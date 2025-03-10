Attica’s Real Estate Market: Prices Surge 88% Since 2017

The real estate market in the Region of Attica which includes Greece’s capital city has been on a continuous upward trajectory in recent years, with industry experts suggesting that property prices in Greece have yet to reach their peak.

Interest in acquiring real estate is not solely driven by Greek buyers. Foreign investors, primarily from wealthier countries, are playing an increasingly significant role in the market. This sustained international demand has kept property prices elevated, surpassing supply levels. From 2017 to the second quarter of 2024, housing prices in Attica surged by 88%, while nationwide prices increased by 69.2%.

Property Prices

According to data from www.indomio.gr, the average asking price for residential properties in February 2025 stood at 2,944 euros per square meter, reflecting a 1.74% decrease compared to February 2024.

Over the past two years, the highest average price in Attica was recorded in June 2024 at 3,054 euros per square meter, while the lowest was in April 2023 at 2,772 euros per square meter.

Southern Suburbs

The average asking price for residential properties in the southern suburbs was 3,946 euros per square meter, marking a 5.71% decline from February 2024.

Within the southern suburbs, Vouliagmeni registered the highest asking price at 7,438 euros per square meter, while Vyronas had the lowest at 2,505 euros per square meter.

Eastern Suburbs

The average price for residential properties in the eastern suburbs stood at 2,268 euros per square meter, reflecting a 5.44% increase from February 2024.

Among the eastern suburbs, Gerakas had the highest asking price at 2,748 euros per square meter, while Grammatikó recorded the lowest at 1,241 euros per square meter.

Northern Suburbs

The northern suburbs saw an average price of 3,385 euros per square meter, marking a 5.68% increase from February 2024.

The most expensive area was Palaio Psychiko at 5,422 euros per square meter, while the most affordable was Agios Stefanos at 1,640 euros per square meter.

Western Suburbs

The average price for residential properties in the western suburbs in February 2025 was 2,034 euros per square meter, up 2.57% from February 2024.

In February 2025, Galatsi had the highest asking price at 2,561 euros per square meter, while Agia Varvara recorded the lowest at 1,318 euros per square meter.

Athens City Center

The city center remains a key area of interest, with an average asking price of 2,524 euros per square meter, reflecting a 5.21% increase from February 2024.