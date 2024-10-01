Source: tovima.com
Inflation: 3% in Greece in September – 1.8% in the Eurozone
At the same time, the consumer price index in the Eurozone increased by 1.8% during the same month (down from 2.2% in Aug.), falling below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of 2%.
- Πυραυλική επίθεση της Χεζμπολάχ στο Τελ Αβίβ στη «μνήμη του Νασράλα» - Μαζικό χτύπημα προαναγγέλλει το Ισραήλ
- «Η πιο επικίνδυνη φάση της ιστορίας μας» λέει ο πρωθυπουργός του Λιβάνου
- Διαψεύδει η Χεζμπολάχ: «Ισραηλινοί στρατιώτες δεν έχουν μπει στον Λίβανο - Είμαστε σε ετοιμότητα»
- Από ποια πάθηση κινδυνεύουν περισσότερο τα παιδιά της εξωσωματικής
Inflation in Greece stood at 3% in Sept. (down from 3.2% in Aug.), according to preliminary data from Eurostat. At the same time, the consumer price index in the Eurozone increased by 1.8% during the same month (down from 2.2% in Aug.), falling below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of 2%.
It is apparent that inflation in Greece continues unabated, with a monthly increase of 1.7%, followed by Portugal and Italy with 1.2%.
Regarding the main components of inflation in the Eurozone, services are expected to have the highest annual rate in Sep. (4.0%, down from 4.1% in Aug.), followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (2.4%, up from 2.3% in Aug.), non-energy industrial goods (0.4%), unchanged compared to Aug., and energy (-6.0%, down from -3.0%) in Aug.
The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food prices, was 2.7% in the Eurozone in Sept., down from 2.8% in Aug.
In Germany, the Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HCPI) fell to 1.8% in Sept., lower than expected, according to preliminary data from the country’s statistical agency, Destatis. The last time inflation in Germany was below the ECB’s 2% target was in February 2021.
Finally, inflation also dropped below the ECB’s 2% target in France and Spain, reinforcing the possibility that the ECB may accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts.
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις