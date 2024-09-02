Δευτέρα 02 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024
Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates
English edition 02 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates

Electricity bills for households with green tariffs are expected to fall as reported due to the subsidy which the Ministry of Environment and Energy will announce with prices ranging between 0.01 and 0.012 euros per KWh

Electricity bills in Greece for the majority of household consumers will remain below 0.15 euros/KWh, which mostly applies to households that have chosen special or green electricity tariffs.

Prices for household consumers with green tariffs are expected to fall to the aforementioned levels due to the subsidies that will be announced by the Ministry of Environment and Energy today in an attempt on behalf of the government to mitigate the financial burden that was faced by consumers in August, despite wholesale electricity prices showing a slight decrease in August.

Green Tariff Bills

Electricity bills for households with green tariffs are expected to fall as reported due to the subsidy which the Ministry of Environment and Energy will announce with prices ranging between 0.01 and 0.012 euros per KWh. Sources report that prices will be slightly lower compared to that of Augusts’ 0.016 euros per KWh.

Rates without subsidies

The prices that the providers announced for Sept. before incorporating subsidies are the following:

PPC: The G1/G1N tariff for the first 500 kWh is €0.15940/kWh, with a night-time rate of 0.12840 euros per kWh, the fixed fee at 5 euros.

Heron: The Basic Home tariff is 0.15879 euros per kWh with a consistency discount. The fixed fee is set at 5 euros.

Protergia: The Value Special tariff is 0.1599 euros per kWh with a consistency discount and the fixed fee at 4 euros.

Elpedison: The special household tariff for the first 100 kWh is 0.15850 euros/kWh. For consumption above 100 kWh, the rate is 0.19950/kWh without subsidy. The fixed fee is set at 4 euros.

NRG: The special tariff is 0.18731euros per kWh with e-billing, automatic payment, and a consistency discount and the fixed fee at 3.5 euros.

Volton: The special tariff is 0.1948 euros per kWh with a consistency discount and the first month of electricity free. The fixed fee is 4.90 euros.

Natural Gas Greece: The unified special tariff is 0.1735euros per kWh with a consistency discount. The fixed fee is 5 eoros.

ZeniΘ: The Power Home Smart tariff is 0.15833 euros per kWh, with the fixed fee is at 5 euros.

Elin: The Power On! Home Green tariff is 0.15987 euros per kWh. The fixed fee is set at 5 euros.

Source: tovima.com

