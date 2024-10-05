Σάββατο 05 Οκτωβρίου 2024
Renowned Greek Composer Mimis Plessas Dies at 99
Renowned Greek Composer Mimis Plessas Dies at 99

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis bid farewell to the composer in his own post on X, writing, “A leading composer, remarkable scientist, and kind soul has left us.

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Πώς έφθασαν από το περιθώριο… στην κορυφή και σε τζίρο 3,7 δισ.

Mimis Plessas, one of Greece’s most talented, successful and prolific composers, passed away on Saturday days before his 100th birthday.

A talented pianist as a soloist as well as an orchestra conductor, Plessas created music in many genres and for every medium, but his most memorable creations were soundtracks for numerous movie hits during Greek cinema’s “Golden Age” in the 1960s and early 1970s, as well as the musical score for some of the most iconic albums during the same period.

His work for cinema, theater, and television earned him national and international recognition, with over 100 film scores, 70 plays and countless songs that became staples in Greek culture.

A chemist by training, something he was increasingly proud of, Plessas was musically educated in both Greece and the United States.

His death was announced by his wife, Loukila Karrer, in an emotional post on X:
“And thus you will not be by my side, star of my Life … you will always remain with me and protect me until we meet again, my Soul. The common journey of Life has come to an end until we meet again. Grateful for everything…Thank you for everything…I love you forever…”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis bid farewell to the composer in his own post on X,  writing, “A leading composer, remarkable scientist, and kind soul has left us. His journey was rich—filled with melodies that start with jazz and transcend Greek music and cinema. Mimis Plessas was one of a kind. Just as unique are the moments he has forever gifted us with his music.”

Source: tovima.com

Stealthing: Ύπουλη «τακτική» ή βιασμός; – Ειδικοί απαντούν στο in
Ειδικοί απαντούν στο in σε κρίσιμα ερωτήματα και αναλύουν το φαινόμενο του stealthing.

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Πώς έφθασαν από το περιθώριο… στην κορυφή και σε τζίρο 3,7 δισ.
Ακίνητα: Πόσο κάνει ένα σπίτι για αγορά ανά περιοχή – Πού θα βρείτε ευκαιρίες [γραφήματα]

05.10.2024

«Οι άνθρωποι που έχουν αφήσει το σημάδι τους, δεν φεύγουν»: Έτσι αποχαιρέτησαν τον Μίμη Πλέσσα φίλοι και συνεργάτες

Δεκάδες μουσικοί, συνεργάτες και φίλοι συνεργάτες του έσπευσαν να πουν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον Μίμη Πλέσσα, που «έφυγε» από τη ζωή λίγες ημέρες πριν τα 100ά του γενέθλια.

05.10.2024

Άγριος ξυλοδαρμός 40χρονης από τον πρώην σύζυγό της μπροστά στα μάτια του 4χρονου παιδιού τους [Βίντεο]

Σύμφωνα με την καταγγελία του θύματος, ο πρώην άντρας της ήθελε να της αρπάξει το παιδί. Όταν επενέβη για να τον σταματήσει, εκείνος άρχισε να την γρονθοκοπά μπροστά στα μάτια του μικρού παιδιού τους.

05.10.2024

Φεμινίστριες ζητούν δικαίωση των γυναικών που εκτελέστηκαν στο κυνήγι μαγισσών μεταξύ 15ου και 17ου αιώνα

Ο ιστορικός, Steije Hofhuis δήλωσε ότι ήταν μια εποχή κατά την οποία οι μάζες πίστευαν πραγματικά ότι άλλοι -γενικά «αδύναμες» γυναίκες- συναναστρέφονταν με τον διάβολο και προκαλούσαν χάος.

«Οι άνθρωποι που έχουν αφήσει το σημάδι τους, δεν φεύγουν»: Έτσι αποχαιρέτησαν τον Μίμη Πλέσσα φίλοι και συνεργάτες
Δεκάδες μουσικοί, συνεργάτες και φίλοι συνεργάτες του έσπευσαν να πουν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον Μίμη Πλέσσα, που «έφυγε» από τη ζωή λίγες ημέρες πριν τα 100ά του γενέθλια.

Άγριος ξυλοδαρμός 40χρονης από τον πρώην σύζυγό της μπροστά στα μάτια του 4χρονου παιδιού τους στα Χανιά
Σύμφωνα με την καταγγελία του θύματος, ο πρώην άντρας της ήθελε να της αρπάξει το παιδί. Όταν επενέβη για να τον σταματήσει, εκείνος άρχισε να την γρονθοκοπά μπροστά στα μάτια του μικρού παιδιού τους.

Φεμινίστριες ζητούν δικαίωση των γυναικών που εκτελέστηκαν στο κυνήγι μαγισσών μεταξύ 15ου και 17ου αιώνα
Ο ιστορικός, Steije Hofhuis δήλωσε ότι ήταν μια εποχή κατά την οποία οι μάζες πίστευαν πραγματικά ότι άλλοι -γενικά «αδύναμες» γυναίκες- συναναστρέφονταν με τον διάβολο και προκαλούσαν χάος.

