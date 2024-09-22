Κυριακή 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.09.2024 | 19:10
22.09.2024 | 19:10
Τροχαίο με ανατροπή οχήματος στην εθνική οδό – Μποτιλιάρισμα στο ύψος των Μεγάρων
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.09.2024 | 19:09
22.09.2024 | 19:09
Συνελήφθη 41χρονος που το 2014 είχε πυροβολήσει εναντίον αστυνομικών της Ομάδας ΔΙΑΣ
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.09.2024 | 18:02
22.09.2024 | 18:02
Αντιδήμαρχος του Δήμου Φλώρινας ο οδηγός της νταλίκας που έχασε τη ζωή του σε τροχαίο
PM Mitsotakis at the Summit of the Future: Day 1
English edition 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024 | 16:53

PM Mitsotakis at the Summit of the Future: Day 1

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver his remarks during the plenary session in the General Assembly Hall from 10:00 to 10:30 pm (EET)

Οι Έλληνες άρχισαν το τρέξιμο και οι εταιρείες τρίβουν τα χέρια τους

Οι Έλληνες άρχισαν το τρέξιμο και οι εταιρείες τρίβουν τα χέρια τους

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is participating in the Summit of the Future, part of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. His first day will feature a series of important meetings, including engagements with Jewish organizations and a pivotal bilateral discussion with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

Taking place from September 22-23, the Summit of the Future aims to confront pressing global challenges and gaps in governance that have emerged in the wake of recent crises. Proposed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the summit seeks to reaffirm commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and introduce the Pact for the Future—a strategic document designed to enhance global cooperation and address current and future challenges.

During his participation, Prime Minister Mitsotakis is expected to endorse the Pact for the Future, which emphasizes sustainable development, peace and security, digital innovation, youth engagement, and the transformation of global governance. He is scheduled to deliver his remarks during the plenary session in the General Assembly Hall from 10:00 to 10:30 pm (EET).

At midday (local time), the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, followed by a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Al-Sabah at Kuwait’s permanent mission. The discussions with the latter will focus on strengthening political dialogue, enhancing economic relations, and exploring investment opportunities, particularly in real estate, energy, infrastructure, and tourism. While Greece is not a major oil producer, it imports oil from Kuwait, and both countries are keen to explore collaboration in renewable energy amid Kuwait’s ongoing economic challenges stemming from oil price fluctuations.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the summit, PM Mitsotakis will attend a dinner on Monday hosted by the Atlantic Council, where he will be honored with the Global Citizen Award for his “remarkable career in public service and the private sector, as well as his leadership of Greece and in transatlantic, European, and global affairs.”

Throughout his time in New York for the UNGA, Mitsotakis will also engage with various global leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Panamanian President José Raúl Molino, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Source: tovima.com

«Κάποιος σκότωσε τους γονείς μου!» – H αληθινή ιστορία των Αδερφών Μενέντεζ
The Good Life

«Κάποιος σκότωσε τους γονείς μου!» - H αληθινή ιστορία των Αδερφών Μενέντεζ

Μήπως η παιδική κακοποίηση οδήγησε τα πλουσιόπαιδα του Μπέβερλι Χιλς, Έρικ και Λάιλ Μενέντεζ, να δολοφονήσουν τους γονείς τους - ή ήταν απλώς μια εν ψυχρώ δολοφονία; Σήμερα το Netflix επανεξετάζει τη διαβόητη υπόθεση των παραβατικών αδελφών.

Επιχειρήσεις

Οι Έλληνες άρχισαν το τρέξιμο και οι εταιρείες τρίβουν τα χέρια τους

Οι Έλληνες άρχισαν το τρέξιμο και οι εταιρείες τρίβουν τα χέρια τους

Κόσμος

Γαλλία: Η νέα κυβέρνηση βρίσκεται υπό πίεση σε πολλαπλά μέτωπα

Γαλλία: Η νέα κυβέρνηση βρίσκεται υπό πίεση σε πολλαπλά μέτωπα

Κλιματική κρίση 22.09.2024

«Παγετώνας της Αποκάλυψης»: Ανησυχία επιστημόνων με τα νέα στοιχεία – Πόσο πιθανή είναι η καταστροφή του πλανήτη

Οι επιστήμονες προβλέπουν ότι ο παγετώνας Thwaites και το στρώμα πάγου της Ανταρκτικής θα μπορούσαν να καταρρεύσουν μέσα σε 200 χρόνια

Σύνταξη
«Κοινή ησυχία» 22.09.2024

Καταγγελία για ξυλοδαρμούς και σφαίρες σε επιχείρηση της ΟΠΚΕ σε καταυλισμό Ρομά στον Ασπρόπυργο

Η επιχείρηση για την επιβολή «κοινής ησυχίας» σε σπίτια Ρομά στον Ασπρόπυργο εξελίχθηκε σε ξυλοδαρμούς και σφαίρες, όπως καταγγέλλει η ΚΕΕΡΦΑ που δημοσιεύει βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Σύνταξη
La Liga 22.09.2024

LIVE: Βιγιαρεάλ – Μπαρτσελόνα

LIVE: Βιγιαρεάλ – Μπαρτσελόνα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Βιγιαρεάλ – Μπαρτσελόνα για την 6η αγωνιστική της La Liga. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports 1.

Σύνταξη
«Παγετώνας της Αποκάλυψης»: Ανησυχία επιστημόνων με τα νέα στοιχεία – Πόσο πιθανή είναι η καταστροφή του πλανήτη
Κλιματική κρίση 22.09.2024

«Παγετώνας της Αποκάλυψης»: Ανησυχία επιστημόνων με τα νέα στοιχεία – Πόσο πιθανή είναι η καταστροφή του πλανήτη

Οι επιστήμονες προβλέπουν ότι ο παγετώνας Thwaites και το στρώμα πάγου της Ανταρκτικής θα μπορούσαν να καταρρεύσουν μέσα σε 200 χρόνια

Σύνταξη
Ασπρόπυργος: Καταγγελία για ξυλοδαρμούς και σφαίρες σε επιχείρηση της ΟΠΚΕ σε καταυλισμό Ρομά
«Κοινή ησυχία» 22.09.2024

Καταγγελία για ξυλοδαρμούς και σφαίρες σε επιχείρηση της ΟΠΚΕ σε καταυλισμό Ρομά στον Ασπρόπυργο

Η επιχείρηση για την επιβολή «κοινής ησυχίας» σε σπίτια Ρομά στον Ασπρόπυργο εξελίχθηκε σε ξυλοδαρμούς και σφαίρες, όπως καταγγέλλει η ΚΕΕΡΦΑ που δημοσιεύει βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Βιγιαρεάλ – Μπαρτσελόνα
La Liga 22.09.2024

LIVE: Βιγιαρεάλ – Μπαρτσελόνα

LIVE: Βιγιαρεάλ – Μπαρτσελόνα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Βιγιαρεάλ – Μπαρτσελόνα για την 6η αγωνιστική της La Liga. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports 1.

Σύνταξη

Ο «θόρυβος» των 11 της ΝΔ και η «αναχωρητική» τάση…, βουνό τα σκάνδαλα, η ομπρέλα δημοσίου στις τράπεζες, τι (δεν) παίζει με Optima bank, η leader Coca Cola, δεν χάνει το ΕΒΕΑ ο Μπρατάκος και μια μεταγραφή…

Ο «θόρυβος» των 11 της ΝΔ και η «αναχωρητική» τάση…, βουνό τα σκάνδαλα, η ομπρέλα δημοσίου στις τράπεζες, τι (δεν) παίζει με Optima bank, η leader Coca Cola, δεν χάνει το ΕΒΕΑ ο Μπρατάκος και μια μεταγραφή…

Τι ισχύει για εξαγορά καταπατημένων του Δημοσίου

Τι ισχύει για εξαγορά καταπατημένων του Δημοσίου

Τι είναι αυτά τα lockers μέσα στα οποία θέλουν να κλειδώνουν τα κινητά;

Τι είναι αυτά τα lockers μέσα στα οποία θέλουν να κλειδώνουν τα κινητά;

Τρομακτική στιγμή: Influencer τραβούσε βίντεο από φωλιά αρκούδας όταν ξαφνικά… την είδε μπροστά του

Τρομακτική στιγμή: Influencer τραβούσε βίντεο από φωλιά αρκούδας όταν ξαφνικά… την είδε μπροστά του

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

John Kennedy Jr- Carolyn Bessette: Η δραματική ιστορία τους θα γίνει τηλεοπτικό σίριαλ από τον Ryan Murphy

John Kennedy Jr- Carolyn Bessette: Η δραματική ιστορία τους θα γίνει τηλεοπτικό σίριαλ από τον Ryan Murphy

Τα 5 λάθη που σας μεγαλώνουν πριν την ώρα σας

Τα 5 λάθη που σας μεγαλώνουν πριν την ώρα σας

Παιδί που αρνείται να διαβάσει; Έχουμε τις λύσεις

Παιδί που αρνείται να διαβάσει; Έχουμε τις λύσεις

Κώστας Λεφάκης: «Ο Κασσελάκης έχει δυνατό ωροσκόπο, αλλά εύθραυστο»

Κώστας Λεφάκης: «Ο Κασσελάκης έχει δυνατό ωροσκόπο, αλλά εύθραυστο»

