Σημαντική είδηση
30.09.2024 | 18:02
24ωρη γενική απεργία στις 20 Νοεμβρίου
Σημαντική είδηση
30.09.2024 | 14:26
Συναγερμός στο Λιμενικό: Βυθίστηκε σκάφος στα ανοιχτά της Λέβιθας
Greece to Sell 10% Stake in National Bank as Part of Banking Sector Privatization
30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024 | 20:24

Greece to Sell 10% Stake in National Bank as Part of Banking Sector Privatization

This means that Greece could raise up to 727.2 million euros from the sale

Σύνταξη
Οικονομία

ΑΑΔΕ: Η Σοφία Ζήση εξελέγη Προέδρος του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου του Ευρωπαϊκού Οργανισμού Χημικών

ΑΑΔΕ: Η Σοφία Ζήση εξελέγη Προέδρος του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου του Ευρωπαϊκού Οργανισμού Χημικών

Spotlight

Bloomberg reports that the Greek government is proceeding with the sale of 10% of the National Bank of Greece (NBG) in a move to privatize the banking sector further.

According to the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) the price range for the deal has been set between 7.30 and 7.95 euros, with the upper end of the price range being higher than Friday’s closing price of 7.84 euros. This means that Greece could raise up to 727.2 million euros from the sale.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the book for the placement in the National Bank, which opened on Monday, was oversubscribed within the first few minutes of the process, even exceeding more than once. Market information suggests that the placement may be covered four or even five times over.

The bookbuilding process is set to close on Wednesday, Oct. 2, marking the finalization of a series of state sales aimed at the Greek government fully exiting its stakes in Eurobank, Alpha Bank, and Piraeus Bank.

Last year, the HFSF sold a 22% stake in the National Bank of Greece, with it raising 1.06 billion euros, however, it is expected to retain an 8.4% stake in the bank.

Furthermore, Bloomberg notes that the Greek economy is performing far better than its European counterparts regarding bond performance, with the country regaining its investment-grade rating, lost in 2010 at the beginning of the debt crisis that devastated Greece’s economy.

The crisis left the credit institutions in the country with a large volume of non-performing loans, however, the ratio of bad loans is now approaching the European average.

As a further sign of a gradual return to normalcy, Greek banks were also allowed to pay dividends for the first time, this year, since 2008.

Source: tovima.com

Φωτιά στη Μέση Ανατολή
Ισραήλ: Συνεδριάζει το Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας – Θα αποφασίσει για τη χερσαία εισβολή στον Λίβανο;
Κόσμος

Συνεδριάζει το Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας του Ισραήλ - Θα αποφασίσει για τη χερσαία εισβολή στον Λίβανο;

Το Ισραήλ φαίνεται ότι ετοιμάζει χερσαία εισβολή στον Λίβανο - Τι δήλωσε Αμερικανός αξιωματούχος στο Reuters για τις θέσεις των ισραηλινών στρατευμάτων

Οικονομία
ΑΑΔΕ: Η Σοφία Ζήση εξελέγη Προέδρος του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου του Ευρωπαϊκού Οργανισμού Χημικών
ΑΑΔΕ: Η Σοφία Ζήση εξελέγη Προέδρος του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου του Ευρωπαϊκού Οργανισμού Χημικών

Κατασκευές

Intrakat: «Άλμα» 307% στα EBITDA – To guidance Εξάρχου για τον κύκλο εργασιών το 2024

Intrakat: «Άλμα» 307% στα EBITDA – To guidance Εξάρχου για τον κύκλο εργασιών το 2024

Τι γυρεύει εκεί; 30.09.2024

Η Lady Gaga πήρε το κραγιόν της και σχεδίασε ένα τεράστιο χαμόγελο στη Μόνα Λίζα

Το Μουσείο του Λούβρου επισημαίνει τη σύνδεση μεταξύ του αριστουργήματος του Λεονάρντο ντα Βίντσι και του παρανοϊκού χαρακτήρα του Τζόκερ που υποδύεται η Lady Gaga στη νέα της ταινία.

Σύνταξη
Μουσείο του Λούβρου: Η Lady Gaga πήρε το κραγιόν της και σχεδίασε ένα χαμόγελο στη Μόνα Λίζα
Τι γυρεύει εκεί; 30.09.2024

Η Lady Gaga πήρε το κραγιόν της και σχεδίασε ένα τεράστιο χαμόγελο στη Μόνα Λίζα

Το Μουσείο του Λούβρου επισημαίνει τη σύνδεση μεταξύ του αριστουργήματος του Λεονάρντο ντα Βίντσι και του παρανοϊκού χαρακτήρα του Τζόκερ που υποδύεται η Lady Gaga στη νέα της ταινία.

Σύνταξη
