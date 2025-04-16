Greece Defines Continental Shelf Limits and Maritime Zones in Landmark EU Document

For the first time, the potential limits of Greece’s continental shelf are officially outlined in an EU regulatory document, establishing the full extent of its influence over maritime zones, including those of the mainland and islands.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments, issued the founding act of the National Maritime Spatial Strategy (NMSS), on April 16. This document details and visualizes, through a map, the country’s Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP).

The areas represented on the map include the Greek-Italian agreements on the delimitation of Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) from 1977 and 2020, as well as the 2020 Greek-Egyptian agreement. These boundaries are consistent with those established by Law 4001/2011.

For non-delimited regions, the map marks the median line, which sets the outer boundary of Greece’s continental shelf until delimitation agreements are made with neighboring states, whose coasts are adjacent or opposite to Greece’s.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is a significant initiative as it marks the first time Greece has set clear rules for the organization of its maritime space. Government sources emphasize that this action closes unresolved issues from the past, asserting Greece’s national interests in a concrete, effective manner rather than through empty political gestures.

Officials also stressed that resolving past issues does not preclude dialogue with Turkey. They noted that disagreement does not mean a cessation of discussions, and while talks are ongoing, Greece continues to stand firm on its positions. Greece’s aim, they affirmed, is to foster a positive atmosphere in relations with Turkey based on international law and good neighborly relations.

The Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP) framework represents a comprehensive approach to spatial planning and is crucial for the successful development of a blue and circular economy. It clearly outlines the human activities that can take place across Greece’s maritime zones while prioritizing the imperative protection of the environment.

With the introduction of MSP and NMSS, for the first time, the Greek state is defining specific uses for its maritime zones, fulfilling its obligations under Directive 2014/89/EU, and asserting the rights granted by International Law.

Source: tovima.com