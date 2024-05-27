Δευτέρα 27 Μαϊου 2024
Notable Rise in Passenger Traffic in Greek Airports
English edition 27 Μαΐου 2024 | 19:55

Notable Rise in Passenger Traffic in Greek Airports

The data also showed a 6.4% uptick in aircraft movements over the same period.

Greek airports recorded a 12.2% passenger traffic increase in the first four months of 2024, according to statistical data from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA). The data also showed a 6.4% uptick in aircraft movements over the same period.

The 12.2% rise in passenger traffic was recorded across all commercial airports in Greece (39 airports: 24 managed by HCAA, 14 by FRAPORT GREECE, and Athens International Airport). The total number of passengers from January to April 2024 reached 12,586,931, up from 11,223,043 passengers in the same period of 2023.

Among the 24 airports managed by the HCAA, Heraklion Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” had the highest passenger traffic in April 2024, with a 13.7% increase in domestic passenger arrivals compared to April 2023.

Regarding aircraft movements (arrivals and departures of domestic and international flights) in the first four months of 2024, there was a 6.4% increase across all 39 airports controlled by the HCAA, compared to the same period in 2023.

«Email gate» 27.05.2024

Να συγκληθεί η Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας μετά την απόφαση της Αρχής Προστασίας Δεδομένων ζητάει το ΚΚΕ

Το γραφείο Τύπου του κόμματος του Περισσού χαρακτηρίζει «σκάνδαλο» τη διαρροή και εκτιμά πως «δεν τελειώνει με την επιβολή των προστίμων...».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 27.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms
English edition 27.05.2024

Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms

The Greek Minister of Agriculture heads to Brussels to meet with EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, to discuss the status of reforms at OPEKEPE, and to attend the Council of Ministers of Agriculture on CAP

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.05.2024
IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece
English edition 22.05.2024

IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece

This discrepancy occurs because the weighting of olive oil in the consumer price index, as prescribed by Eurostat regulations, is significant due to its historically high consumption by Greek households

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.05.2024
Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com
English edition 19.05.2024

Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com

The Commission has ruled that Booking is a “gatekeeper” and must comply with the Digital Marketing Act, addressing complaints by the European Hotel Industry and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.05.2024
Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April
English edition 17.05.2024

Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April

The data shows that Greece ranks seventh in overall inflation within the eurozone and second in food inflation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

ΚΚΕ: Να συγκληθεί η Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας μετά την απόφαση της Αρχής Προστασίας Δεδομένων
«Email gate» 27.05.2024
«Email gate» 27.05.2024

Να συγκληθεί η Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας μετά την απόφαση της Αρχής Προστασίας Δεδομένων ζητάει το ΚΚΕ

Το γραφείο Τύπου του κόμματος του Περισσού χαρακτηρίζει «σκάνδαλο» τη διαρροή και εκτιμά πως «δεν τελειώνει με την επιβολή των προστίμων...».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

