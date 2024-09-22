Κυριακή 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024
22.09.2024 | 13:34
Ποιοι δρόμοι θα είναι κλειστοί στο κέντρο της Αθήνας την Κυριακή
Fraport Greece: Record-Breaking Tourism Season for Rhodes
English edition 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024 | 12:31

Fraport Greece: Record-Breaking Tourism Season for Rhodes

From January to August, nearly 5 million travelers passed through Rhodes Airport, a 14.4% increase from last year

Spotlight

New data released by Fraport Greece indicated that the 2024 tourism season is shaping up to be a record year for the Dodecanese and specifically the island of Rhodes.

From January to August, nearly 5 million travelers passed through Rhodes Airport, a 14.4% increase from last year. Flights into the island also surged, with a 9.7% increase in arrivals and departures, bringing the total number of flights served to over 26,000.

In August alone, Rhodes Airport recorded its highest-ever number of tourist arrivals, with over 616,000 visitors arriving via charter flights, a 21% (107,000 passenger) increase compared to August 2023.

British tourists led the way in arrivals, with more than 134,000 British tourists visiting the island in August alone, followed by Germans, Poles, Italians, and Israelis. Turkish tourists have also increased by 55% so far compared to last year.

Sea tourism also soared. Rhodes has welcomed 261,646 cruise passengers since January. Suprisingly enough, October will be the month with the most cruise ship arrivals out of 2024, with 59 scheduled to dock. Yachting also saw a 25% increase in visitors, further boosting the island’s alternative tourism sector.

Looking ahead, efforts are being made to extend the tourism season, targeting new markets in Asia, including China and India. Rhodes is also focusing on alternative forms of tourism, such as cultural, gastronomic, and religious tourism, with a variety of promotional initiatives in place. Additionally, the island plans to celebrate World Tourism Day with a series of special events.

Source: tovima.com

«Δεξιές» πιέσεις πολλών ταχυτήτων για το Μαξίμου
Πολιτική Γραμματεία

«Δεξιές» πιέσεις πολλών ταχυτήτων για το Μαξίμου

Η επιχείρηση επαναπροσέγγισης των αποστασιο­ποιημένων ψηφοφόρων και οι ανασχεδιασμοί του Μαξίμου για την αντιμετώπιση της εσωτερικής «αντιπολίτευσης»

Οικονομία

Ισοζύγιο Τρεχουσών Συναλλαγών: Πώς «φούσκωσε» το έλλειμμα επί κυβέρνησης Μητσοτάκη

Ισοζύγιο Τρεχουσών Συναλλαγών: Πώς «φούσκωσε» το έλλειμμα επί κυβέρνησης Μητσοτάκη

Κυριακή 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024