Aris owner Karypidis in disgraceful assault on referee Frappart
English edition 26 Μαΐου 2024

Aris owner Karypidis in disgraceful assault on referee Frappart

Karypidis stormed onto the pitch after the final with hostility towards the referee - police intervened to save her

Disgraceful scenes for Greek football, with Thodoris Karipidis once again the negative figurehead. As the Greek Cup final ended with Panathinaikos winning 1-0 with a 97th minute goal, the Aris owner stormed onto the pitch and attempted to assault the game’s referee, Stéphanie Frappart.

It was a disgraceful assault on the Cup final referee, who was saved from Karipidis’ wild intentions by police intervention when he made a threatening move towards her.

A shameful action by Karpidis that, as it is easily understood, will make the rounds of the world exposing once again Greek football because of the actions and ethics of people like the owner of Aris!

It all started when Vagiannidis scored on 97′ to put the game beyond doubt. Frapar blew the whistle immediately after kick-off.

Firstly, Aris players surrounded her in anger for her whistling, and then a furious Karipidis stormed in, essentially threatening the physical integrity of the final’s referee! Significantly, the police had to intervene to stop Frappart being mobbed, just as television footage showed Thodoris Karipidis getting out of control and threatening the French referee.

With great difficulty, Frappart made her way to the dressing rooms, with Karipidis following her as far as the football tunnel, where he was stopped by police officers.

We are talking about situations that UEFA, which sent Frappart to the final and saw her running to save herself from Karipidis’ cowardly attack, will obviously not tolerate.

The owner of Aris, who will surely be severely punished.

Παναιτωλικός Κ19 – Ολυμπιακός Κ19 0-0: Μετά το Youth League πήραν και το πρωτάθλημα οι Νέοι
Μετά το Youth League πήραν και το πρωτάθλημα τα «χρυσά» παιδιά του Ολυμπιακού (0-0)

Ο Ολυμπιακός Κ19 έμεινε στο 0-0 με την αντίστοιχη ομάδα του Παναιτωλικού και αναδείχθηκε πρωταθλητής Ελλάδος για τη σεζόν 2023-24.

English edition 22.05.2024
IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece
English edition 22.05.2024

IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece

This discrepancy occurs because the weighting of olive oil in the consumer price index, as prescribed by Eurostat regulations, is significant due to its historically high consumption by Greek households

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.05.2024
Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com
English edition 19.05.2024

Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com

The Commission has ruled that Booking is a “gatekeeper” and must comply with the Digital Marketing Act, addressing complaints by the European Hotel Industry and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.05.2024
Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April
English edition 17.05.2024

Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April

The data shows that Greece ranks seventh in overall inflation within the eurozone and second in food inflation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 13.05.2024
Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1
English edition 13.05.2024

Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1

According to the data processed by AIA, the top 10 in foreign arrivals are dominated by Americans, followed by the British and Germans. Other top nationalities include Cypriots, Italians, French, Dutch, Israelis, Poles, and Turks.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

