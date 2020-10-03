Μια πάστορας έκανε ολοκληρωτική στροφή στη ζωή της, καθώς αποφάσισε να εγκαταλείψει την εκκλησία και να γίνει σπριπτιζέζ.
Η 36χρονη Νικόλ Μίτσελ έκανε την πρώτη της επανάσταση όταν ανακοίνωσε στην οικογένεια της, την απόφαση να γίνει πάστορας.
Όπως είπε η ίδια, πάντα ήθελε να γίνει αισθησιακή χορεύτρια, αλλά μεγάλωσε σε μια αυστηρή χριστιανική οικογένεια, που έβαλε τέλος στα όνειρά της.
View this post on Instagram
Ahh! The New York Post picked up my story!! And it’s true: I have never been more at home in my power, in my radiance, and in my divine essence. And I have never been happier. If I can sum up what I’ve learned these past 4 years in coming home to myself, it’s this: -> You can trust yourself. I know there are a lot of voices that have a lot of opinions on what you should and should not do, should and should not be, but you are the only one who knows who you came here to be. Trust yourself, listen to yourself, and BE yourself. The world will adjust. -> God goes with you. If you left the church like I did, you didn’t leave God behind. God went with you and will continue to go before you, stay beside you, and close all things behind you. God’s got you, boo. -> Life is beautiful on the other side. It’s scary to step into the unknown. We’ve been taught to fear ourselves, fear our desires, and fear the nudges of our hearts. But I’m telling you – your desires are leading you to a place that is so beautiful and expansive and free, you’ll be SO GLAD you took that leap of faith. Life really does get better. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has loved and supported me, both on this journey and in the publishing of my story! I am so humbled, honored, and grateful. You truly make the world a beautiful place.☺️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ You can read the article in my bio! ❤️❤️❤️ (Huge thanks to @makka_rena and @nypost for sharing my story!)
Τώρα αποκάλυψε πως είναι αμφιφυλόφιλη και έχει χαράξει μια νέα καριέρα ως στριπτιζέζ, μοντέλο και ερωτική χορεύτρια.
View this post on Instagram
I got some sizzling news for you. All month long I've been praying about what to offer you & what would best serve and support you. I could tell God was up to something, & I was trying to tune in & figure out what that was (not that God was being mysterious; it was just me getting up all in my head about it) & then on a call with my coach last week, the perfect offer came together! AND I AM SO FREAKING STOKED!!!! (Like, God is a genius; I love co-creating with him/her/them). We are coming up on the final 3 months of 2020. And we all know this year has been one for the books! With a global pandemic, anxiety and depression stats through the roof, mass layoffs, systemic racism & oppression rampant as ever, there has been A LOT of shifting & changing & rearranging. And it's understandable to want to throw your hat in and call it quits. But I don't want that to be you. I don't want this to be the end of your story. –> I want you to still have the most magical year yet (this year ain't even close to being over). –> I want you to experience the most love, happiness, success, & abundance to date. –> I want you to step powerfully into your identity as co-creator of your life & DECIDE how this year will end for you. I want you to have it all – precisely because it's 2020! This is why I am so stoked to introduce to you: Unfuckwithable – a 14 week journey to taking your power back and turning 2020 into the year of your dreams! I am so excited!!!! I want to give you the tools and support that will help you unlock new levels of success, happiness, & abundance NOW and that's exactly what Unfuckwithable is all about!!! – You get WEEKLY modules (wha??). – You get WEEKLY live calls (amazing!). – You get UNLIMITED access to and support from me (freakin priceless). All the way through to the end of 2020! In order to turn 2020 into the year of your dreams. I am so, so stoked to offer you this!!!! And as if that wasn't enough, when you pay in full, you get one of my absolute favorite courses for FREE!! This is THE MOST PACKED OFFER I have ever created and it's 75% off!!!! Go check it out now!!! Link is in my bio!!!! 📸: @tapemywildsideofficial
Όπως αναφέρει η NYP, η Νικόλ Μίτσελ, από μικρή λάτρευε να δίνει παραστάσεις μπροστά σε κόσμο.
«Από νεαρή ηλικία, φανταζόμουν ότι είμαι στριπτιζέζ. Αλλά θεωρούσα πως όλο αυτό είναι εντελώς αμαρτωλό και κακό», τονίζει η Μίτσελ που ξεκαθαρίζει στους θαυμαστές της πως από τότε που άφησε το θρησκευτικό αξίωμα της είναι ευτυχής.
Η Νικόλ είναι μητέρα τριών παιδιών, αρχικά αποφάσισε να γίνει πάστορας και θεωρήθηκε επαναστάτρια στα μάτια της οικογένειάς της.
«Πάντα μου έλεγαν πως η γυναίκα είναι για την κουζίνα και τα παιδιά αλλά εγώ δεν το πίστευα. Έτσι, παρά τα όσα μου έλεγαν, αποφάσισα να γίνω πάστορας» ανέφερε περιγράφοντας πως το 2011 μαζί με τον πρώην πρώην σύζυγός της πήγαν στην Εκκλησία Γούνλαντ Χιλς.
«Ένας από τους ποιμένες μου είπε: «Νικόλ, θα θέλαμε να είστε ένας από τους ποιμένες μας». Θα ήμουν στη σκηνή μπροστά σε χιλιάδες ανθρώπους, αυτό ήταν που ονειρευόμουν χρόνια», περιέγραψε.
Το 2016 όμως όλα αλλάζουν όταν η Νικόλ αρχίζει να αμφισβητεί τη σεξουαλικότητά της, αντιλαμβανόμενη ότι είναι bisexual.
«Ήξερα πως αν το αποκαλύψω, η εκκλησία δεν θα το δεχόταν», τόνισε.
View this post on Instagram
“I have to become so fucking rich because I have so much money I want to give away." This was one of my main motivations in getting rich/er. And it's true. There is so much money I want to give away (what I give now is amazing but I want to give even more!), so many lives to empower, so many generations to impact, and a legacy to create. Money has the power to heal, transform, and uplevel the lives of generations to come, and I am here to do just that. I am here to give wealth a good name. Everyone who steps into my orbit knows what I mean. Spend 5 minutes with me and you'll leave feeling so pumped up, so alive, and so unstoppable, that your life will never be the same. And I don't say that lightly. When you meet someone who is so free, so empowered, so grateful, and so alive, you immediately want what they have. Because you know that kind of presence, energy, and power doesn't come from some external source. It comes from the infinite, invisible, eternal source itself, and it's fucking contagious. The same is available to you. You CAN have your dreams come true. You CAN land your dream job. You CAN make a shit ton of money. You CAN become the star you were born to be. Hold that vision. Do the inner work. Put powerful support in your corner. AND YOU WILL FUCKING MAKE IT. There is no way but up. There is no choice but to succeed. There is no option but to make it. When you have that kind of resolve and one-of-a-kind support in your corner, you will be blown away by how fast your dreams come true. In my circle, we don't mess. We rise to the occasion. We get clear on our vision. We put support in place. And we manifest the shit out of our dreams. We do.not.stop. This is the circle you want to be in. This is the energy you want to partake in. This is the momentum you want in your corner. It's time for you to rise. And I am here to take you to the top. Work with me 1:1 or join my mastermind. Links in my bio.❤️ 📸: @trudgephoto
View this post on Instagram
Oh my GOSH, tonight’s call inside my manifestation course was NEXT LEVEL!!!🔥🤯🔥😏🔥🙌🏾🔥 The safety and vulnerability and transparency that happens in there is unlike anywhere else… and leads to such deep healing and transformation that not only changes their lives but heals the world! I’m telling you… when you sign up to work with me – whether 1:1, my mastermind, or my courses – you get so much more than you even realize. There is where fear is dissolved, desires are unearthed, power is unleashed, healing takes place, and transmutation happens. This is where dreams are born, miracles happen, and love is multiplied. I can not recommend being in a container like this enough. You don’t know what you’re missing out on until you’re on these calls and having these conversations, and you realize this is why magical things happen to people who put support in place. Next level support gets you next level results. And you are worthy of both. Manifestation students – make sure you watch the replay of tonight’s call! Everyone else – put support in place! Whether it’s me or someone else, pick someone who is living a version of the life you want, resonates with you, lights you up, and keeps you coming back for more. THEY are the ones to hire. Love you, believe in you, and always here for you. 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥 📸: @colbyfiles
View this post on Instagram
The patriarchy taught me that I don't belong in positions of power. My job was to play & stay small. Churches taught me that women don't belong in the pulpit. My job was to serve behind the scenes. Religion taught me to settle for crumbs & to not ask for more. My job was to sacrifice myself & put myself last. And after 33 years of trying to live by their rules, I literally collapsed & ended up in the ER twice in May of 2017. When you try to convince a star to not shine, you give it a death sentence. That’s when I knew something had to change. That's when I was divinely assigned the task to figure out my worth once and for all, give myself permission to do what I love and express myself fully, and to not stop until I was free, unleashed and unstoppable in every way. (And you know I did my homework 😎) I learned to stop giving my power away and gave myself my own damn leadership position. I learned that I was definitely not born to be behind the scenes and allowed myself to shine as the star I was born to be instead. I learned sacrificing myself was the exact opposite of what I was born to do and by prioritizing myself I was able to help more people and make a bigger difference. And here I am! Living in the state of my dreams, doing the work of my soul, serving badass clients, making money being me, and being interviewed and published across the globe! AND THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING. – I am living proof it is not too late. – I am living proof that you have ALL THE POWER WITHIN YOU to create the reality of your dreams. – I am living proof that your job is to figure out who you were born to be and to unleash that badass bitch in all her glory! You are here to live your purpose, unleash your passion, follow the dreams of your heart and to 👏🏾have👏🏾it👏🏾all👏🏾. Everything you want you can have, I promise. And if you're ready to take your life to the next level and become the star YOU were born to be, I got you. I am here to support you, guide you, and empower you to live a wildly free and beautifully abundant life. Click the link in my bio to work with me 1:1 or to join my mastermind! It’s time to rise and shine! 📸: @heresjohnny.photo