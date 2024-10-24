Source: tovima.com
US Government Says North Korea Sent Troops to Russia
North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for possible deployment in Ukraine, according to to US government official
The United States claims to have evidence that North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia, according to a Reuters report.
At the same time, South Korea reports that North Korea has pledged a total of 10,000 troops to Russia.
U.S. officials are concerned that these troops may be deployed to Ukraine to support Russia in the ongoing war. However, both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied this, according to the report.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that if North Korean troops were indeed sent, it would represent a “very, very serious” development.
The U.S. evidence indicates that the North Korean troops are stationed across three military bases in eastern Russia.
The Reuters report details that the troops traveled by ship from North Korea’s Wonsan region to the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok in mid-October.
Moscow and Pyongyang signed a mutual defense treaty at a summit in June where they pledge to boost military ties, but have dismissed the reports about North Korean troops being trained in Russia as “fake news” and “groundless rumors.”
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις