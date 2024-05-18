Σάββατο 18 Μαϊου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.05.2024 | 12:41
Έκανε μήνυση στον αδερφό της γιατί της έκοψε το αυτί πάνω στον καβγά
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.05.2024 | 10:58
Μεσολόγγι: 15χρονος απείλησε με μαχαίρι και λήστεψε 13χρονο
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.05.2024 | 07:11
Υποψήφιος δήμαρχος μεταξύ των διαμελισμένων πτωμάτων που βρέθηκαν σε καμένο όχημα
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
Which Islands Will Have Italians Flocking to Greece this Summer?
English edition 18 Μαΐου 2024 | 12:25

Which Islands Will Have Italians Flocking to Greece this Summer?

Well-known Italian travel magazine details reasons why Skopelos, Naxos and Astypalaia are the go-to summer destinations for Italians

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Αγορές

Τιτάν: Τι προσδοκά από τις αγορές στις ΗΠΑ και ο παράγοντας των αμερικανικών εκλογών

Τιτάν: Τι προσδοκά από τις αγορές στις ΗΠΑ και ο παράγοντας των αμερικανικών εκλογών

Spotlight

Italian travel magazine My Greek Salad, dedicated to introducing Italians to the beauty of Greece, recently posted a detailed and photographically embellished article on what it regards as the top three islands to visit in Greece this summer season. Specifically, according to the magazine, the islands of Astypalaia in the Dodecanese, Naxos in the Cyclades and Skopelos in the Sporades take the lead for this year’s go-to Greek destinations for Italian travelers.

ASTYPALAIA
According to the article, Astypalaia is an island which, although located in the Dodecanese, “aesthetically” resembles an island in the Cyclades. The multitude of windmills, bars and restaurants, and sandy beaches are all part of Astypalaia’s magic, while its old-fashioned look gives off a feeling of being “suspended in time”. Another selling point, the article states, is the island’s focus on sustainability, aiming at 100% sustainable mobility with vehicles being powered by solar and wind energy. The author suggests that the island is “ideal for those who love ‘the pleasure of discovery’, and are looking for a beautiful, refined island, still wild and never boring.”

NAXOS
Naxos, the article explains, is both rich in sandy beaches, picturesque villages and magical views. It explains that the Chora (the center of the island) houses the Old Market and hides a maze of alleys full of traditional coffee shops and little stores. The article also recommends an excursion to the Lesser Cyclades, which are just a short boat-ride away from Naxos. The magazine does warn, however, that the island is a hotspot for high winds.

SKOPELOS
Skopelos, the article opens, is the famous backdrop of the movie Mamma Mia!, which is a selling point on its own. It quickly goes on to describe the green landscape of the island and sense of freedom it embodies. A scooter ride can take visitors to its multitude of beaches and taverns, it continues, while renting a small boat also gives travelers the opportunity to discover isolated beaches around the island. It notes that the island is much calmer than some of its neighbors like Skiathos and offers a much more peaceful and relaxed experience.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο, ο νέος «τεχνικός διευθυντής» της Αλ Νασρ (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο, ο νέος «τεχνικός διευθυντής» της Αλ Νασρ (vids)

Ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο μπορεί να είναι ο απόλυτος σταρ στη Σαουδική Αραβία και να σκοράρει ακατάπαυστα με την Αλ Νασρ, όμως 1,5 χρόνο μετά φαίνεται να έχει αναλάβει και νέο κομβικό ρόλο στον σύλλογο.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Αγορές

Τιτάν: Τι προσδοκά από τις αγορές στις ΗΠΑ και ο παράγοντας των αμερικανικών εκλογών

Τιτάν: Τι προσδοκά από τις αγορές στις ΗΠΑ και ο παράγοντας των αμερικανικών εκλογών

Il Postino

Τι άκουσε ο Έλληνας από το δεξί χέρι του Έρντογάν και ποιες πολυεθνικές ετοιμάζουν… μηνύσεις

Τι άκουσε ο Έλληνας από το δεξί χέρι του Έρντογάν και ποιες πολυεθνικές ετοιμάζουν… μηνύσεις

inStream

Τα μεγάλα «αγκάθια» 18.05.2024

Φθίνει η αγοραστική δύναμη των Ελλήνων - Ανησυχητική η εικόνα της κατανάλωσης

Η στρεβλή εικόνα που διαμορφώνεται για την ελληνική οικονομία. Τα εισοδήματα, ο πληθωρισμός, οι καταναλωτικές δαπάνες και το μεγάλο χάσμα μεταξύ της αντίληψης αυτού που φαίνεται και της πραγματικότητας.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Europa Conference League 18.05.2024

Πώς έκαναν πιο οικονομικό το ταξίδι τους στην Αθήνα οι οπαδοί της Φιορεντίνα

Αρκετοί οπαδοί της Φιορεντίνα βρήκαν πιο οικονομικούς τρόπους για να έρθουν στην Αθήνα εν όψει του τελικού του Conference League. Μόνο που έχουν να ανέβουν έναν… Γολγοθά πλέον

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
«Με στεναχωρεί» 18.05.2024

Λάκης Γαβαλάς: Συνεχίστηκε στο αεροπλάνο η ομοφοβική επίθεση από τον μοναχό- «Του τράβηξα το μούσι»

«Εκείνη τη στιγμή θεώρησα ότι εκπροσωπώ τους ανθρώπους που πιστεύουν στην εκκλησία, κάνουν δωρεές, δίνουν τη ζωή τους και αυτοί αλλοιώνουν όλο αυτό το πράγμα» είπε ο σχεδιαστής.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Φοβερό βίντεο 18.05.2024

Οι παίκτες του Ολυμπιακού θυμούνται την καλύτερη, τη χειρότερη και την πιο αστεία στιγμή της Euroleague (vid)

Σακίλ ΜακΚίσικ, Γιαννούλης Λαρεντζάκης, Αϊζάια Κάνααν και Ίγκανς Μπραζντέικις θυμούνται όσα πέρασαν τη φετινή σεζόν στην Euroleague και ξεχωρίζουν τις πιο σημαντικές στιγμές.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Η επιστολή Μητσοτάκη για τις πολυεθνικές και ο ιθύνων νους, οι Σπαρτιάτες βγάζουν… πρόεδρο στην Helleniq Energy και τι συμβαίνει με το FSRU Αλεξανδρούπολης

Η επιστολή Μητσοτάκη για τις πολυεθνικές και ο ιθύνων νους, οι Σπαρτιάτες βγάζουν… πρόεδρο στην Helleniq Energy και τι συμβαίνει με το FSRU Αλεξανδρούπολης

Ρόμπερτ Φίτσο: Μια δολοφονική απόπειρα, πολλά τα μηνύματα

Ρόμπερτ Φίτσο: Μια δολοφονική απόπειρα, πολλά τα μηνύματα

Τα τρομακτικά στοιχεία για το δημογραφικό και οι ευρωεκλογές

Τα τρομακτικά στοιχεία για το δημογραφικό και οι ευρωεκλογές

Περιφέρεια «πιλότος» η Δυτική Μακεδονία σε μεταρρυθμίσεις που σχεδιάζονται

Περιφέρεια «πιλότος» η Δυτική Μακεδονία σε μεταρρυθμίσεις που σχεδιάζονται

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

David Copperfield: Είναι ο επόμενος Jeffrey Epstein; Αντιμέτωπος με αμέτρητες κατηγορίες βιασμού και σεξουαλικής επίθεσης

David Copperfield: Είναι ο επόμενος Jeffrey Epstein; Αντιμέτωπος με αμέτρητες κατηγορίες βιασμού και σεξουαλικής επίθεσης

Αρκούν 3 νυχτερινές βάρδιες για να βγει το σώμα εκτός ρυθμού

Αρκούν 3 νυχτερινές βάρδιες για να βγει το σώμα εκτός ρυθμού

Επιτυχημένα παιδιά: Το Νο 1 πράγμα που κάνουν

Επιτυχημένα παιδιά: Το Νο 1 πράγμα που κάνουν

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Έως 26 Ιουλίου η υποβολή τους – Τα προβλήματα των φορολογούμενων

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Έως 26 Ιουλίου η υποβολή τους – Τα προβλήματα των φορολογούμενων

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 17.05.2024
Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April
English edition 17.05.2024

Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April

The data shows that Greece ranks seventh in overall inflation within the eurozone and second in food inflation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 13.05.2024
Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1
English edition 13.05.2024

Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1

According to the data processed by AIA, the top 10 in foreign arrivals are dominated by Americans, followed by the British and Germans. Other top nationalities include Cypriots, Italians, French, Dutch, Israelis, Poles, and Turks.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.05.2024
Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence
English edition 10.05.2024

Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence

George Gavriilidis, CEO of the real estate consultancy Elxis highlights that Greek buyers are increasingly drawn to emerging locales.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 08.05.2024
Greek Easter 1.5bln-Euro Turnover Satisfies Retailers
English edition 08.05.2024

Greek Easter 1.5bln-Euro Turnover Satisfies Retailers

This year’s Orthodox Easter coincided with the beginning of the summer tourist season, resulting in a 15% increase in tourist traffic in downtown Athens

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Ακρίβεια: Φθίνει η αγοραστική δύναμη των Ελλήνων – Ανησυχητική η εικόνα της κατανάλωσης
Τα μεγάλα «αγκάθια» 18.05.2024

Φθίνει η αγοραστική δύναμη των Ελλήνων - Ανησυχητική η εικόνα της κατανάλωσης

Η στρεβλή εικόνα που διαμορφώνεται για την ελληνική οικονομία. Τα εισοδήματα, ο πληθωρισμός, οι καταναλωτικές δαπάνες και το μεγάλο χάσμα μεταξύ της αντίληψης αυτού που φαίνεται και της πραγματικότητας.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Πώς έκαναν πιο οικονομικό το ταξίδι τους στην Αθήνα οι οπαδοί της Φιορεντίνα
Europa Conference League 18.05.2024

Πώς έκαναν πιο οικονομικό το ταξίδι τους στην Αθήνα οι οπαδοί της Φιορεντίνα

Αρκετοί οπαδοί της Φιορεντίνα βρήκαν πιο οικονομικούς τρόπους για να έρθουν στην Αθήνα εν όψει του τελικού του Conference League. Μόνο που έχουν να ανέβουν έναν… Γολγοθά πλέον

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Λάκης Γαβαλάς: Συνεχίστηκε στο αεροπλάνο η ομοφοβική επίθεση από τον μοναχό- «Του τράβηξα το μούσι»
«Με στεναχωρεί» 18.05.2024

Λάκης Γαβαλάς: Συνεχίστηκε στο αεροπλάνο η ομοφοβική επίθεση από τον μοναχό- «Του τράβηξα το μούσι»

«Εκείνη τη στιγμή θεώρησα ότι εκπροσωπώ τους ανθρώπους που πιστεύουν στην εκκλησία, κάνουν δωρεές, δίνουν τη ζωή τους και αυτοί αλλοιώνουν όλο αυτό το πράγμα» είπε ο σχεδιαστής.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Οι παίκτες του Ολυμπιακού θυμούνται την καλύτερη, τη χειρότερη και την πιο αστεία στιγμή της Euroleague (vid)
Φοβερό βίντεο 18.05.2024

Οι παίκτες του Ολυμπιακού θυμούνται την καλύτερη, τη χειρότερη και την πιο αστεία στιγμή της Euroleague (vid)

Σακίλ ΜακΚίσικ, Γιαννούλης Λαρεντζάκης, Αϊζάια Κάνααν και Ίγκανς Μπραζντέικις θυμούνται όσα πέρασαν τη φετινή σεζόν στην Euroleague και ξεχωρίζουν τις πιο σημαντικές στιγμές.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 18 Μαϊου 2024