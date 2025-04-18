Παρασκευή 18 Απριλίου 2025
Meloni and Trump Meet in Washington, Vow to Strengthen Western Ties
English edition 18 Απριλίου 2025 | 13:02

Meloni and Trump Meet in Washington, Vow to Strengthen Western Ties

“I am 100% sure there will be no problems reaching a deal on tariffs with the EU—none whatsoever,” Trump stressed.

Σύνταξη
Spotlight

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Holy Thursday, April 17, in a visit focused on reaffirming transatlantic ties and bolstering Western cooperation.

The meeting underscored shared priorities between the two leaders, ranging from economic and defense collaboration to energy security and space exploration.

“My goal is to make the West great again, and together we can achieve it. We will continue working toward that direction,” declared Meloni following her meeting with the U.S. president. “We can do it,” Trump replied, speaking to reporters. “In our meeting, we talked about trade and other issues. Meloni has made a real breakthrough in Europe,” he added.

Meloni highlighted the importance of revitalizing the West, not merely as a geographic concept but as a cultural and civilizational force. In this context, she emphasized Italy’s intention to increase imports of American liquefied natural gas and to raise defense spending to meet NATO’s 2% of GDP benchmark. She also pointed to her government’s interest in further developing nuclear energy.

Trade was a key topic during the talks, with both sides expressing optimism about future agreements. Trump signaled confidence in reaching a deal with the European Union on tariffs.

“I am 100% sure there will be no problems reaching a deal on tariffs with the EU—none whatsoever,” Trump stressed, adding that the trade agreement would be “fair”. He also expressed the belief that the U.S. would also strike a solid deal with China.

Meloni invited Trump to visit Italy in the near future—a gesture he accepted. The former U.S. president also praised the Italian leader’s role on the global stage, describing her as a strong and effective head of government who has significantly increased her influence in Europe.

While the meeting took place against the backdrop of broader geopolitical challenges, it projected a message of unity between two political figures who have often aligned on issues of national sovereignty, Western values, and economic realism.

Source: tovima.com

Οικονομία
ΙΟΒΕ: Πώς το δημογραφικό υπονομεύει την ανάπτυξη – Τι συμβαίνει στις ελληνικές περιφέρειες [γραφήματα]

ΙΟΒΕ: Πώς το δημογραφικό υπονομεύει την ανάπτυξη – Τι συμβαίνει στις ελληνικές περιφέρειες [γραφήματα]

Οικονομία
Ελληνικά ομόλογα: «Βράχος» σε έναν… αβέβαιο κόσμο

Ελληνικά ομόλογα: «Βράχος» σε έναν… αβέβαιο κόσμο

Σύνταξη
inTown
Σύνταξη
English edition
Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025
English edition 16.04.25

Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025

The data released today by the Bank of Greece revealed that the central government’s overall cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.465 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a deficit of €359 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Σύνταξη
French Finesse…
English edition 16.04.25

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories

Σύνταξη
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present
English edition 16.04.25

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution

Σύνταξη
