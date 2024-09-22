PM Mitsotakis at the Summit of the Future: Day 1

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is participating in the Summit of the Future, part of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. His first day will feature a series of important meetings, including engagements with Jewish organizations and a pivotal bilateral discussion with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

Taking place from September 22-23, the Summit of the Future aims to confront pressing global challenges and gaps in governance that have emerged in the wake of recent crises. Proposed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the summit seeks to reaffirm commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and introduce the Pact for the Future—a strategic document designed to enhance global cooperation and address current and future challenges.

During his participation, Prime Minister Mitsotakis is expected to endorse the Pact for the Future, which emphasizes sustainable development, peace and security, digital innovation, youth engagement, and the transformation of global governance. He is scheduled to deliver his remarks during the plenary session in the General Assembly Hall from 10:00 to 10:30 pm (EET).

At midday (local time), the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, followed by a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Al-Sabah at Kuwait’s permanent mission. The discussions with the latter will focus on strengthening political dialogue, enhancing economic relations, and exploring investment opportunities, particularly in real estate, energy, infrastructure, and tourism. While Greece is not a major oil producer, it imports oil from Kuwait, and both countries are keen to explore collaboration in renewable energy amid Kuwait’s ongoing economic challenges stemming from oil price fluctuations.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the summit, PM Mitsotakis will attend a dinner on Monday hosted by the Atlantic Council, where he will be honored with the Global Citizen Award for his “remarkable career in public service and the private sector, as well as his leadership of Greece and in transatlantic, European, and global affairs.”

Throughout his time in New York for the UNGA, Mitsotakis will also engage with various global leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Panamanian President José Raúl Molino, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Source: tovima.com