Renowned Greek Composer Mimis Plessas Dies at 99

Mimis Plessas, one of Greece’s most talented, successful and prolific composers, passed away on Saturday days before his 100th birthday.

A talented pianist as a soloist as well as an orchestra conductor, Plessas created music in many genres and for every medium, but his most memorable creations were soundtracks for numerous movie hits during Greek cinema’s “Golden Age” in the 1960s and early 1970s, as well as the musical score for some of the most iconic albums during the same period.

His work for cinema, theater, and television earned him national and international recognition, with over 100 film scores, 70 plays and countless songs that became staples in Greek culture.

A chemist by training, something he was increasingly proud of, Plessas was musically educated in both Greece and the United States.

His death was announced by his wife, Loukila Karrer, in an emotional post on X:

“And thus you will not be by my side, star of my Life … you will always remain with me and protect me until we meet again, my Soul. The common journey of Life has come to an end until we meet again. Grateful for everything…Thank you for everything…I love you forever…”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis bid farewell to the composer in his own post on X, writing, “A leading composer, remarkable scientist, and kind soul has left us. His journey was rich—filled with melodies that start with jazz and transcend Greek music and cinema. Mimis Plessas was one of a kind. Just as unique are the moments he has forever gifted us with his music.”