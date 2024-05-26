Aris owner Karypidis in disgraceful assault on referee Frappart

Disgraceful scenes for Greek football, with Thodoris Karipidis once again the negative figurehead. As the Greek Cup final ended with Panathinaikos winning 1-0 with a 97th minute goal, the Aris owner stormed onto the pitch and attempted to assault the game’s referee, Stéphanie Frappart.

It was a disgraceful assault on the Cup final referee, who was saved from Karipidis’ wild intentions by police intervention when he made a threatening move towards her.

A shameful action by Karpidis that, as it is easily understood, will make the rounds of the world exposing once again Greek football because of the actions and ethics of people like the owner of Aris!

It all started when Vagiannidis scored on 97′ to put the game beyond doubt. Frapar blew the whistle immediately after kick-off.

Firstly, Aris players surrounded her in anger for her whistling, and then a furious Karipidis stormed in, essentially threatening the physical integrity of the final’s referee! Significantly, the police had to intervene to stop Frappart being mobbed, just as television footage showed Thodoris Karipidis getting out of control and threatening the French referee.

With great difficulty, Frappart made her way to the dressing rooms, with Karipidis following her as far as the football tunnel, where he was stopped by police officers.

We are talking about situations that UEFA, which sent Frappart to the final and saw her running to save herself from Karipidis’ cowardly attack, will obviously not tolerate.

The owner of Aris, who will surely be severely punished.