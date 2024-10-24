Πέμπτη 24 Οκτωβρίου 2024
21o
24.10.2024
Έγινε η κλήρωση για τη φορολοταρία, δείτε αν κερδίσατε 50.000 ευρώ
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.10.2024
Ανακαλείται προϊόν μεγάλης αλυσίδας σούπερ μάρκετ - Ανακοίνωση του ΕΦΕΤ
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.10.2024
Στο νοσοκομείο ο Αλέξης Χαρίτσης
US Government Says North Korea Sent Troops to Russia
English edition 24 Οκτωβρίου 2024

US Government Says North Korea Sent Troops to Russia

North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for possible deployment in Ukraine, according to to US government official

Τι θα ζητήσει ο ΣΕΒ από Μητσοτάκη – Νέα εργοστάσια στην Ελλάδα αλλά και η φυγή… προς ΗΠΑ

Τι θα ζητήσει ο ΣΕΒ από Μητσοτάκη – Νέα εργοστάσια στην Ελλάδα αλλά και η φυγή… προς ΗΠΑ

Spotlight

The United States claims to have evidence that North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia, according to a Reuters report.

At the same time, South Korea reports that North Korea has pledged a total of 10,000 troops to Russia.

U.S. officials are concerned that these troops may be deployed to Ukraine to support Russia in the ongoing war. However, both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied this, according to the report.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that if North Korean troops were indeed sent, it would represent a “very, very serious” development.

The U.S. evidence indicates that the North Korean troops are stationed across three military bases in eastern Russia.

The Reuters report details that the troops traveled by ship from North Korea’s Wonsan region to the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok in mid-October.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a mutual defense treaty at a summit in June where they pledge to boost military ties, but have dismissed the reports about North Korean troops being trained in Russia as “fake news” and “groundless rumors.”

Source: tovima.com

ΝΔ: ο αντίπαλος εξ ευωνύμων και ο «πειρασμός» εκ δεξιών
Πολιτική Γραμματεία

ΝΔ: ο αντίπαλος εξ ευωνύμων και ο «πειρασμός» εκ δεξιών

Η ύπαρξη ενός αντιπάλου, τον οποίο μάλιστα ορίζει η ίδια η κυβέρνηση της ΝΔ, δίνει στο κυβερνών κόμμα τη δυνατότητα να επανασυσπειρώσει τα γαλάζια ακροατήρια

English edition
Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations
English edition 18.10.2024

Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations

Under the new procedures, businesses no longer need to seek approval from Greece’s electricity regulator or obtain an environmental permit as part of the application process for installing solar panels.

Σύνταξη
