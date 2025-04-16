Bank of Greece: Primary Gov. Surplus €4.1b Jan.-March 2025

Greece recorded a primary cash surplus of €4.1 billion for the period January to March 2025, a significant increase from the €2.4 billion surplus registered during the same period last year, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The data released today by the Bank of Greece revealed that the central government’s overall cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.465 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a deficit of €359 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

During this period, revenues from the regular state budget rose to €16.852 billion, up from €14.861 billion a year earlier. On the expenditure side, regular budget spending amounted to €15.478 billion, compared to €14.343 billion in the first quarter of 2024.