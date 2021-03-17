Turkish foreign minister Mevlet Cavusoglu has confirmed that he is to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on 14 April and said that the aim of the meeting is to lay the groundwork for a summit meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We shall hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the coming period,” Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

“We believe that it is useful for such talks to be held between the leaders and so when Nikos Dendias comes to Ankara we shall also discuss a [prospective] meeting between our president, Tayyip Erdogan and the prime minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” he announced.

Greek diplomatic sources indicated that the Dendias-Cavusoglu talks were discussed during political consultations between Greece and Turkey held parallel to ongoing exploratory talks.

Ιn that context, the acting general-secretary of the Greek foreign ministry, ambassador Themistoklis Demiris, informed Turkey’s deputy foreign minister, Sedat Onal, that Dendias has in principle accepted his Turkish counterpart’s invitation if the conditions are suitable.

“I am willing to meet with my Turkish counterpart and friend Mevlut Cavusoglu, but of course such a meeting must be held in a suitable climate for it to be meaningful,” Dendias stated recently.