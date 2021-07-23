A revised map issued on Thursday by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows the large island of Crete, i.e. all four of its prefectures, in the “dark red zone” in terms of the number of the 14-day Covid-19 notifications per 100,000 population and positivity.

Other such regions designated at the highest level are the greater Athens area, the most populous region in Greece, the southern Aegean islands, the Epirus province, Thessaly and the Ionian islands.

Greece fares better in the map measuring Covid-19 test positivity, with some regions in the “yellow” zone (1 – 3.9 percent) and “green” zone, below 1 percent.

Finally, in terms of conducted tests, Greece is included in a the “deep green zone”.