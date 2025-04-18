Παρασκευή 18 Απριλίου 2025
Easter Week in Greece: Holy Friday in Orthodoxy Today
English edition 18 Απριλίου 2025

Easter Week in Greece: Holy Friday in Orthodoxy Today

At the Vespers service on Friday evening the image of Christ is removed from the Cross and wrapped in a white cloth

Today the Orthodox Church observes Great and Holy Friday, the fifth day of the Holy and Great Easter Week, culminating in two days with Pascha, as Easter Sunday is called by the Church – from the Aramaic word for “Passover”.

Orthodox faithful around the world today commemorate the Holy Passion of Christ, as it is referred in the Liturgy and Orthodox tradition.

At the Vespers service on Friday evening the image of Christ is removed from the Cross and wrapped in a white cloth. Another icon, one that depicts the body of Christ removed from the Cross, appears on the Epitaphios – which is an icon typically consisting of a large, embroidered and richly adorned cloth, bearing an image of the dead body of Christ and known as “The Extreme Humility”. The latter is carried and placed in the Tomb during this solemn and reverent service.

Orthodox Churches also display an icon of the Crucifixion of Christ — shown nailed to the Cross. His right side is pierced and from the wound flows blood and water. At the foot of the Cross is a skull. (Golgotha, the Mount of the Crucifixion (Calvary), means “the place of the skull.”) Tradition related that the Cross of Christ stood directly over the grave of our Forefather Adam. On the top bar of the Cross is the inscription “I.N.B.I.”, the initials for the Greek words meaning “Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews.”

To the left of Christ, the Theotokos, the Virgin Mary, and St. Mary Magdalene are often pictured as well; the youthful St. John the Beloved Disciple and St. Longinus the Centurion (Mark 15:39) are shown to the right if they are depicted.

Another icon that depicts the events of Holy Friday is known as the Epitaphios Thrinos. In this icon, Christ has been taken off of the Cross, and His body is being prepared for burial. Shown around the body and mourning His death are His mother, the Theotokos, John the beloved disciple, Joseph of Arimathea and Mary Magdelene.

In addition to these icons, Orthodox churches march in procession and display a large wooden Crucifix with an image of Christ attached.

At the Vespers on Friday, the image of Christ is removed from the Cross and wrapped in a white cloth. Another icon, one that depicts the body of Christ removed from the Cross, appears on the Epitaphios (decorated bier) that is carried and placed in the Tomb during this service.

The Holy Passion, as Easter Week is known in Greece, began four days ago, on Holy Monday.

