16.04.2025 | 19:09
ΕΟΦ: Προσοχή σε φάρμακα για σεξουαλική απόδοση και απώλεια κιλών
Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025
English edition 16 Απριλίου 2025 | 19:06

Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025

The data released today by the Bank of Greece revealed that the central government’s overall cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.465 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a deficit of €359 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Εργασία: Η παραίτηση είναι… μεταδοτική

Εργασία: Η παραίτηση είναι… μεταδοτική

Greece recorded a primary cash surplus of €4.1 billion for the period January to March 2025, a significant increase from the €2.4 billion surplus registered during the same period last year, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The data released today by the Bank of Greece revealed that the central government’s overall cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.465 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a deficit of €359 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

During this period, revenues from the regular state budget rose to €16.852 billion, up from €14.861 billion a year earlier. On the expenditure side, regular budget spending amounted to €15.478 billion, compared to €14.343 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Source: tovima.com

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλού… κόστους η διόρθωση με αντίσταση στις 1.650 μονάδες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλού… κόστους η διόρθωση με αντίσταση στις 1.650 μονάδες

Vita.gr

Εργασία: Η παραίτηση είναι… μεταδοτική

Εργασία: Η παραίτηση είναι… μεταδοτική

Επιχειρήσεις
Ελλάκτωρ: Συμφωνία Motor Oil – Reggeborgh για παράταση του Call Option αγοράς 5,2 εκατ. μετοχών

Ελλάκτωρ: Συμφωνία Motor Oil – Reggeborgh για παράταση του Call Option αγοράς 5,2 εκατ. μετοχών

Γαλλική φινέτσα
Σπορ 16.04.25

Γαλλική φινέτσα

Από τη μια ο Υβ Τριαντάφυλλος. Από την άλλη ο Ρομέν Αργυρούδης. Και ανάμεσά τους πολλές ποδοσφαιρικές αναμνήσεις

Σύνταξη
Τάκης Λεμονής: Για πάντα εδώ…
Σπορ 16.04.25

Τάκης Λεμονής: Για πάντα εδώ…

Ο άνθρωπος που δεν έφυγε ποτέ από τον Ολυμπιακό, ακόμη κι όταν είχε φύγει. Παντοτινός στρατιώτης και η επιτομή της λύσης εμπιστοσύνης

Σύνταξη
English edition
French Finesse…
English edition 16.04.25

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories

Σύνταξη
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present
English edition 16.04.25

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution

Σύνταξη
«Ο Ιησούς από τη Ναζαρέτ» αλά Τζεφιρέλι: 7 +1 αστοχίες του τηλεοπτικού έπους
Βίβλος 16.04.25
Βίβλος 16.04.25

«Ο Ιησούς από τη Ναζαρέτ» αλά Τζεφιρέλι: 7 +1 αστοχίες του τηλεοπτικού έπους

«Ο Ιησούς από τη Ναζαρέτ» είναι ο «τόπος» όπου ο Πιλάτος πλένει τα χέρια του πριν τη δίκη του Χριστού, ανύπαρκτοι χαρακτήρες εμφανίζονται, άλλοι φτάνουν λάθος ώρα ή έχουν ονόματα πριν βαφτιστούν κ.α.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Βρετανία: Γυναίκα υπεβλήθη σε υστερεκτομή αλλά οι γιατροί είχαν κάνει λάθος διάγνωση
Κόσμος 16.04.25
Κόσμος 16.04.25

«Οι γιατροί μου διέγνωσαν λάθος καρκίνο» – Γυναίκα υπεβλήθη σε υστερεκτομή μετά από λάθος διάγνωση

Η 32χρονη υποβλήθηκε σε χειρουργική επέμβαση για την αφαίρεση αυτού που της είχαν πει ότι ήταν καρκίνος των ωοθηκών. Οι γιατροί συνειδητοποίησαν όμως, ότι είχαν κάνει λάθος.

Σύνταξη
Σακελλαρίδης: Ο φόβος αλλάζει στρατόπεδο. Ούτε βήμα πίσω – Εξώδικο από την «Ομάδα Αλήθειας»
«Να απολογηθούν» 16.04.25
«Να απολογηθούν» 16.04.25

Εξώδικο και στον Σακελλαρίδη από την «Ομάδα Αλήθειας» - «Ο φόβος αλλάζει στρατόπεδο. Ούτε βήμα πίσω»

Ο Γαβριήλ Σακελλαρίδης τονίζει πως «έχει έρθει η ώρα να δώσουν απαντήσεις και να απολογηθούν για τον προπαγανδιστικό μηχανισμό που έχουν στήσει και τις ροές χρήματος»

Σύνταξη
Πώς θα εφαρμόσει η κυβέρνηση την εθνική στρατηγική αποτροπής μεταναστευτικών ροών;
Επικαιρότητα 16.04.25
Επικαιρότητα 16.04.25

Πώς θα εφαρμόσει η κυβέρνηση την εθνική στρατηγική αποτροπής μεταναστευτικών ροών;

«Η αντιμετώπιση της παράνομης μετανάστευσης είναι υπόθεση εθνικής ασφάλειας και προϋποθέτει ενεργητική αποτροπή και στενή συνεργασία» σημείωσε ο υπουργός Μετανάστευσης και Ασύλου, Μάκης Βορίδης.

Σύνταξη
Αεροδρόμιο Ντόλι Πάρτον: 51.000 και πλέον υπογραφές για μετονομασία του αεροδρομίου στο Νάσβιλ
Go Fun 16.04.25
Go Fun 16.04.25

Αεροδρόμιο Ντόλι Πάρτον: 51.000 και πλέον υπογραφές για μετονομασία του αεροδρομίου στο Νάσβιλ

Ένα αίτημα στο Change.org για να μετονομαστεί το Διεθνές Αεροδρόμιο του Νάσβιλ σε Αεροδρόμιο Ντόλι Πάρτον έχει συγκεντρώσει περισσότερες από 51.000 υπογραφές μέχρι σήμερα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ρωσία: Μήνες μετά την εισβολή των Ουκρανών, συνελήφθη ο πρώην κυβερνήτης του Κουρσκ
Ετεροχρονισμένα 16.04.25
Ετεροχρονισμένα 16.04.25

Ρωσία: Μήνες μετά την εισβολή των Ουκρανών, συνελήφθη ο πρώην κυβερνήτης του Κουρσκ

Τις πρώτες ώρες της ουκρανικής εισβολής στο Κουρσκ τον περασμένο Αύγουστο, ο Σμιρνόφ επανειλημμένα διαβεβαίωνε το Κρεμλίνο ότι η περιοχή αυτή στην δυτική Ρωσία, στα σύνορα με την Ουκρανία, είναι υπό έλεγχο

Σύνταξη
Ο φόβος των ομολόγων, το «μάθημα» του ΧΑ, το growth της ΑΕΜ, οι «εκπλήξεις» του Μυτιληναίου, ανησύχησε ο Ανδριόπουλος, έκανε τη «διαφορά» η Κεφαλογιάννη, οι δωρεές του Μυστακίδη

Ο φόβος των ομολόγων, το «μάθημα» του ΧΑ, το growth της ΑΕΜ, οι «εκπλήξεις» του Μυτιληναίου, ανησύχησε ο Ανδριόπουλος, έκανε τη «διαφορά» η Κεφαλογιάννη, οι δωρεές του Μυστακίδη

Χαμηλό ενδιαφέρον για άτοκα δάνεια χωρίς εισοδηματικά κριτήρια

Χαμηλό ενδιαφέρον για άτοκα δάνεια χωρίς εισοδηματικά κριτήρια

Ο Μητσοτάκης τα είπε, ο Τραμπ τα… άκουσε

Ο Μητσοτάκης τα είπε, ο Τραμπ τα… άκουσε

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Η Selena Gomez με το πιο γλυκό μανικιούρ της άνοιξης

Η Selena Gomez με το πιο γλυκό μανικιούρ της άνοιξης

Δωρεάν και χωρίς συνταγή γιατρού- «Θεραπεύει» το σεξ τις ημικρανίες;

Δωρεάν και χωρίς συνταγή γιατρού- «Θεραπεύει» το σεξ τις ημικρανίες;

Παιδιά: Γιατί είναι τόσο αντιδραστικά το πρωί;

Παιδιά: Γιατί είναι τόσο αντιδραστικά το πρωί;

«Χειροπέδες» σε 6 μέλη συμμορίας σεσημασμένων κακοποιών

«Χειροπέδες» σε 6 μέλη συμμορίας σεσημασμένων κακοποιών

