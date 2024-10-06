Κυριακή 06 Οκτωβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
06.10.2024 | 17:17
Κατέρρευσε η οροφή σε νηπιαγωγείο στο Γραμματικό
Σημαντική είδηση:
06.10.2024 | 15:58
Σεισμός στη Μυτιλήνη
Σημαντική είδηση:
06.10.2024 | 12:56
Ανεμοστρόβιλος ξερίζωσε δέντρα και προκάλεσε ζημιές σε σπίτια στην Ηλεία
# ΠΑΣΟΚ
# ΜΙΜΗΣ ΠΛΕΣΣΑΣ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΘΑΝΑΤΟΣ ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Migration: New approach on returns to be called for by the “27” at the Summit
English edition 06 Οκτωβρίου 2024 | 16:40

Migration: New approach on returns to be called for by the “27” at the Summit

According to Eurostat data, in the second quarter of 2024, 96 115 third-country nationals were ordered to leave an EU country and 25 285 people returned to third countries after being ordered to do so.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Γαλακτοπωλεία: Στάμου, Δημητρίου, Βενέτης και Βάρσος στην αρένα του… ρυζόγαλου

Γαλακτοπωλεία: Στάμου, Δημητρίου, Βενέτης και Βάρσος στην αρένα του… ρυζόγαλου

Spotlight

The 27 EU leaders are expected to request a common approach to returns from the Commission and the Council at the upcoming Summit to be held in Brussels on Oct 17 and 18.

In particular, as the first draft made available to To Vima points out, the European Council will call for “decisive action at all levels to increase and accelerate returns from the European Union” and for “the Commission and the Council to quickly present a new common approach on returns.”

14 Member States including Germany, France, Italy and Greece have called for faster return procedures in a letter to the European Commission, noting that those who do not have the right to remain must be held accountable and that there must be a new legal basis defining their obligations and duties and penalizing the failure to cooperate.

According to Eurostat data, in the second quarter of 2024, 96 115 third-country nationals were ordered to leave an EU country and 25 285 people returned to third countries after being ordered to do so.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the number of orders to leave an EU country was down by 7%, while the number of returns to third countries fell by 3.9%. At the same time, the number of non-EU citizens who were ordered to leave fell by 10%, while the number of people who returned to third countries was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter in 2023. The EU member states which requested the largest number of third-country nationals to leave their territory were—in order—France (31,195), Germany (12,885) and Greece (6,555).

The European Council is expected to reaffirm its commitment to tackling the weaponization of migrants for political aims and stress that new ways of preventing and dealing with irregular migration in line with international law need to be explored.
The draft conclusions include a specific reference to “safe and legal” routes as “the key to regular migration.”

The “27” are also expected to condemn Iran’s attacks on Israel and express their “deepest concern” over “the dramatic military escalation in the Middle East and the danger it poses to the entire region.”

At the same time, the European Council will call on all parties to show maximum restraint, to bring an end to all hostilities, and to fully respect international law, including international humanitarian law, while noting that the European Union is fully committed to helping de-escalate the situation and reduce tensions.

Consultations are ongoing and it is possible that the text of the conclusions may be amended.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Only in
Ζακ Κωστόπουλος: Απάντηση της μητέρας του στον Πλεύρη – «Οι εικόνες μαρτυρούν ξεκάθαρη αστυνομική βία»
Ελλάδα

Ζακ Κωστόπουλος: Απάντηση της μητέρας του στον Πλεύρη – «Οι εικόνες μαρτυρούν ξεκάθαρη αστυνομική βία»

«Οι εικόνες που είδαν εκατομμύρια μάτια, μαρτυρούν ενοχή και ξεκάθαρη αστυνομική βία», ανέφερε η μητέρα του Ζακ Κωστόπουλου.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις
Γαλακτοπωλεία: Στάμου, Δημητρίου, Βενέτης και Βάρσος στην αρένα του… ρυζόγαλου
Γαλακτοπωλεία: Στάμου, Δημητρίου, Βενέτης και Βάρσος στην αρένα του… ρυζόγαλου

Τουρισμός

Τουρισμός: Μονοψήφια ποσοστά στις αφίξεις για το 2025 εκτιμούν οι αεροπορικές εταιρείες και τα αεροδρόμια της χώρας

Τουρισμός: Μονοψήφια ποσοστά στις αφίξεις για το 2025 εκτιμούν οι αεροπορικές εταιρείες και τα αεροδρόμια της χώρας

inStream

Πολιτική Γραμματεία 06.10.2024

Μεγάλο προβάδισμα Ανδρουλάκη στην επαρχία - Δεύτερος ο Δούκας

Απόλυτη επικράτηση του Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη στις κάλπες του ΠΑΣΟΚ στην επαρχία δείχνουν τα αποτελέσματα. Ακολουθεί ο Χάρης Δούκας, με μεγάλη απόσταση από τον τρίτο και τον τέταρτο.

Σύνταξη
Music 06.10.2024

«Άγριος θόρυβος» - Το άλμπουμ που ενέπνευσε τους πάντες, από τον Kurt Cobain μέχρι τον Frank Ocean

«Πώς μπορώ να κάθομαι και να πίνω το τσάι μου με όλο αυτό το αίμα να ρέει από την τηλεόραση!» Αυτό ψέλνει ο Jon King από τους καινοτόμους post-punk Gang of Four, ξεκινώντας το τραγούδι τους «5.45» με δυναμικό στυλ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness🎈
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Renowned Greek Composer Mimis Plessas Dies at 99
English edition 05.10.2024

Renowned Greek Composer Mimis Plessas Dies at 99

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis bid farewell to the composer in his own post on X, writing, “A leading composer, remarkable scientist, and kind soul has left us.

Σύνταξη
inStream
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Μεγάλο προβάδισμα Ανδρουλάκη στην επαρχία – Δεύτερος ο Δούκας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 06.10.2024

Μεγάλο προβάδισμα Ανδρουλάκη στην επαρχία - Δεύτερος ο Δούκας

Απόλυτη επικράτηση του Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη στις κάλπες του ΠΑΣΟΚ στην επαρχία δείχνουν τα αποτελέσματα. Ακολουθεί ο Χάρης Δούκας, με μεγάλη απόσταση από τον τρίτο και τον τέταρτο.

Σύνταξη
«Άγριος θόρυβος» – Το άλμπουμ που ενέπνευσε τους πάντες, από τον Kurt Cobain μέχρι τον Frank Ocean
Music 06.10.2024

«Άγριος θόρυβος» - Το άλμπουμ που ενέπνευσε τους πάντες, από τον Kurt Cobain μέχρι τον Frank Ocean

«Πώς μπορώ να κάθομαι και να πίνω το τσάι μου με όλο αυτό το αίμα να ρέει από την τηλεόραση!» Αυτό ψέλνει ο Jon King από τους καινοτόμους post-punk Gang of Four, ξεκινώντας το τραγούδι τους «5.45» με δυναμικό στυλ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Must Read
Σύμπλευση Θεοδωρικάκου – Θεοδωρόπουλου, μαίνεται ο πόλεμος με τα POS, το καμπανάκι του τουρισμού, το κτήριο του Αγούδημου, το μήνυμα Ανδριόπουλου, Μήτση στον Πειραιά, ο γαλαντόμος Βακάκης

Σύμπλευση Θεοδωρικάκου – Θεοδωρόπουλου, μαίνεται ο πόλεμος με τα POS, το καμπανάκι του τουρισμού, το κτήριο του Αγούδημου, το μήνυμα Ανδριόπουλου, Μήτση στον Πειραιά, ο γαλαντόμος Βακάκης

Πώς δούλεψε ο Σιδηρούς Θόλος

Πώς δούλεψε ο Σιδηρούς Θόλος

Πρόσωπο-έκπληξη για το Προεδρικό;

Πρόσωπο-έκπληξη για το Προεδρικό;

Τρομακτική στιγμή: Influencer τραβούσε βίντεο από φωλιά αρκούδας όταν ξαφνικά… την είδε μπροστά του

Τρομακτική στιγμή: Influencer τραβούσε βίντεο από φωλιά αρκούδας όταν ξαφνικά… την είδε μπροστά του

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Γαλλίδες: 7 outfits που φορούν το φετινό φθινόπωρο

Γαλλίδες: 7 outfits που φορούν το φετινό φθινόπωρο

10 τροφές με αντιγηραντική δράση

10 τροφές με αντιγηραντική δράση

Ώρα για διάβασμα: Δεν θέλει κόπο, θέλει τρόπο!

Ώρα για διάβασμα: Δεν θέλει κόπο, θέλει τρόπο!

Επιστρεπτέα προκαταβολή: Ζητούν μαζεμένες όλες τις δόσεις σε επιχειρήσεις που έκαναν διακοπή λειτουργίας πριν τον Ιούλιο του 2022

Επιστρεπτέα προκαταβολή: Ζητούν μαζεμένες όλες τις δόσεις σε επιχειρήσεις που έκαναν διακοπή λειτουργίας πριν τον Ιούλιο του 2022

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 06 Οκτωβρίου 2024