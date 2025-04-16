Τετάρτη 16 Απριλίου 2025
Greece Defines Continental Shelf Limits and Maritime Zones in Landmark EU Document
Greece Defines Continental Shelf Limits and Maritime Zones in Landmark EU Document

The Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP) framework represents a comprehensive approach to spatial planning and is crucial for the successful development of a blue and circular economy

For the first time, the potential limits of Greece’s continental shelf are officially outlined in an EU regulatory document, establishing the full extent of its influence over maritime zones, including those of the mainland and islands.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments, issued the founding act of the National Maritime Spatial Strategy (NMSS), on April 16. This document details and visualizes, through a map, the country’s Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP).

The areas represented on the map include the Greek-Italian agreements on the delimitation of Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) from 1977 and 2020, as well as the 2020 Greek-Egyptian agreement. These boundaries are consistent with those established by Law 4001/2011.

For non-delimited regions, the map marks the median line, which sets the outer boundary of Greece’s continental shelf until delimitation agreements are made with neighboring states, whose coasts are adjacent or opposite to Greece’s.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is a significant initiative as it marks the first time Greece has set clear rules for the organization of its maritime space. Government sources emphasize that this action closes unresolved issues from the past, asserting Greece’s national interests in a concrete, effective manner rather than through empty political gestures.

Officials also stressed that resolving past issues does not preclude dialogue with Turkey. They noted that disagreement does not mean a cessation of discussions, and while talks are ongoing, Greece continues to stand firm on its positions. Greece’s aim, they affirmed, is to foster a positive atmosphere in relations with Turkey based on international law and good neighborly relations.

The Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP) framework represents a comprehensive approach to spatial planning and is crucial for the successful development of a blue and circular economy. It clearly outlines the human activities that can take place across Greece’s maritime zones while prioritizing the imperative protection of the environment.

With the introduction of MSP and NMSS, for the first time, the Greek state is defining specific uses for its maritime zones, fulfilling its obligations under Directive 2014/89/EU, and asserting the rights granted by International Law.

English edition
French Finesse…
English edition 16.04.25

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories

Σύνταξη
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present
English edition 16.04.25

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution

Σύνταξη
A Legendary back-to-back
English edition 14.04.25

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement

Σύνταξη
Κουτσούμπας: Δραστική μείωση της τιμής των ακτοπλοϊκών – Δωρεάν μετακίνηση για ειδικές κατηγορίες
Λιμάνι Πειραιά 16.04.25

Κουτσούμπας: Δραστική μείωση της τιμής των ακτοπλοϊκών – Δωρεάν μετακίνηση για ειδικές κατηγορίες

«Δεν είναι μόνο τα πανάκριβα εισιτήρια, δεν είναι μόνο το πανάκριβο πασχαλινό τραπέζι, είναι και το τεράστιο πρόβλημα της έλλειψης στην ακτοπλοϊκή  διασύνδεση των νησιών», τόνισε ο Δημήτρης Κουτσούμπας

Σύνταξη
Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα: «Η Γάζα έχει μετατραπεί σε ομαδικό τάφο» – Τι καταγγέλλει η ΜΚΟ
Εκπέμπουν SOS 16.04.25

«Η Γάζα έχει μετατραπεί σε ομαδικό τάφο» - Τι καταγγέλλουν οι Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα

Το Ισραήλ εμποδίζει την είσοδο κάθε είδους ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας - Σύμφωνα με τους Γιατρούς Χωρίς Σύνορα, τα αποθέματα τροφίμων, καυσίμων και φαρμάκων έχουν εξαντληθεί

Σύνταξη
«Δεν είδα τίποτα» – Τι ισχυρίστηκε ο οδηγός του φορτηγού που δεν φρέναρε ούτε την τελευταία στιγμή
Κοζάνη 16.04.25

«Δεν είδα τίποτα» – Τι ισχυρίστηκε ο οδηγός του φορτηγού που δεν φρέναρε ούτε την τελευταία στιγμή

Οι αστυνομικοί που εξετάζουν τα δεδομένα του τραγικού δυστυχήματος στην Κοζάνη εκτιμούν ότι ο οδηγός του φορτηγού δεν πάτησε καθόλου φρένο προτού πέσει πάνω στα δύο ΙΧ.

Σύνταξη
Διαμαντοπούλου: Ήρεμα νερά δεν σημαίνει ανεπίτρεπτη αδράνεια στην εξωτερική πολιτική
«Ατολμία» 16.04.25

Διαμαντοπούλου: Ήρεμα νερά δεν σημαίνει ανεπίτρεπτη αδράνεια στην εξωτερική πολιτική

«Χρειάστηκε να βγει η Τουρκία σήμερα και να βάλει τα μισά ελληνικά νησιά λέγοντας ότι είναι τάχα η δική της επιστημονική μελέτη, για να βγει το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών κατόπιν», τόνισε η Άννα Διαμαντοπούλου

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Καλπάζει η ακρίβεια, πολύ μεγάλες διαφορές στο Καλάθι του Πάσχα σε σχέση με πέρσι
ΠΑΣΟΚ 16.04.25

Τσουκαλάς: Καλπάζει η ακρίβεια, πολύ μεγάλες διαφορές στο Καλάθι του Πάσχα σε σχέση με πέρσι

«Ενώ η κυβέρνηση έχει εισπράξει το πρώτο τρίμηνο του 2025, 12,1% παραπάνω φόρους σε σχέση με πέρυσι επέλεξε να μη δώσει κάποια ενίσχυση σε χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους, τόνισε ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ

Σύνταξη
Ο Τραμπ εκτοξεύει τους δασμούς στο 245% γιατί η Κίνα έχει κάτι μοναδικό και δεν το μοιράζεται
Ήρθε η ώρα 16.04.25

Ο Τραμπ εκτοξεύει τους δασμούς στο 245% γιατί η Κίνα έχει κάτι μοναδικό και δεν το μοιράζεται

Αν τα βασικά συστατικά που απαρτίζουν τα πιο σύγχρονα όπλα των ΗΠΑ προέρχονται από κινεζικά χέρια και το Πεκίνο αρνείται να τα μοιραστεί, τότε εξηγείται το δυσθεώρητο 245%

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Στο μυαλό του Έβαν Μαραγκουδάκη – Κινηματογράφος θα πει ποπ κορν
Πινγκ-Πονγκ 16.04.25

Στο μυαλό του Έβαν Μαραγκουδάκη – Κινηματογράφος θα πει ποπ κορν

Λίγο μετά τη συνεργασία του με τον Νταφό και την πρεμιέρα της ταινίας «Μαλδίβες», ο Έβαν Μαραγκουδάκης έπαιξε ένα παιχνίδι συνειρμών και αποκάλυψε τι κρύβει στο πίσω μέρος του μυαλού του.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Με επιτυχία πραγματοποιήθηκαν οι εκδηλώσεις σε Θεσσαλονίκη και Αθήνα: «Τουριστικοί Προορισμοί στην Τουρκία»
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 16.04.25

Με επιτυχία πραγματοποιήθηκαν οι εκδηλώσεις σε Θεσσαλονίκη και Αθήνα: «Τουριστικοί Προορισμοί στην Τουρκία»

Συνεργασία Τουρκίας – Ελλάδας στον τομέα του Τουρισμού. Στόχος η διερεύνηση των επιχειρηματικών σχέσεων της ελληνικής ταξιδιωτικής αγοράς με τους Τούρκους ομολόγους τους

Σύνταξη
Ιταλία: Συνελήφθη καθολικός ιερέας για βιασμούς ανηλίκων κατ' εξακολούθηση
Στην Ιταλία 16.04.25

Συνελήφθη καθολικός ιερέας για βιασμούς ανηλίκων κατ' εξακολούθηση

Ο 48χρονος Τσίρο Πανιγκάρα θα εκτίσει την ποινή του με κατ' οίκον περιορισμό στο Σαν Πάολο στην Ιταλία - Κατηγορείται ότι κακοποίησε παιδιά που συμμετείχαν σε δραστηριότητες της ενορίας του

Σύνταξη
