BoG Maintains Core Forecasts For GDP Growth in 2024-2025
The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Friday, in its monthly report on the Greek economy, forecast a slightly upward momentum for GDP growth in 2024 and 2025, although its core projections are unchanged.
According to the BoG, Greece’s economic growth will be boosted by investment, the flow of EU funds and private consumption.
Nevertheless, qualitative forecasts remain unchanged, namely, GDP growth of 2.2% this year, rising to 2.5% in 2025 and slightly leveling off to 2.3% in 2026.
As per inflation, Greece’s central bank expects a continued slowdown this year, with the inflation rate dropping to 3% this year on the back of finally de-escalating food prices, and decreasing non-energy industrial goods and services.
The BoG continued to identify risks vis-à-vis the economy to the possibility of worsening crises in the Mideast and Ukraine, along with uncertainly over energy prices.
Source: tovima.com
