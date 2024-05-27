Notable Rise in Passenger Traffic in Greek Airports

Greek airports recorded a 12.2% passenger traffic increase in the first four months of 2024, according to statistical data from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA). The data also showed a 6.4% uptick in aircraft movements over the same period.

The 12.2% rise in passenger traffic was recorded across all commercial airports in Greece (39 airports: 24 managed by HCAA, 14 by FRAPORT GREECE, and Athens International Airport). The total number of passengers from January to April 2024 reached 12,586,931, up from 11,223,043 passengers in the same period of 2023.

Among the 24 airports managed by the HCAA, Heraklion Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” had the highest passenger traffic in April 2024, with a 13.7% increase in domestic passenger arrivals compared to April 2023.

Regarding aircraft movements (arrivals and departures of domestic and international flights) in the first four months of 2024, there was a 6.4% increase across all 39 airports controlled by the HCAA, compared to the same period in 2023.