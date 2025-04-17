Παρασκευή 18 Απριλίου 2025
17.04.2025
Διπλός σεισμός στον Πόρο - Αισθητός στην Αθήνα
17.04.2025
Λέσβος: Ακέφαλο πτώμα άνδρα εντοπίστηκε στη θάλασσα
17.04.2025
Πώς θα λειτουργήσουν τα Μέσα Μαζικής Μεταφοράς ενόψει Πάσχα
Greek Kiwifruit Exports Smash 200,000-Ton Mark, Setting New Record
Greek Kiwifruit Exports Smash 200,000-Ton Mark, Setting New Record

According to data by the Association of Greek Fruit, Vegetable and Juice Exporters, Incofruit Hellas, between September 1, 2024, and April 17, 2025, kiwifruit exports increased by 14.2%.

Greece’s kiwifruit exports have surpassed the 200,000-ton milestone for the first time, marking a record-breaking season as volumes shipped abroad continue to rise significantly.

According to data by the Association of Greek Fruit, Vegetable and Juice Exporters, Incofruit Hellas, between September 1, 2024, and April 17, 2025, kiwifruit exports increased by 14.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching 208,679 tons.

While the flow of orange and mandarin exports has remained steady, the market saw notable imports of Egyptian oranges for both domestic consumption and transit purposes, as well as Egyptian mandarins and Romanian oranges, Incofruit Hellas reported.

Despite the stable trend in orange exports, volumes did rise slightly to 268,834 tons—up 4.6% from last year’s 257,120 tons. Mandarin exports, meanwhile, surged to 151,621 tons, posting a record 11.9% increase from 135,549 tons in the 2023/24 season.

Strawberry exports saw a dip of 3.8%, totaling 51,300 tons between January 1 and April 17, 2025, compared to 53,200 tons during the same period last year.

Apple exports have continued at a modest pace but registered a sharp increase. Between September 1, 2024, and April 17, 2025, they rose by 44.7% compared to the previous year. At the same time, Greece imported 5,000 tons of apples from Poland, North Macedonia, and Spain.

Exports of tomatoes and cucumbers are also on the rise. Cucumber exports from September 1, 2024, to April 17, 2025, saw a 3% increase from the year before. Tomato exports saw a more dramatic rise of 32.3% between January 1 and April 17, 2025, climbing to 22,700 tons. The bulk of these tomatoes were shipped to Bulgaria, Albania, and Romania. Meanwhile, imports from Spain and Turkey surpassed 1,200 tons.

Call for Enhanced Quality Controls

Since early 2025, the movement of goods between Greece and both Bulgaria and Romania has become easier following the two countries’ inclusion in the Schengen Area. While this development facilitates trade, exporters are urging authorities to step up inspections.

“There is a pressing need for thorough and representative quality and health checks, especially in production regions and at exit points,” noted Incofruit Hellas representative Giorgos Polychronakis.

Δολάριο: Γιατί ο κόσμος χάνει την πίστη του στο πανίσχυρο αμερικανικό νόμισμα

Δολάριο: Γιατί ο κόσμος χάνει την πίστη του στο πανίσχυρο αμερικανικό νόμισμα

Μπλακ άουτ το Πάσχα: Σήμανε συναγερμό ο ΑΔΜΗΕ στους ηλεκτροπαραγωγούς φωτοβολταϊκών – Ζητά περικοπές

Μπλακ άουτ το Πάσχα: Σήμανε συναγερμό ο ΑΔΜΗΕ στους ηλεκτροπαραγωγούς φωτοβολταϊκών – Ζητά περικοπές

