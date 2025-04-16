Τετάρτη 16 Απριλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.04.2025 | 21:01
Επεισόδια στις αγροτικές φυλακές Τίρυνθας – Τουλάχιστον 4 τραυματίες μετά από συμπλοκή κρατουμένων
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.04.2025 | 19:09
ΕΟΦ: Προσοχή σε φάρμακα για σεξουαλική απόδοση και απώλεια κιλών
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Eurozone Inflation Eases to 2.2% in March
English edition 16 Απριλίου 2025 | 20:35

Eurozone Inflation Eases to 2.2% in March

Compared to February, inflation decreased in 16 member states, remained unchanged in one, and rose in ten.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Σχέση: Οι ενδείξεις ότι ο σύντροφός σας κάνει “quiet quitting”

Σχέση: Οι ενδείξεις ότι ο σύντροφός σας κάνει “quiet quitting”

Spotlight

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone edged down to 2.2% in March 2025, from 2.3% in February, according to the latest data released on Tuesday, April 15. Across the broader European Union, inflation stood at 2.5%.

Among member states, France recorded the lowest annual inflation at 0.9%, followed by Denmark (1.4%) and Luxembourg (1.5%). At the other end of the spectrum, Romania experienced the highest rate at 5.1%, with Hungary (4.8%) and Poland (4.4%) also facing elevated inflation levels.

Compared to February, inflation decreased in 16 member states, remained unchanged in one, and rose in ten.

In Greece, the inflation rate rose slightly to 3.1% in March, up from February but broadly in line with January’s figure.

Breaking down the main components of Eurozone inflation, services saw the highest annual increase at 3.5% in March—slightly down from 3.7% in February.

Food, alcohol, and tobacco followed, with a 2.9% increase, up from 2.7% the previous month. Non-energy industrial goods remained stable at 0.6%, while energy prices fell by 1.0%, reversing a slight rise of 0.2% in February.

Each of these components contributes differently to the overall inflation picture. According to the 2025 weighting for the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), services make up the largest share, accounting for roughly 45.7% of household monetary spending in the Eurozone.

Non-energy industrial goods represent about 25.6%, while food, alcohol, and tobacco make up 19.3%, and energy accounts for 9.4%.

While food and energy together represent less than one-third of household expenditures, they can significantly influence headline inflation, as their prices tend to fluctuate more sharply than those of other categories.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλού… κόστους η διόρθωση με αντίσταση στις 1.650 μονάδες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλού… κόστους η διόρθωση με αντίσταση στις 1.650 μονάδες

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Σχέση: Οι ενδείξεις ότι ο σύντροφός σας κάνει “quiet quitting”

Σχέση: Οι ενδείξεις ότι ο σύντροφός σας κάνει “quiet quitting”

Ενέργεια
Παπασταύρου: Ο Θαλάσσιος Χωροταξικός Σχεδιασμός είναι μια παρακαταθήκη για το μέλλον

Παπασταύρου: Ο Θαλάσσιος Χωροταξικός Σχεδιασμός είναι μια παρακαταθήκη για το μέλλον

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Γαλλική φινέτσα
Σπορ 16.04.25

Γαλλική φινέτσα

Από τη μια ο Υβ Τριαντάφυλλος. Από την άλλη ο Ρομέν Αργυρούδης. Και ανάμεσά τους πολλές ποδοσφαιρικές αναμνήσεις

Σύνταξη
Τάκης Λεμονής: Για πάντα εδώ…
Σπορ 16.04.25

Τάκης Λεμονής: Για πάντα εδώ…

Ο άνθρωπος που δεν έφυγε ποτέ από τον Ολυμπιακό, ακόμη κι όταν είχε φύγει. Παντοτινός στρατιώτης και η επιτομή της λύσης εμπιστοσύνης

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025
English edition 16.04.25

Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025

The data released today by the Bank of Greece revealed that the central government’s overall cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.465 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a deficit of €359 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Σύνταξη
French Finesse…
English edition 16.04.25

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories

Σύνταξη
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present
English edition 16.04.25

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution

Σύνταξη
inStream
ΠΑΣΟΚ και ΣΥΡΙΖΑ διαψεύδουν τον Δένδια για την 4η φρεγάτα – «Δεν ενημέρωσες τα κόμματα»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 16.04.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ και ΣΥΡΙΖΑ διαψεύδουν τον Δένδια για την 4η φρεγάτα – «Δεν ενημέρωσες τα κόμματα»

Επιμένουν τα κόμματα της αντιπολίτευσης ότι ο υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας δεν ενημέρωσε την επιτροπή Εξοπλιστικών της Βουλής για την πρόθεση της κυβέρνησης να προμηθευτεί και τέταρτη φρεγάτα

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νιούκαστλ – Κρίσταλ Πάλας
Premier League 16.04.25

LIVE: Νιούκαστλ – Κρίσταλ Πάλας

LIVE: Νιούκαστλ - Κρίσταλ Πάλας. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Νιούκαστλ - Κρίσταλ Πάλας για την 29η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ίντερ – Μπάγερν Μονάχου
Champions League 16.04.25

LIVE: Ίντερ – Μπάγερν Μονάχου

LIVE: Ίντερ - Μπάγερν Μονάχου. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Ίντερ - Μπάγερν Μονάχου για τα προημιτελικά του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sports 3.

Σύνταξη
Ιερώνυμος στο Breitbart: Θετική εξέλιξη η εκλογή του Τραμπ – Να επιδείξει αυτοσυγκράτηση
Ελλάδα 16.04.25

Ιερώνυμος στο Breitbart: Θετική εξέλιξη η εκλογή του Τραμπ – Να επιδείξει αυτοσυγκράτηση

Ο Ιερώνυμος είπε ότι συμφωνεί με τη γενική κατεύθυνση της πολιτικής Τραμπ στα οικονομικά και τα πολιτισμικά θέματα, αλλά τόνισε ότι ο πρόεδρος θα πρέπει να είναι προσεκτικός ώστε να αποφευχθεί η διολίσθηση σε πόλεμο.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Άρσεναλ
Champions League 16.04.25

LIVE: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Άρσεναλ

LIVE: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης - Άρσεναλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης - Άρσεναλ για τα προημιτελικά του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sports 2.

Σύνταξη
Τα εξώδικα της «Ομάδας Αλήθειας» σε πολιτικά στελέχη και οι… συμπτώσεις με τον κομματικό μηχανισμό της ΝΔ
Συμπτώσεις 16.04.25

Τα εξώδικα της «Ομάδας Αλήθειας» σε πολιτικά στελέχη και οι… συμπτώσεις με τον κομματικό μηχανισμό της ΝΔ

Όταν τα εξώδικα της «Ομάδας Αλήθειας» σε πολιτικούς που άσκησαν κριτική, εμμέσως αποκαλύπτουν σχέσεις με τον κομματικό μηχανισμό. Ο δικηγόρος που τα υπογράφει είχε δικηγορικό γραφείο μαζί με τον Παύλο Μαρινάκη, και διαθέτει πλούσιο πορτφόλιο σε συμβάσεις παροχής δικηγορικών υπηρεσιών προς φορείς του Δημοσίου.

Ειδικός Συνεργάτης
Απόσυρση Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ – Τι κάνει μια σταρ μεγατόνων στον ελεύθερο χρόνο της;
Έσπασε το καλούπι 16.04.25

Απόσυρση Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ - Τι κάνει μια σταρ μεγατόνων στον ελεύθερο χρόνο της;

«Δεν τσιρίζει, αλλά γελάει. Δεν περπατάει, γλιστράει. Δεν εξευτελίζεται με τις πεζές ανησυχίες του εγώ. Γι' αυτό είναι πολύ δύσκολο να πιστέψει κανείς ότι η Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ "τα παρατάει"».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
LIVE: Ναντέρ – ΑΕΚ
Μπάσκετ 16.04.25

LIVE: Ναντέρ – ΑΕΚ

LIVE: Ναντέρ – ΑΕΚ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Ναντέρ – ΑΕΚ για τα προημιτελικά του Basketball Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sports 4.

Σύνταξη
Ρωσία: Ζητάει από τις ΗΠΑ να αγοράσει αεροπλάνα από τη Boeing με «παγωμένα» κεφάλαια
Διεθνής Οικονομία 16.04.25

Η Ρωσία ζητάει από τις ΗΠΑ να αγοράσει αεροπλάνα από τη Boeing με «παγωμένα» κεφάλαια

Η Ρωσία ζητά να αγοράσει αεροσκάφη Boeing κατανοώντας ότι «τα δεσμευμένα κεφάλαια δεν μπορούν να χρησιμοποιηθούν για την αγορά των αεροσκαφών χωρίς να υπάρχει εκεχειρία»

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Πώς είναι δυνατόν όσο ανακοίνωνε δασμούς ο Τραμπ, να αυξανόταν το ΑΕΠ της Κίνας;
Παράδοξο; 16.04.25

Πώς είναι δυνατόν όσο ανακοίνωνε δασμούς ο Τραμπ, να αυξανόταν το ΑΕΠ της Κίνας;

Η Άνοιξη του 2025 σίγουρα μπήκε με το δεξί για το Πεκίνο, βλέποντας να αυξάνεται το ΑΕΠ, ενώ η Ουάσινγκτον κλιμάκωνε τον οικονομικό πόλεμο για να πετύχει το αντίθετο.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Must Read
Ο φόβος των ομολόγων, το «μάθημα» του ΧΑ, το growth της ΑΕΜ, οι «εκπλήξεις» του Μυτιληναίου, ανησύχησε ο Ανδριόπουλος, έκανε τη «διαφορά» η Κεφαλογιάννη, οι δωρεές του Μυστακίδη

Ο φόβος των ομολόγων, το «μάθημα» του ΧΑ, το growth της ΑΕΜ, οι «εκπλήξεις» του Μυτιληναίου, ανησύχησε ο Ανδριόπουλος, έκανε τη «διαφορά» η Κεφαλογιάννη, οι δωρεές του Μυστακίδη

Χαμηλό ενδιαφέρον για άτοκα δάνεια χωρίς εισοδηματικά κριτήρια

Χαμηλό ενδιαφέρον για άτοκα δάνεια χωρίς εισοδηματικά κριτήρια

Ο Μητσοτάκης τα είπε, ο Τραμπ τα… άκουσε

Ο Μητσοτάκης τα είπε, ο Τραμπ τα… άκουσε

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Η Selena Gomez με το πιο γλυκό μανικιούρ της άνοιξης

Η Selena Gomez με το πιο γλυκό μανικιούρ της άνοιξης

Δωρεάν και χωρίς συνταγή γιατρού- «Θεραπεύει» το σεξ τις ημικρανίες;

Δωρεάν και χωρίς συνταγή γιατρού- «Θεραπεύει» το σεξ τις ημικρανίες;

Παιδιά: Γιατί είναι τόσο αντιδραστικά το πρωί;

Παιδιά: Γιατί είναι τόσο αντιδραστικά το πρωί;

«Χειροπέδες» σε 6 μέλη συμμορίας σεσημασμένων κακοποιών

«Χειροπέδες» σε 6 μέλη συμμορίας σεσημασμένων κακοποιών

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 16 Απριλίου 2025
Απόρρητο