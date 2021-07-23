Greece’s privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Friday announced that an e-auction process for four properties around the country was concluded, with total bids exceeding 4.24 million euros.

The process included the right of counter-offer via a relevant online platform.

Bids were placed for the transfer of surface rights, for 99 years, for the Kythnos Xenia Hotel, on the Cyclades island of Kythnos, by a private investor offering 2.862 million euros.

Additionally, a private investor offered 954,000 euros for a

multi-storey office building in central Athens, located on Ippokratous Ave.

Another two properties, an apartment in central Athens and a two-storey building used as a magistrate court Achaia prefecture, fetched bids of 281,000 and 145,000 euros, respectively.