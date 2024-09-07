Σάββατο 07 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024
07.09.2024
Ισχυρός σεισμός στην Τουρκία
BoG Maintains Core Forecasts For GDP Growth in 2024-2025
English edition 07 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024

BoG Maintains Core Forecasts For GDP Growth in 2024-2025

As per inflation, Greece’s central bank expects a continued slowdown this year, with the inflation rate dropping to 3%

88η ΔΕΘ

Spotlight

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Friday, in its monthly report on the Greek economy, forecast a slightly upward momentum for GDP growth in 2024 and 2025, although its core projections are unchanged.

According to the BoG, Greece’s economic growth will be boosted by investment, the flow of EU funds and private consumption.

Nevertheless, qualitative forecasts remain unchanged, namely, GDP growth of 2.2% this year, rising to 2.5% in 2025 and slightly leveling off to 2.3% in 2026.

As per inflation, Greece’s central bank expects a continued slowdown this year, with the inflation rate dropping to 3% this year on the back of finally de-escalating food prices, and decreasing non-energy industrial goods and services.

The BoG continued to identify risks vis-à-vis the economy to the possibility of worsening crises in the Mideast and Ukraine, along with uncertainly over energy prices.

Source: tovima.com

88η ΔΕΘ: Χωρίς μεγάλες προσδοκίες οι αγρότες για τις εξαγγελίες του πρωθυπουργού
Agro-in

Χωρίς μεγάλες προσδοκίες οι αγρότες για τις εξαγγελίες του πρωθυπουργού στη ΔΕΘ

Για το τι πραγματικά θα ανέμεναν να εξαγγελθεί από το βήμα στην 88η ΔΕΘ μιλούν στον ΟΤ εκπρόσωποι των συνεταιριστών και των αγροτών

88η ΔΕΘ

Inside Stories

Ο ΟΤ πρωταγωνιστής στη ΔΕΘ, τι φοβάται το Μαξίμου, έχουν μήνυμα στην Κύπρο και ο τζόγος με την Εθνική

Ο ΟΤ πρωταγωνιστής στη ΔΕΘ, τι φοβάται το Μαξίμου, έχουν μήνυμα στην Κύπρο και ο τζόγος με την Εθνική

Το σχέδιο ανάκαμψης 07.09.2024

Μετά τη θετική αξιολόγηση της ελληνικής οικονομίας από την DBRS το ενδιαφέρον στρέφεται στη Moody’s

Με την υγεία του τραπεζικού συστήματος να βελτιώνεται, το Ελληνικό Ταμείο Χρηματοπιστωτικής Σταθερότητας προχώρησε σε σημαντικές αποεπενδύσεις σε συστημικές τράπεζες

Μυρίζει μπαρούτι 07.09.2024

Εκατό μέλη της ΚΕ του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ζητούν από τον Κασσελάκη να πάει σε εκλογές – Όλο το κείμενο

Η ομάδα των «87» αναφέρει ότι ο πρόεδρος του κόμματος, Στέφανος Κασσελάκης, οφείλει επιτέλους να αναλάβει την ευθύνη και να προκηρύξει εκλογές. Και στο... βάθος πρόταση μομφής

Vita 07.09.2024

Garçon Cut: Να το τολμήσω;

Aν σας αρέσουν τα αγορέ μαλλιά αυτό το κούρεμα «garçon cut» είναι για εσάς.

Διακοπές

English edition

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates
English edition 02.09.2024

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates

Electricity bills for households with green tariffs are expected to fall as reported due to the subsidy which the Ministry of Environment and Energy will announce with prices ranging between 0.01 and 0.012 euros per KWh

Water Running Low for Athens
English edition 27.08.2024

Water Running Low for Athens

No restrictions are necessary yet, experts say, but alternative water sources are being sought and people advised to be mindful.

Ελληνική οικονομία: Μετά τη θετική αξιολόγηση από την DBRS το ενδιαφέρον στρέφεται στη Moody’s
Εκατό μέλη της ΚΕ του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ζητούν από τον Κασσελάκη να πάει σε εκλογές – Όλο το κείμενο
Η… αναβάθμιση που λείπει, τι περιμένει το Μαξίμου, το κυνήγι στο ράφι, το «δώρο» Βακάκη, η Lactalis και η φέτα

Η… αναβάθμιση που λείπει, τι περιμένει το Μαξίμου, το κυνήγι στο ράφι, το «δώρο» Βακάκη, η Lactalis και η φέτα

Τακτοποιήσεις αυθαιρέτων: Οι ημερομηνίες – κλειδιά για πρόστιμα και κατεδαφίσεις

Τακτοποιήσεις αυθαιρέτων: Οι ημερομηνίες – κλειδιά για πρόστιμα και κατεδαφίσεις

Προκλητικό ντοκιμαντέρ για το Famagusta ετοιμάζουν οι… Τούρκοι

Προκλητικό ντοκιμαντέρ για το Famagusta ετοιμάζουν οι… Τούρκοι

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Η πρώτη ανάρτηση του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο μετά τον γάμο του με την Μαράια

Η πρώτη ανάρτηση του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο μετά τον γάμο του με την Μαράια

Η καλή ψυχική υγεία περνάει από το… έντερο

Η καλή ψυχική υγεία περνάει από το… έντερο

Γιατί ένα περιβάλλον αγάπης έχει τόση σημασία για τα μωρά

Γιατί ένα περιβάλλον αγάπης έχει τόση σημασία για τα μωρά

Escape room έστησε η ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στην 88η ΔΕΘ για εικονικές αναζητήσεις

Escape room έστησε η ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στην 88η ΔΕΘ για εικονικές αναζητήσεις

Σάββατο 07 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024