staples, especially in festive sweets and eggs.

Lamb, Rooster, and the Main Course

Meat remains the biggest expense for Easter, with 10 kilograms of lamb now costing €150, based on a market price of €15/kg. Rooster, a traditional alternative for the Easter table, comes in at €23 for 1.5 kg.

A butchers speaking to MEGA television channel reported that lamb and goat meat are currently priced at €14.98/kg, a slight uptick from €13.98/kg just a week prior. “In the next few days 99% of the time the price will remain the same,” said Antonis Valtetsiotis.

Side Dishes and Add-Ons

Basic vegetables such as lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers remain affordable but contribute incrementally to the final total. Homemade dishes like margeritsa (Easter soup) cost around €12, while tzatziki, feta, and graviera cheese add another €20+ to the mix.

Charcoal for grilling (20 kg) is now €34, a non-negligible cost for any household planning an outdoor feast.

Sweet Costs: Eggs and Tsoureki Skyrocket

The most dramatic increases are in Easter sweets — especially chocolate eggs and tsoureki, the sweet holiday bread.

A 150g branded chocolate eggs rose from €9.48 to €11.98 (+26%)

Non-branded chocolate eggs jumped from €3.35 to €5.80 (+73.1%)

Larger 200g eggs saw prices nearly double, from €2.38 to €4.70 (+97.5%)

Meanwhile, tsoureki is now priced at €20 per kilo in some bakeries, and koulourakia (Easter cookies) cost around €16.55 if made at home.

Food Inflation Pressures

Food inflation remains a pressing issue across Europe, and Greece is no exception. According to Eurostat, food, alcohol, and tobacco prices rose 1.7% year-over-year in March — more than quadrupling February’s 0.4% rise. Greek Consumers have also faced noticeable increases in staples such as fish, sugar, baked goods, and coffee, pushing food inflation to an annual rate of 2.2%.

Government officials note that Greece has the second-lowest food inflation rate among eurozone countries, yet consumers continue to feel the squeeze.

For someone earning Greece’s newly increased minimum wage of €880/month (effective April 1), hosting an Easter dinner for eight would consume about 41% of their monthly income.

Source: tovima.com