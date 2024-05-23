Πέμπτη 23 Μαϊου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.05.2024 | 14:05
Βουτιά θανάτου για νεαρή τουρίστρια – Έπεσε από γέφυρα στον ΒΟΑΚ για μία… selfie
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.05.2024 | 13:45
Η «ψυχρή λίμνη» φέρνει καταιγίδες το Σαββατοκύριακο - Πέφτει η θερμοκρασία
ΙΡΑΝ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ
ELSTAT: 3.4% Rise in Retail Trade Turnover in Q1 – 2.9% Drop in March
English edition 23 Μαΐου 2024 | 15:23

ELSTAT: 3.4% Rise in Retail Trade Turnover in Q1 – 2.9% Drop in March

Regionally, Thessaly experienced the highest increase in turnover in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with a 5.3% rise.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Κομισιόν: Βαριά «καμπάνα» 335,7 εκατ. στη Mondelēz – Πώς ανέβαζε τις τιμές σε σοκολάτες και μπισκότα

Κομισιόν: Βαριά «καμπάνα» 335,7 εκατ. στη Mondelēz – Πώς ανέβαζε τις τιμές σε σοκολάτες και μπισκότα

Spotlight

According to the latest data from Greece’s statistical authority (ELSTAT), retail businesses saw a 3.4% increase in turnover during the first quarter of 2024, despite strong inflationary pressures and a discount period. However, March saw a significant dip, with turnover declining by 2.9% across the entire retail sector.

The total turnover for the retail sector in the first quarter of 2024 reached 15.69 billion euros, reflecting a 3.4% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Excluding the sectors of vehicles, food, and fuel, retail businesses reported a turnover of 5.35 billion euros in the first quarter of 2024, a 1.6% rise from 5.27 billion euros in the same period of 2023. However, this figure represents a 25.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Quarterly data reveals that the sectors with the highest increase in turnover in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 were the sales of other motor vehicles, with a 29.3% rise, and retail trade of used goods in stores, with a 26.3% rise.

On the other hand, the sectors with the largest decrease in turnover were retail trade of household electrical appliances in specialized stores, down by 16.9%, and retail trade of audiovisual equipment in specialized stores, down by 13.8%.

Regionally, Thessaly experienced the highest increase in turnover in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with a 5.3% rise. Conversely, Epirus saw a 0.9% decline in turnover for the same period.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Μπαρτζώκας: «Είμαστε ακόμα εδώ – Το μυστικό είναι πως οι παίκτες μας δεν είναι εγωιστές»
Μπάσκετ

Μπαρτζώκας: «Είμαστε ακόμα εδώ – Το μυστικό είναι πως οι παίκτες μας δεν είναι εγωιστές»

Οι δηλώσεις του Γιώργου Μπαρτζώκα στο περιθώριο της συνέντευξης Τύπου του Final Four της Euroleague

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Κομισιόν: Βαριά «καμπάνα» 335,7 εκατ. στη Mondelēz – Πώς ανέβαζε τις τιμές σε σοκολάτες και μπισκότα

Κομισιόν: Βαριά «καμπάνα» 335,7 εκατ. στη Mondelēz – Πώς ανέβαζε τις τιμές σε σοκολάτες και μπισκότα

Επιχειρήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις: Στον «αστερισμό» των deals η ελληνική αγορά – Οι ευκαιρίες

Επιχειρήσεις: Στον «αστερισμό» των deals η ελληνική αγορά – Οι ευκαιρίες

inStream

Super League 2 23.05.2024

Live streaming: Παναθηναϊκός Β’ – Ολυμπιακός Β’

Live streaming: Παναθηναϊκός Β’ – Ολυμπιακός Β’. Παρακολουθήστε στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός Β’ – Ολυμπιακός Β’ για τη 10η αγωνιστική των play out της Super League 2.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Τέμπη 23.05.2024

Επιστολή Καρυστιανού σε Μητσοτάκη με δύο ερωτήματα: Εάν δεν απαντήσετε, υποβάλετε την παραίτησή σας

«Οφείλετε να υποβάλετε την παραίτηση σας και να θέσετε τον εαυτό σας ενώπιον της τακτικής Δικαιοσύνης», τονίζει στον πρωθυπουργό η Μαρία Καρυστιανού

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Λευκωσία 23.05.2024

Συνεργασία με την Κύπρο στο ναυτιλιακό τομέα και στη διαχείριση του μεταναστευτικού συμφώνησε ο Στυλιανίδης

Ο Χρήστος Στυλιανίδης και ο Κύπριος υπουργός Εσωτερικών συμφώνησαν στην ανάγκη διεκδίκησης και υλοποίησης ευρωπαϊκών προγραμμάτων, όπως το Πρόγραμμα Διασυνοριακής Συνεργασίας INTERREG

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Η σπάνια συνύπαρξη Μυτιληναίου, Περιστέρη και Σιάμισιη, η αλληλογραφία Μητσοτάκη – φον ντερ Λάιεν και η σύμπτωση με το πρόστιμο στη Henkel

Η σπάνια συνύπαρξη Μυτιληναίου, Περιστέρη και Σιάμισιη, η αλληλογραφία Μητσοτάκη – φον ντερ Λάιεν και η σύμπτωση με το πρόστιμο στη Henkel

Τι αλλάζει για όσους δωρίζουν ακίνητα και χρήματα

Τι αλλάζει για όσους δωρίζουν ακίνητα και χρήματα

Η «D-Day» και η αναθέρμανση των σχέσεων Μακρόν – Μητσοτάκη

Η «D-Day» και η αναθέρμανση των σχέσεων Μακρόν – Μητσοτάκη

«Ημέρες Θάλασσας 2024»! Ο Πειραιάς υποδέχεται για δέκατη χρονιά την μεγάλη γιορτή – θεσμό για την πόλη

«Ημέρες Θάλασσας 2024»! Ο Πειραιάς υποδέχεται για δέκατη χρονιά την μεγάλη γιορτή – θεσμό για την πόλη

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Η Kate Middleton πρωταγωνιστεί στο εξώφυλλο του Tatler – Το σκίτσο από τη δημιουργό Hannah Uzor

Η Kate Middleton πρωταγωνιστεί στο εξώφυλλο του Tatler – Το σκίτσο από τη δημιουργό Hannah Uzor

Καρδιά: Η απροσδόκητη συνήθεια που την ενισχύει

Καρδιά: Η απροσδόκητη συνήθεια που την ενισχύει

Γονείς: Προσέξτε πώς διαφωνείτε μπροστά στα παιδιά

Γονείς: Προσέξτε πώς διαφωνείτε μπροστά στα παιδιά

Υπουργείο Οικονομικών: Σκέψεις για παράταση του μειωμένου συντελεστή ΦΠΑ 13% στον καφέ

Υπουργείο Οικονομικών: Σκέψεις για παράταση του μειωμένου συντελεστή ΦΠΑ 13% στον καφέ

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 22.05.2024
IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece
English edition 22.05.2024

IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece

This discrepancy occurs because the weighting of olive oil in the consumer price index, as prescribed by Eurostat regulations, is significant due to its historically high consumption by Greek households

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.05.2024
Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com
English edition 19.05.2024

Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com

The Commission has ruled that Booking is a “gatekeeper” and must comply with the Digital Marketing Act, addressing complaints by the European Hotel Industry and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.05.2024
Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April
English edition 17.05.2024

Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April

The data shows that Greece ranks seventh in overall inflation within the eurozone and second in food inflation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 13.05.2024
Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1
English edition 13.05.2024

Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1

According to the data processed by AIA, the top 10 in foreign arrivals are dominated by Americans, followed by the British and Germans. Other top nationalities include Cypriots, Italians, French, Dutch, Israelis, Poles, and Turks.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.05.2024
Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence
English edition 10.05.2024

Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence

George Gavriilidis, CEO of the real estate consultancy Elxis highlights that Greek buyers are increasingly drawn to emerging locales.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Live streaming: Παναθηναϊκός Β’ – Ολυμπιακός Β’
Super League 2 23.05.2024

Live streaming: Παναθηναϊκός Β’ – Ολυμπιακός Β’

Live streaming: Παναθηναϊκός Β’ – Ολυμπιακός Β’. Παρακολουθήστε στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός Β’ – Ολυμπιακός Β’ για τη 10η αγωνιστική των play out της Super League 2.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Επιστολή Καρυστιανού σε Μητσοτάκη με δύο ερωτήματα: Εάν δεν απαντήσετε, υποβάλετε την παραίτησή σας
Τέμπη 23.05.2024

Επιστολή Καρυστιανού σε Μητσοτάκη με δύο ερωτήματα: Εάν δεν απαντήσετε, υποβάλετε την παραίτησή σας

«Οφείλετε να υποβάλετε την παραίτηση σας και να θέσετε τον εαυτό σας ενώπιον της τακτικής Δικαιοσύνης», τονίζει στον πρωθυπουργό η Μαρία Καρυστιανού

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Στυλιανίδης: Συνεργασία με την Κύπρο στο ναυτιλιακό τομέα και στη διαχείριση του μεταναστευτικού
Λευκωσία 23.05.2024

Συνεργασία με την Κύπρο στο ναυτιλιακό τομέα και στη διαχείριση του μεταναστευτικού συμφώνησε ο Στυλιανίδης

Ο Χρήστος Στυλιανίδης και ο Κύπριος υπουργός Εσωτερικών συμφώνησαν στην ανάγκη διεκδίκησης και υλοποίησης ευρωπαϊκών προγραμμάτων, όπως το Πρόγραμμα Διασυνοριακής Συνεργασίας INTERREG

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 23 Μαϊου 2024