Τετάρτη 22 Μαϊου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.05.2024 | 21:12
Άγρια συμπλοκή με μαχαιρώματα σε ξενοδοχείο στα Χανιά - Χαροπαλεύει 48χρονος
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.05.2024 | 17:05
Συναγερμός στην Ουάσιγκτον – Έστειλαν φιαλίδια με αίμα στα γραφεία των Ρεπουμπλικανών
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.05.2024 | 15:32
Άντρας επιτέθηκε σε γυναίκα στην Ερμού – «Τη χτυπούσε με μανία»
ΙΡΑΝ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ
IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece
English edition 22 Μαΐου 2024 | 21:05

IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece

This discrepancy occurs because the weighting of olive oil in the consumer price index, as prescribed by Eurostat regulations, is significant due to its historically high consumption by Greek households

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Federal Reserve: Ανησυχία για τον πληθωρισμό, καταδεικνύουν τα πρακτικά

Federal Reserve: Ανησυχία για τον πληθωρισμό, καταδεικνύουν τα πρακτικά

Spotlight

In April, food inflation was reported at 5.4%, highlighting the persistent issue. However, an analysis by the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) revealed that excluding just one item, olive oil, would reduce food inflation to a mere 2.8%, even lower than the overall inflation rate of 3.1%.

This discrepancy occurs because the weighting of olive oil in the consumer price index, as prescribed by Eurostat regulations, is significant due to its historically high consumption by Greek households. With an annual increase of 64%, the presence of olive oil raises the April food inflation rate from 2.8% to 5.4%.

While the Hellenic Statistical Authority’s (ELSTAT) calculation is statistically correct, it does not account for potential changes in household consumption habits in the specific year of measurement. Households may have substituted olive oil with other oils, such as sunflower or soybean oil, due to the high price of olive oil. Since ELSTAT does not update the weighting frequently, this can create a distorted picture.

This does not mean there is no price inflation in food. Inflation is inherently cumulative, as prices have been rising for almost three years without any significant downward correction.

IOBE’s analysis highlights the need for an accurate picture of inflation to effectively manage it. If new measures are required in the event of a surge, such as reducing VAT, or if it is determined that inflation is slowing, then protective provisions that limit competition, like caps on profit margins, should be reconsidered.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Πότε έρχεται στην Αθήνα η Φιορεντίνα για τον τελικό
Ποδόσφαιρο

Πότε έρχεται στην Αθήνα η Φιορεντίνα για τον τελικό

Οι Ιταλοί μετρούν αντίστροφα για τον τελικό του Europa Conference League.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Federal Reserve: Ανησυχία για τον πληθωρισμό, καταδεικνύουν τα πρακτικά

Federal Reserve: Ανησυχία για τον πληθωρισμό, καταδεικνύουν τα πρακτικά

Επιχειρήσεις

Motor Oil: Προσφορά 114,7 εκατ. για την εξαγορά της ΗΛΕΚΤΩΡ

Motor Oil: Προσφορά 114,7 εκατ. για την εξαγορά της ΗΛΕΚΤΩΡ

inStream

Ισραηλινός «πονοκέφαλος» 22.05.2024

Η γερμανική κυβέρνηση δεν απέκλεισε το ενδεχόμενο να συλλάβει τον Νετανιάχου αν εκδοθεί ένταλμα από το ΔΠΔ

Η αντιπολίτευση αντέδρασε σε σχέση με την τοποθέτηση της γερμανικής κυβέρνησης για το ενδεχόμενο σύλληψης του Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Θάλασσα και καλό φαγητό 22.05.2024

Διακοπές στη γενέτειρα του Σαλβαδόρ Νταλί: 81 παραλίες με γαλάζια σημαία και μπύρες με 1 ευρώ

Η περιοχή διαθέτει 81 αμμώδεις παραλίες με γαλάζια σημαία, πάρκα, καταδυτικά κέντρα και συναρπαστικές παλιές πόλεις - και το σημαντικότερο, εξαιρετικά φτηνό ποτό και φαγητό.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Τα σενάρια για νέα placements στη Mytilineos, οι βιομήχανοι που βράζουν… και ο μικρός IGB που μεγαλώνει

Τα σενάρια για νέα placements στη Mytilineos, οι βιομήχανοι που βράζουν… και ο μικρός IGB που μεγαλώνει

Τελευταία στις επενδύσεις η Ελλάδα

Τελευταία στις επενδύσεις η Ελλάδα

Τα τρομακτικά στοιχεία για το δημογραφικό και οι ευρωεκλογές

Τα τρομακτικά στοιχεία για το δημογραφικό και οι ευρωεκλογές

«Ημέρες Θάλασσας 2024»! Ο Πειραιάς υποδέχεται για δέκατη χρονιά την μεγάλη γιορτή – θεσμό για την πόλη

«Ημέρες Θάλασσας 2024»! Ο Πειραιάς υποδέχεται για δέκατη χρονιά την μεγάλη γιορτή – θεσμό για την πόλη

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Γιώργος Λάνθιμος- Emma Stone είναι το τέλειο κινηματογραφικό δίδυμο: «Έχουμε μια υπέροχη σχέση»

Γιώργος Λάνθιμος- Emma Stone είναι το τέλειο κινηματογραφικό δίδυμο: «Έχουμε μια υπέροχη σχέση»

Διατροφή και ύπνος: Πώς η συμβίωση μπορεί να σας… χαλάσει και τα δυο

Διατροφή και ύπνος: Πώς η συμβίωση μπορεί να σας… χαλάσει και τα δυο

Είναι τα εξωστρεφή παιδιά πιο ευτυχισμένα;

Είναι τα εξωστρεφή παιδιά πιο ευτυχισμένα;

Υπουργείο Οικονομικών: Σκέψεις για παράταση του μειωμένου συντελεστή ΦΠΑ 13% στον καφέ

Υπουργείο Οικονομικών: Σκέψεις για παράταση του μειωμένου συντελεστή ΦΠΑ 13% στον καφέ

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 19.05.2024
Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com
English edition 19.05.2024

Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com

The Commission has ruled that Booking is a “gatekeeper” and must comply with the Digital Marketing Act, addressing complaints by the European Hotel Industry and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.05.2024
Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April
English edition 17.05.2024

Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April

The data shows that Greece ranks seventh in overall inflation within the eurozone and second in food inflation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 13.05.2024
Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1
English edition 13.05.2024

Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1

According to the data processed by AIA, the top 10 in foreign arrivals are dominated by Americans, followed by the British and Germans. Other top nationalities include Cypriots, Italians, French, Dutch, Israelis, Poles, and Turks.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.05.2024
Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence
English edition 10.05.2024

Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence

George Gavriilidis, CEO of the real estate consultancy Elxis highlights that Greek buyers are increasingly drawn to emerging locales.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Νετανιάχου: Η γερμανική κυβέρνηση δεν απέκλεισε το ενδεχόμενο να τον συλλάβει αν εκδοθεί ένταλμα από το ΔΠΔ
Ισραηλινός «πονοκέφαλος» 22.05.2024

Η γερμανική κυβέρνηση δεν απέκλεισε το ενδεχόμενο να συλλάβει τον Νετανιάχου αν εκδοθεί ένταλμα από το ΔΠΔ

Η αντιπολίτευση αντέδρασε σε σχέση με την τοποθέτηση της γερμανικής κυβέρνησης για το ενδεχόμενο σύλληψης του Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Διακοπές στη γενέτειρα του Σαλβαδόρ Νταλί: 81 παραλίες με γαλάζια σημαία και μπύρες με 1 ευρώ
Θάλασσα και καλό φαγητό 22.05.2024

Διακοπές στη γενέτειρα του Σαλβαδόρ Νταλί: 81 παραλίες με γαλάζια σημαία και μπύρες με 1 ευρώ

Η περιοχή διαθέτει 81 αμμώδεις παραλίες με γαλάζια σημαία, πάρκα, καταδυτικά κέντρα και συναρπαστικές παλιές πόλεις - και το σημαντικότερο, εξαιρετικά φτηνό ποτό και φαγητό.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 22 Μαϊου 2024