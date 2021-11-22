A scientific team, which undertook the task of determining cheese-making yields, was set up by decision of the Minister of Rural Development and Food, Mr. Spilios Livanos.

This is a scientific team, the findings of which will be based on experiments and will then be used in a regulatory manner.

The task of the working group is to present a scientific conclusion on product technology, to define key components and their limits, to evaluate the technology entering the production line as well as to submit relevant findings for the institutionalization of cheese-making yields.

The experiments of the Working Group will be carried out at the Dairy Vocational School (EPAS) of Ioannina and at the Institute of Agricultural Technology – Dairy Department in Ioannina, of the Hellenic Agricultural Organization “DIMITRA” (ELGO- “DIMITRA”).