Rightmove sees revenue hit, but signals housing market recovery
The London-based company plans to bring all employees back from furlough by July 31, and added that it does not expect to issue commercial paper under the government's coronavirus aid scheme.
Britain’s biggest property website Rightmove said on Tuesday it will take another revenue hit of 17 million to 20 million pounds ($24.93 million) as it extended discounts to help agents ride out the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.
The company, which pointed to more signs of a recovery in the housing market, said sales agreed are currently over 10% higher in England than last year, helped by new property listings returning to the market.
Shares in the company were down 2.2% at 576 pence by 0737 GMT.
The London-based company plans to bring all employees back from furlough by July 31, and added that it does not expect to issue commercial paper under the government's coronavirus aid scheme.
Rightmove, however, said it was unable to provide any forecast on future profitability.
The property market in England re-emerged from the lockdown on May 13 and Wales reopened on June 22, while Scotland is set to reopen next Monday.
Rightmove said it will offer a 60% discount for August and 40% for September to its agency customers in England. In Wales and Scotland, it will offer a 75% discount for August and 60% for September.
In March, the company said it was discounting customers’ invoices by 75% between April and July, leading to a hit of up to 75 million pounds to its revenue this year.
Rival OnTheMarket also said it will extend its listing-fee discounts until September that could hit revenue in the short-term.
Rightmove said its membership base has declined since the start of the year, primarily from lower stock agency customers experiencing cash flow issues, which have worsened due to the pandemic, with traditional agents proving to be resilient.
Motor racing-Pope writes to Zanardi saying he has given «lesson of humanity»
"Dear Alessandro, your story is an example of how to succeed in starting again after an unexpected stop," said the letter. "Through sport, you have taught us how to live life to the full, making disability a lesson of humanity.
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.28 million, death toll at 476,368
More than 9.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 476,368? have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open […]
Γενετικώς τροποποιημένες κατσίκες εναντίον καρκίνου
Editorial Ta Nea: Let everything come to light
The political system must shed light on all aspects of the recent revelations in such a way that will allow citizens to regain trust in state organs and institutions and in politics in general.
Το σπάνιο φωτογραφικό του αρχείο ανοίγει στο κοινό το ΚΚΕ
Videos of alleged police misconduct went viral. Then what happened?
Body-worn cameras can malfunction, he said, and officers sometimes fail to activate them before an incident. Beyond that, people who view any type of videos may disagree about the facts and what they mean
Οξυτοκίνη: Οι απρόσμενες επιδράσεις της ορμόνης στις σχέσεις μας
Russian journalist charged with justifying terrorism calls her trial a sham.
"As a journalist I am on trial for the job I did," Prokopyeva told Reuters on the sidelines of her trial on Monday.
Πρωτεΐνη για εύκολο αδυνάτισμα
Manolis Dermitzakis: Huge hike in research funding the best investment in economic future
'The idea is to make an ecosystem which combines knowledge and innovation and will have a positive impact on the economy. The essence of the economy is not just money. It is to provide solutions to real problems affecting society,' says the head of Greece's National Council on Research, Technology, and Innovation.
Editorial To Vima: As it turns out, the newspapers were right
Without the contribution of systemic news outlets, their staunch support for social distancing measures, their scientific approach to reporting on the virus, and the risks taken by journalists who were on the frontline during the epidemic, the results would have been different.
European shares climb on trade relief, PMIs in focus
German metals trader Kloeckner & Co jumped 15.2% after it provided positive earnings outlook for the second quarter
After 100 days, New Yorkers can get haircuts, dine outdoors while virus cases soar in 12 other states
The number of new cases rose by a record last week in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, together home to about a third of the U.S. population. Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming also experienced record spikes in cases.
FOREX-Dollar dips, Aussie outperforms as investors weigh coronavirus impact
A broad gauge of dollar positioning on Friday showed speculators increased their short bets against the greenback to the most since May 2018, at $16.27 billion.