Britain’s coronavirus quarantine rules end for many destinations
The boss of Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, welcomed the move but said more was needed to facilitate travel from other low-risk countries and areas
Quarantine measures for those travelling to Britain from around 70 countries and overseas territories, including France and Italy, no longer apply from Friday in a boost to the ailing aviation and travel industries hit by COVID-19.
Those arriving from higher risk countries will still have to self-quarantine for 14 days but many popular destinations are now exempt, meaning millions of Britons are able to take summer holidays without having to stay at home when they return.
The boss of Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, welcomed the move but said more was needed to facilitate travel from other low-risk countries and areas.
«There are some important long-haul markets that aren’t included, places like Canada and Singapore, which are low-risk, and we’d like to see those being included in the next review,» John Holland-Kaye told Sky News.
«We also need to think about how are we going to connect some of our really important trading partners such as the United States, which are high risk as a nation but some parts of the country are low risk.»
Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court defied Trump at key moments in blockbuster term
The court also ruled against Trump in blocking him from rescinding an immigration program created by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, in expanding LGBT rights and in striking down a restrictive Louisiana abortion law defended by his administration
Editorial Ta Nea: Paying the piper
The Syriza-Independent Greeks government soon realised that the independent judiciary, free-thinking media, and the thinking public would not allow them to bring their plans to fruition.
Αυξάνει την παραγωγικότητα το τετραήμερο εργασίας
German bond yields nudge up as markets pin hopes on economic recovery
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was up around a basis point at -0.42%, holding above five-week lows hit last week at around -0.49%.
Τσαυτάρης: Φράγματα παντού για να μην πούμε το νερό νεράκι
German pig farmers suffer after abattoir’s closure
Virus outbreaks at meat packing plants in the United States have also disrupted pig farming.
Βοηθώντας το παιδί να ξεπεράσει τους φόβους του
Olympiacos FC statement for UEFA and Mr. Melissanidis
Greek football is drowning helpless in the dismal world of those truly running the show.
ΣΥΝ-ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑ: Πώς θα γίνουν πληρωμές και δηλώσεις στην ΕΡΓΑΝΗ, παραδείγματα
U.S. Supreme Court defied Trump at key moments in blockbuster term
The court also ruled against Trump in blocking him from rescinding an immigration program created by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, in expanding LGBT rights and in striking down a restrictive Louisiana abortion law defended by his administration
Editorial Ta Nea: Paying the piper
The Syriza-Independent Greeks government soon realised that the independent judiciary, free-thinking media, and the thinking public would not allow them to bring their plans to fruition.
Editorial:The virus is unforgiving
'The virus does not forgive placidity and it is not lenient even toward countries that successful managed the first phase of the pandemic. It threatens everyone equally and without distinction.
German bond yields nudge up as markets pin hopes on economic recovery
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was up around a basis point at -0.42%, holding above five-week lows hit last week at around -0.49%.
Britain set to use new powers to impose sanctions over rights
The United States passed a law known as the Magnitsky Act in 2012 under which it has imposed visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials linked to the death of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud.
German pig farmers suffer after abattoir’s closure
Virus outbreaks at meat packing plants in the United States have also disrupted pig farming.
China braces for more rainstorms over weekend, climate change blamed
"The devastating floods that we have seen are consistent with an increase in extreme weather events due to climate change," said Liu Junyan, a campaigner with Greenpeace East Asia.
Olympiacos FC statement for UEFA and Mr. Melissanidis
Greek football is drowning helpless in the dismal world of those truly running the show.
Mitsotakis, ministers, top officials review measures for after 1 July international tourism launch
Regarding non-EU countries, Greece will follow the list drawn by the EU, while until July 15 no direct flights will be allowed from the UK and Sweden. Passengers arriving in Greece will have had to fill out a special form providing basic information 48 hours before their arrival day and time.
PM meets with National Research Council, no commitments for a research funding push
The president of the Council, Manolis Derrmitzakis has called for major funding for research in a spate of interviews in which he also criticises the one-sided governmental emphasis on start-ups.