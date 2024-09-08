Κυριακή 08 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024
08.09.2024 | 22:30
Ο Απόστολος Γκλέτσος υποψήφιος για την ηγεσία του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.09.2024 | 20:16
Επίθεση με πέτρες σε αστικό λεωφορείο – Έσπασαν τα παράθυρα δίπλα σε επιβάτες
Energy Analyst to OT.gr: GSI Very Important for Entire EU
English edition 08 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024 | 17:41

Energy Analyst to OT.gr: GSI Very Important for Entire EU

Analyst Orestis Omran, during an interview at the OT.gr studio within TIF: ‘Implementation of the project will contribute to lifting Cyprus’ energy isolation’

Σύνταξη
88η ΔΕΘ

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM: Οσα έγιναν την τρίτη μέρα

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM: Οσα έγιναν την τρίτη μέρα

Spotlight

The significance of an ambitious initiative to connect the power grids of Israel to Cyprus and then on to mainland Greece – via an undersea cable spanning the breadth of the eastern Mediterranean – was underlined on Saturday by business consultant and energy analyst Orestis Omran during an interview at the OT.gr studio within the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The widely known project is officially called the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI).

“Implementation of the project will contribute to lifting Cyprus’ energy isolation. I believe that political courage is needed, and I believe that the issue will be resolved in the med-term with appropriate compromises and effective cost-sharing between the parties involved.”

Business consultant and energy analyst Orestis Omran during an interview at the OT.gr studio within the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Omran’s comments come ahead of a closely watched meeting on Tuesday in Nicosia chaired by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, with the participation of both the relevant Greek and Cypriot energy ministers, the CEO of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO or ADMIE)and the head of Cyprus independent power authority.

Earlier, IPTO CEO and chairman Manousos Manousakis stressed that the specific project entails a common European interest, although it continues to face serious regulatory framework hurdles, for which is why negotiations are ongoing.

As he said, the project is crucial for Europe. Specifically for Cyprus, he said the benefit is a reduction in the cost of electricity, on the one hand, while at the national level, it’s a crucial project in terms of its geo-political importance.

Source: tovima.com

Τα βήματα του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ μετά την μομφή και τι θα κάνει ο Στέφανος Κασσελάκης
Πολιτική

Τα βήματα του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ μετά την μομφή και τι θα κάνει ο Στέφανος Κασσελάκης

Η συνεδρίαση της Πολιτικής Γραμματείας, το επικείμενο συνέδριο και οι υποψηφιότητες για τις νέες εκλογές στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ. Ανοιχτό το ενδεχόμενο να είναι ξανά υποψήφιος ο κ. Κασσελάκης.

88η ΔΕΘ

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM: Οσα έγιναν την τρίτη μέρα

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM: Οσα έγιναν την τρίτη μέρα

88η ΔΕΘ

Μητσοτάκης: Μέτρα για τη μείωση των ενοικίων – Φρένο στο Airbnb

Μητσοτάκης: Μέτρα για τη μείωση των ενοικίων – Φρένο στο Airbnb

Επικαιρότητα 08.09.2024

Πυρ ομαδόν της αντιπολίτευσης για τις εξαγγελίες του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη

Τις προτεραιότητες της κυβέρνησης για την επόμενη τριετία ανέλυσε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, στη συνέντευξη Τύπου της Διεθνούς Έκθεσης Θεσσαλονίκης, με την αντιπολίτευση να απαντά στις εξαγγελίες του πρωθυπουργού.

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.09.2024

Στο «ραντάρ» του Αστέρα ο Μακελελέ

Τον Κλοντ Μακελελέ φαίνεται πως έχουν στο σόχαστρό τους για τη θέση του προπονητή οι άνθρωποι του Αστέρα Τρίπολης.

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.09.2024

Με Ντεσπότοφ η Βουλγαρία (1-0) – Νίκη και για την Δανία (2-0)

Το γκολ του Κίριλ Ντεσπότοφ έδωσε τη νίκη στη Βουλγαρία απέναντι στη Βόρεια Ιρλανδία, ενώ η Δανία νίκησε εύκολα με 2-0 τη Σερβία του Ζίβκοβιτς, με τον Πόουλσεν να πετυχαίνει ένα υπέροχο γκολ.

Σύνταξη
English edition

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates
English edition 02.09.2024

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates

Electricity bills for households with green tariffs are expected to fall as reported due to the subsidy which the Ministry of Environment and Energy will announce with prices ranging between 0.01 and 0.012 euros per KWh

Σύνταξη

ΔΕΘ: Πυρ ομαδόν της αντιπολίτευσης για τις εξαγγελίες του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη
Επικαιρότητα 08.09.2024

Πυρ ομαδόν της αντιπολίτευσης για τις εξαγγελίες του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη

Τις προτεραιότητες της κυβέρνησης για την επόμενη τριετία ανέλυσε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, στη συνέντευξη Τύπου της Διεθνούς Έκθεσης Θεσσαλονίκης, με την αντιπολίτευση να απαντά στις εξαγγελίες του πρωθυπουργού.

Σύνταξη
Με Ντεσπότοφ η Βουλγαρία (1-0) – Νίκη και για την Δανία (2-0)
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.09.2024

Με Ντεσπότοφ η Βουλγαρία (1-0) – Νίκη και για την Δανία (2-0)

Το γκολ του Κίριλ Ντεσπότοφ έδωσε τη νίκη στη Βουλγαρία απέναντι στη Βόρεια Ιρλανδία, ενώ η Δανία νίκησε εύκολα με 2-0 τη Σερβία του Ζίβκοβιτς, με τον Πόουλσεν να πετυχαίνει ένα υπέροχο γκολ.

Σύνταξη

Κυριακή 08 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024