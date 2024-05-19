Κυριακή 19 Μαϊου 2024
Cocktail of Dust and Heat Brings Stifling Sunday Weather
19 Μαΐου 2024 | 12:16

Cocktail of Dust and Heat Brings Stifling Sunday Weather

Meteorologists expect the conditions to persist until at least Wednesday

“Uncomfortable” would be the word to describe the weather in Greece on Sunday, as a a cocktail of African dust, humidity, muddy showers, and high temperatures will create a stifling atmosphere over the country. The skies in the across the Attica region have been painted an unappealing brown hue, while authorities continue to warn people of the health risks associated with the phenomenon.

Meteorologists expect the conditions to persist until at least Wednesday.

According to meteo.gr the weather in Attica will be a bit cloudy at first, but will become denser as dust concentrations increase in the atmosphere. Temperatures will range from 21 to 31 degrees Celsius, but will be 2-3 degrees chillier in the northern and eastern parts of the region.

Local rains are expected in the morning in Macedonia, Thrace, and possibly the islands of the Northern Aegean, while local showers and even isolated thunderstorms are expected during the midday and afternoon in the mountainous areas of Epirus region, Macedonia, central and western mainland, as well as the Peloponnese.

Where rain is due, dust will turn the raindrops red, so no point in washing your car for a few days.

The Ministry of Health has issued several recommended measures for citizens to protect themselves against the high concentrations of dust, including:

  • Staying indoors, especially in areas with high dust concentrations, with closed windows, doors and entrances, so as to minimize contact with the air outside.
  • Using the recirculation system on the air conditioning to keep the quality of the air inside the house as uncontaminated as possible. Cleaning the air conditioning filters is also essential.
  • Avoiding sources of indoor air contamination, like smoking, barbecuing, lighting a fireplace, using air sprays among others.

Source: tovima.com

19.05.2024
Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com
19.05.2024

Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com

The Commission has ruled that Booking is a “gatekeeper” and must comply with the Digital Marketing Act, addressing complaints by the European Hotel Industry and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
17.05.2024
Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April
17.05.2024

Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April

The data shows that Greece ranks seventh in overall inflation within the eurozone and second in food inflation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
13.05.2024
Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1
13.05.2024

Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1

According to the data processed by AIA, the top 10 in foreign arrivals are dominated by Americans, followed by the British and Germans. Other top nationalities include Cypriots, Italians, French, Dutch, Israelis, Poles, and Turks.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
10.05.2024
Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence
10.05.2024

Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence

George Gavriilidis, CEO of the real estate consultancy Elxis highlights that Greek buyers are increasingly drawn to emerging locales.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
08.05.2024
Greek Easter 1.5bln-Euro Turnover Satisfies Retailers
08.05.2024

Greek Easter 1.5bln-Euro Turnover Satisfies Retailers

This year’s Orthodox Easter coincided with the beginning of the summer tourist season, resulting in a 15% increase in tourist traffic in downtown Athens

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

