Greek civil protection authorities on Thursday announced yet another measure for employees in the country’s tourism and food-and-beverage sectors that remain without a Covid-19 vaccination, saying the latter will now be obliged to provide a negative test result twice weekly.

According to relevant Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias, at least one self-test and one rapid test will be required, and obviously with a negative result for continued employment without the need for a quarantine.

Asked about this month’s mini “lockdown” on the popular holiday island of Mykonos, Hardalias referred to a slight drop in the infection rate, while adding that the measure was beneficial.

A 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on the specific Cyclades isle will expire on Monday, with authorities to announce whether or not the measure will be extended.